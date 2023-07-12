Morpeth Harrier and Tyne Bridge Harrier win Newcastle event in our road and multi-terrain round-up

BRIDGES OF THE TYNE 5, Newcastle, July 4

Morpeth’s Sam Hancox defeated the 2023 British masters cross-country champion Jarlath Mckenna into second. His winning time was 24:53 as Mckenna fell 15 seconds short of the UK M40 lead of 24:48.

The women’s race was won by Lucy Crookes in 28:25 which gave her a one minute margin.

Overall: 1 S Hancox (Morp) 24:52; 2 J McKenna (Tyne Br, M40) 25:03; 3 A Bailes (Birt) 25:27; 4 C Franks (Gate, M40) 25:46; 5 M Hedley (Tyne Br) 25:52



M45: 1 A Heppell (Gosf) 26:25.

M55: 1 W Pearson (Crook) 28:15.

M60: 1 G Penn (NSP) 29:41; 2 S Soulsby (Elv) 29:57



Women: 1 L Crookes (Tyne Br) 28:25; 2 S Haston (Gate) 29:43; 3 S Dann (NSP, W45) 30:24



W45: 2 D Foster (Tyne) 30:25; 3 K Fearn (Walls) 32:22.

W50: 1 K Stevenson (Tyne Br) 30:40; 2 A Fletcher (Gosf) 33:03.

W60: 1 H Robinson (J&H) 35:22

AMMANFORD 10km, Ammanford, July 9

Overall: 1 D Griffiths (Swan) 30:58; 2 M Roderick (Tri Hard Harriers) 32:49; 3 T Chandy (Eryri) 35:41



M70: 1 A Davies (Swan) 38:43



Women: 1 J van Beijnum (Les C, W40) 41:31; 2 W Price (Amman, W45) 43:13; 3 E Christoper (Team Watt) 44:19

HOLLYBANK ECCUP 10, Leeds, July 9



Overall: 1 M Grieve (Leeds C) 53:09; 2 J Wood (Ilkley) 53:49; 3 J Eaton (Tadcaster, M40) 53:59



M50: 1 D Smithers (Knaves) 58:50



Women: 1 E Bell (Leeds C) 58:57; 2 C Knowles (Abbey R) 64:09; 3 R Ramsden (Morl) 64:46



W45: 1 N Steel (Wake) 66:22.

W60: 1 T Johnson (Dews) 65:04.

W65: 1 K Dickinson (Knaves) 79:57

NORMANBY HALL 10km, Scunthorpe, July 9



Overall: 1 T Straw (Linc W) 31:02; 2 M Bowser (Linc W, M40) 32:00; 3 T Carpenter (Linc W, U17) 32:50



M75: 1 M Casey (Wold) 44:13



Women: 1 S Wallis (Linc W) 33:59; 2 V Moverley (E Hull) 40:13; 3 A Rockall (Linc W, W40) 40:35



W60: 1 F Usher (Witham Rnr) 43:34

ST ANNES CARNIVAL 5km, Lytham St Annes, July 9



Overall: 1 R McKelvie (Leeds C) 17:25; 2 D Sparrow (Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Running Club) 18:37; 3 J Richardson (Lyth, U15) 18:47



Women: 1 S Pilkington (R Rose) 20:11; 2 C Carrdus (Lyth, W50) 20:54; 3 K Price Edwards (Lyth, W35) 22:08

ASICS LONDON 10km, Westminster, July 9

The latest in the series of big non licenced events in the heart of London saw Jonathan Collier win overall in 30:17, just four seconds outside his recent personal best, Martin Duff reports.

The Harrow runner headed the field with a clear margin over 2022 British masters cross country champion Ed Chuck.

The women’s section was won by former Slovak champion Zofia Nanova in 34:23 for a 13-second margin of victory over Holly Dixon, who was sixth in the 2022 Inter-counties championships.

Overall: 1 J Collier (Harrow) 30:17; 2 E Chuck (Dulw R) 30:48; 3 M Smith (Bas) 30:49; 4 M Hashi (ESM) 30:53; 5 M Roberts (Herne H) 31:31; 6 M Hujsa 31:35; 7 N Bester (Best A) 31:42; 8 M Etheridge (Inv EK) 31:43; 9 A Wright 32:04; 10 D Seddon (Candy) 32:07; 11 R Metcalf (Lon H) 32:08; 12 A Matheson (QPH) 32:22; 13 C Cooper (High) 32:28; 14 L Kalk (VP&TH) 32:33; 15 B McIntosh (Vale R) 32:40; 16 C Neumayer (Clap/Aut, M40) 32:49; 17 H Lancaster (Eden) 32:49; 18 D Franco (Belg/PR) 32:53; 19 R Armstrong (Dulw R) 32:56; 20 A Roux (Camb H/FRA) 33:03

M40: 2 J Zaurin 33:24; 3 C Chessell 33:54

M45: 1 A Bond (Dulw R) 33:13; 2 G Brandie 34:33

M50: 1 S Shaw 34:56

Women: 1 Z Nanova (SVK) 34:23; 2 H Dixon (Camb H) 34:36; 3 I Shirley (Read, U20) 36:07; 4 S Zhuang (W4H, W35) 36:25; 5 K Harbon (NHRR) 36:25; 6 I Amos (Ton) 36:40; 7 M Sanchez-Oller (Edin/ESP) 36:43; 8 K Brown 36:47; 9 K Knowles (Newq RR) 37:14; 10 L Dimond (Llis, W35) 37:21; 11 S Forbes-Smith (Tri Surrey) 37:23; 12 J Bijl (Clap) 37:28; 13 K Woodward (Ware, W40) 37:47; 14 L Biemolt (Herne H, W35) 37:52; 15 E Belenova 37:53

W40: 1 S Gerrie 38:42

W45: 2 A James-Welsh 39:26

W50: 1 T Laing 39:44

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 40:00; 2 S Dixon 42;34

W65: 1 C Kennedy (ESM) 43:07; 2 L Whalley 45:41

CARE FOR KIDS BARNSTABLE 10km, Devon, July 9

Overall: 1 J O’Donoghue (bide) 35:46; 2 D Nutt (N Dev, M40) 36:44; 3 B Edwards (Bide) 37:41

Women: 1 S Baker (N Dev, W35) 42:01; 2 P Davies (SWRR, W50) 43:10; 3 L Watts (Bide, W40) 45:07

HORTON HEATH 10km (formerly Wyvern 10km), Fairoak, Hampshire, July 9

Overall: 1 N Williams 35:14; 2 N Stockley (Soton) 35:28; 3 N Craig (Itchen) 36:18

Women: 1 E Carter (Win, W50) 42:51; 2 R Holloway (Salis, W40) 43:38; 3 T Shephern (Hedge E, W40) 44:29

CHELMSFORD HIGH EASTER 10km, Essex, July 9

While Oliver Randall won overall in 31:56, it was seventh placed Annabel Gummow who had the most notable run, Martin Duff reports.

The Herts Phoenix runner was given a 33:49 time that was down on her 32:59 from the Trafford 10km earlier this year but still her second best ever clocking for the distance. Gummow was ninth in the Inter-Counties cross-country championships a week after that Trafford run.

Overall: 1 O Randall (S’end) 31:56; 2 P Coates (Braintree) 32:33; 3 O Graham-Pereira (Braintree, U20) 33:38; 4 M Gilbert (C&C) 32:40; 5 C Cullham (Brainteree) 33:19; 6 S Bond (Grange F) 33:46; 7 A Gummow (Herts P, W) 33:49; 8 P Robinson (S’field) 33:52; 9 A Clark (Grange F) 33:54; 10 L Taylor (S’end, M40) 34:28

M50: 1 R Lowe (Harl) 35:28

M60: 1 C Stevenson (Col H) 39:03

Women: 1 Gummow 33:49; 2 K Pickering (Halstead, W40) 39:42; 3 L Harding 40:01

W50: 1 C Hayes (Grange F) 41:06

W60: 1 D Bond 48:31

NORTHBROOK 10km, Coventry, Warwickshire, July 9

Overall: 1 J Hanatushka (Cov) 33:54; 2 J Hall (Strat) 34:01; 3 M Burdus-Cooke (Strat, M45) 34:06; 4 C McKeown (Spa) 34:15; 5 J McBride (N’brook) 34:27; 6 R Liggatt (Strat) 34:40

M45: 2 T Foulerton (Leam) 35:21

M50: 1 S West (Kenil) 36:06; 2 P Langer (Sphinx) 36:22

M55: 1 P Bentley (Knowle) 39:28

Women: 1 K Edwards (Leam, W45) 36:54; 2 K Wright (Strat, W55) 38:29; 3 N Banghal (Leam) 39:06

W45: 2 A Deavey (N’brook) 40:58

W55: 2 T Woolley (Cent) 42:16

TOWNELEY PARK 10km, Burnley, Lancashire, July 9

Overall: 1 C Clare (R’dale) 34:30; 2 J Cleaver (R’dale, M40) 34:36; 3 A Whale (CleM, M40) 34:46

M60: 1 K Davies (CleM) 40:20

Women: 1 E Hopkinson (Wharf, W40) 41:29; 2 L Ensor (Wharf, W40) 42:11; 3 S Bareham (W45) 42:22

W60: 1 S Burns (CleM) 46:47

STEVE NORRIS 5, Desford, Leicestershire, July 9

The latest round of the popular Leicester Road Race League saw a victory for Roadhoggs’ Mo Hussein in 25:20, Martin Duff reports.

Like in some other fixtures of this league the result will not feature on his Power of 10 profile as the event was licenced by the Association of Running Clubs and not UKA. Hussein has notched up a string of local race wins in the area, including the previous round of the league at Prestwold last month.

Overall: 1 M Hussein (Roadhoggs) 25:20; 2 M Scarsbrook (Badgers) 25:39; 3 T Mahon (Wreake) 26:00; 4 L Ingram (OWLS) 26:16; 5 J Harrison 26:22; 6 D Cox (W end) 26:26; 7 A Adies (Desford) 26:31; 8 P Featherstone (Wreake, M45) 26:34; 9 D Hill (Badgers) 26:39; 10 S Allen (OWLS) 26:42

M45: 2 R Wayman (OWLS) 28:42

M50: 1 R Whitelegg (Hinck) 29:41

M55: 1 P Critchlow (BEAU) 28:42; 2 D Masser (Hinck) 30:10

M60: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 30:15

M65: 1 M Whitmore (Charn) 34:48

Women: 1 K Dale (Poplar) 30:42; 2 A Lester (Barrow) 31:01; 3 O Bailey (Hinck, U20) 31:06

W50: 1 K Evans (Roadhoggs) 35:32

W55: 1 N Nealon (Hunc) 33:13; 2 P Masser (Hinck) 36:04; 3 E Whittlestone (Birst) 36:05

W60: 1 L Graves (Ivanhoe) 37:11

W65: C Heerey (Stlton) 42:27

DERWENT RIVER RELAYS MT, Belper, Derbyshire, July 8

Men (4x4M approx): 1 Matlock 83:38 (G Hopkinson 19:16, D Robertson 22:37, L Beresford 20:06, B Meakin 21:39); 2 Worksop 97:34; 3 Derwent 92:16

Fastest: C Ball (N Der) 19:06; S Marriott (Worksop) 19:10; Hopkinson 19:16

M40 (4x4M approx): 1 Matlock 92:41 (G Jones, 25:09, G Thorpe 22:48: B Spibey 23;10, I Watson 21;34); 2 Derwent 93:59; 3

Fastest: Watson 21;34

Women (4x4M approx): 1 Worksop 2:03:42 (A Shaw-Phillips 32;16, S Bulmer 29:51, G Hind 31:49, C Mhembere 29:46); 2 S&G 2:06:32

Fastest: Mhembere 29:46

W40 (4x4M approx): 1 Ravenshead 2:00:09 (R Church 28:32, M Purchase 35:56, C Coombes 29:13, L Gapski 26:28); 2 Ravenshead B 2:07:19; 3 KADS 2:08:13

Fastest: Gapski 26:28

Mixed (4x4M approx): 1 Worksop 87:38; 2 N Derbyshire 93:46; 3 Matlock 97:58

Mixed Over-40 (4x4M approx): 1 Ripley 93:35; 2 KADS 99:07

OTTER RAIL & RIVER RUN MT 10km, Sidmouth, Devon, July 8

Overall: 1 T Merson (Ex’mth) 35:09; 2 M Lesnack 38:06; 3 T Landy 38:18

Women: 1 L Cartwright (W35) 41:54; 2 S Stone (Bide, W45) 42:58; 3 M Brookes (Farn Tri, W50) 43;41

GWR TOWPATH SERIES 10km, Bristol, Avon, July 7

Overall: 1 C Moore (GWR) 35:01; 2 T Swinn (S’ville) 36:13; 3 B Dominicus (B&W) 37:00

M80: 1 B Gillett 61:01

Women: 1 S Voller (W’bury, W45) 43;40; 2 F Rawlings (Cleve, W40) 43:43; 3 K Cleary (S’ville, W35) 45:47

W60: 1 S Masters (W’bury) 47:54

SCOTTS TRAVEL MIDWEEK LEAGUE STEVENAGE 10km, Div 1, Race 4, Hertfordshire, July 6

The four rounds, three division, series came to an end with the top flight staging its final match as Cameron Dockerill scored a narrow individual win over Michael Waddington, Martin Duff reports.

It was close before the St Albans second-claimer notched up a second series win with his 31:32 victory by just two seconds.

Katie Harbon, the winner of the two previous events in the series, was narrowly headed by Katie Woodward’ 36:36. in the women’s section.

Overall: 1 M Dockerill (St Alb) 31:32; 2 M Waddington (Ware) 32:34; 3T Webb (NHRR) 32:45; 4 J Fox (NHRR) 32:53; 5 B Hadman (NHRR) 33:03; 6 M Cooper (St Alb, M40) 33:16; 7 M Roberts (NHRR) 33:32; 8 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 33:31; 9 P Adams (St Alb, M40) 33:39; 10 A Hardy (Ware, M40) 34:07; 11 L Struwe (Ware) 34:20; 12 E Price (NHRR, M40) 34:21

M40: 6 T Grimes (Orion) 34:33; 7 S Overton (NHRR) 34:36

M45: 1 K Francis (Ware) 34:45

M50: 1 K Sambridge (Ware) 34:33; 2 S Aiken (Trent P) 35:36; 3 B Judge (Gard CR) 37:00; 4 R Casserley (Gard CR) 37:01; 5 J Whitehouse (Orion) 37:27

M55: 1 P Harvey (Gard CR) 36:43; 2 R Brown (Orion) 37:09; 3 C Eland (Gard CR) 37:46

U20: 1 B Halstead (Trent P) 35:48

TEAM: 1 NHRR 285; 2 Ware 327; 3 St Albans 367

M40 TEAM: 1 Ware 64; 2 Trent P 114; 3 St Albans 122

Final standings after 4 races

Men TEAM: 1 St Albans 20; 2 NHRR 19; 3 Ware 15

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 19; 2 Trent P 18; 3 NHRR 17

Women: 1 K Woodward ((Ware, W40) 36:36; 2 K Harbon (NHRR) 36:50; 3 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 37:32; 4 Oldfield (Orion, W45) 38:30; 5 L Waterlow (St Alb, W40) 38:30; 6 K Alpe (Trent P, W35) 38:42; 7 M Walker (St Alb) 38:57; 8 L Parry (Gard CR) 39:05

W40: 2 A Baird (Trent P) 39:46

W45: 1 M Hall (Gard CR) 40:05; 2 A Greenwood (Trent P) 41:55

W50: 1 A McKeown (NHRR) 42:04

W60: 1 V Shadbolt (Gard CR) 45:54; 2 C Thrussell (NHRR) 47:45

TEAM: 1 St Albans 148; 2 NHRR 161; 3 Trent P 185

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 42; 2 NHRR 46; 3 Orion 48

Overall

Senior TEAM: 1 NHRR 446; 2 St Albans 510; 3 Trent P 710

Vets TEAM: 1 Trent P 156; 2 Ware 151; 3 NHRR 191

Final standings after 4 races

Women TEAM: 1 St Albans 22; 2 NHRR 19; 3 Trent P 15

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 20; 2 NHRR 19; 3 St Albans 15

Overall

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 42; 2 NHRR 38; 3 Trent P 28

Vets TEAM: 1 Trent P 38; 2 NHRR 36; 3 St Albans 34

BITTON 5km, Bristol, Avon, July 5

Hannah Alderson, who ran for Britain in the 2012 European Cross-Country Championships, took the women’s section in a PB 17:34.

Overall: 1 R Farley (Bitt) 16:19; 2 A Hamblin (W’bury) 16:42; 3 A Sampson (W’bury, M40) 17:08

M60: 1 P Reddaway (Ware) 18:04; 2 G Hughes (T Bath) 19:54

M65: 1 J Goodland (B&W) 20:27

Women: 1 H Anderson (B&W) 17:34; 2 T Chick (W’bury, W40) 20:00; 3 V Tester (W’bury) 20:05

W50: 1 F Price (Avon VR) 22:06

W55: 1 K Hoffen (W’bury) 22:55; 2 J Knight (W’bury) 23:28; 3 H Sawyer (W’bury) 23:49

W60: 1 S Masters (W’bury) 20:55; 2 S Davies (B^W) 21:40

W65: 1 W Reddaway (Ware) 26;13

SUMMER TURKEY TROT, Redruth, Cornwall, July 5

Overall (4M): 1 S Goodchild (Corn) 20:33; 2 E Mitchell (Corn) 20:47; 3 B Williams (N&P, U20) 21:25

M45: 1 P Smith (Corn) 22;21

M50: 1 M Knight (Newq) 24:10

M55: 1 P Whear (Corn) 22;11; 2 A Ball (Corn) 23:24

M60: 1 J Eldon (Hayle) 25:59

M65: 1 I Walker (St Aust) 27:27

M75: 1 C Penhall (Hayle) 33:15

Women: 1 A Harrold (Truro, W40) 22:57; 2 S Hutton (Corn) 24:06; 3 E Paull (Hayle) 24:21; 4 T Beach (Corn) 24:26; 5 K Walker (Corn) 24:39

W45: 1 R Gibbons (Corn) 26:13

W50: 1 Z Morrell (Corn) 25:50

W60: 1 R Crowle (E Corn) 28:49

W65: 1 E Ellison (Newq RR) 31:59

W70: 1 L Taut (Tamar) 36:15

ROCHDALE 10km, Rochdale, July 4



Overall: 1 J Moores (Salf) 32:20; 2 R James (Royt, M35) 33:15; 3 A Buckley (Salf) 33:37



Women: 1 R Bailey (Bolt) 43:28; 2 J Adamson (M’ton, W45) 44:30; 3 E Kerwin (Tod) 45:02

RUN EXE SUMMER 5km SERIES, Exeter, July 4



Overall: 1 J Benford (Bide) 15:09; 2 S Fox (Exe) 15:21; 3 J Landers (Tamar) 15:36



M40: 1 J Cole (TRP) 15:40.

M60: 1 P Thomas (SWRR) 18:36



Women: 1 R Ezra-Ham (Tamar) 17:30; 2 K Booth (Taun, W45) 17:36; 3 K Synge-Curtis (Charn) 17:57



W60: 1 C Newman (Exm H) 19:37; 2 C Benstead (Okehampton) 20:51; 3 J Reay (Exm H) 21:45.

U15: 1 P Quinn (Torb) 18:45

FRAMPTON 10km, Gloucestershire, July 3

Overall: 1 L Stopford (Stroud) 31;36; 2 B Price (W Tempo, M40) 31:43; 3 A Lee (W Tempo, M40) 32:28; 4 B Gregory (Stroud) 33:08; 5 A Raynor (FoD) 33:35; 6 C Sherwin (FoD) 33:49; 7 M Thompson (Chelt) 34:16; 8 L Callagher (W Tempo) 34:17; 9 A Kirkup (L Goat, M40) 34:23; 10 A Liscott (Stroud) 34:26

M45: 1 D Ware (Stroud) 34:55; 2 M James (W Tempo) 35:06;

M55: 1 J Berry 35:52; 2 A Hope (Severn) 38:29

M60: 1 C James (W Tempo) 40:13

M65: 1 N Holliday (Chelt) 40:53

Women: 1 M Marchant (W Tempo) 35:24; 2 R Felton (Stroud, W40) 35:45; 3 G Collier (Severn, W35) 37:27; 4 K Newcombe (Stroud, W35) 38:40; 5 H Knight (CLC, W40) 39:19; 6 E Chandler (Stroud) 39:33

W45: 1 K Coleman (Almost A) 41:05

W60: 1 D Phipps (Stroud) 49:04

W75: 1 R Fulford (Ciren) 71:27

DRAM AND HALF-DRAM MT, Dundee, July 9

Overall (Mar): 1 D Webster (Dund R) 2:38:55; 2 J Gaffney 3:05:42; 3 S Gilhooly 3:08:29

Women: 1 J Atkinson (Loth) 3:27:23; 2 P Somerville 3:43:25; 3 O Batho-Samblas (Dund R) 3:45:47

Overall (HM): 1 S Burton (RTC War) 77:25; 2 S Curran (M4) 79:07; 3 M Reid (M40) 80:27

Women: 1 C Ford (Bella R) 85:53; 2 J Hoyle (W35) 88:36; 3 J Dickson (Fife, W35) 88:49

FELL RUNNING

PEN Y FAN (WFRA championships counter), Cwm Llwch, Becon, July 9

Overall (5.8km/588m):

1 J Agnew (Mercia) 36:34; 2 I Froley (Cardiff) 37:13; 3 J Gomes (R Free) 38:36; 4 D Lawson 39:03; 5 W Turner (Mynydd D) 39:54; 6 D Day 41:4; 7 T Turner (Mynydd D) 41:21; 8 R Gwilym (M40) 42:14; 9 S New 42:47; 10 J Henderson (W40) 42:59; 11 T Black (MDC) 44:03; 12 W Chalk (U17) 44;58; 13 B Mahoney (Mynydd D) 45:02; 14 M Price (Mercia, W50) 45:25; 15 T Treasure (Mercia) 46:00

M60: B Foreman (Mat) 46:52

M70: D Powell (BMH) 61:29

Women: 1 Henderson 42:59; 2 Price 45:25; 3 B Logan (Mynyd D) 46:41; 4 R Pease (Bris) 49:20; 5 N Morgan (Chep, W50) 50:56; 6 C Prosser (W40) 52:46; 7 D Stenner (Mynydd D, W40) 53:39; 8 S Howarth (Mercia, W60) 56:16; 9 B Latter (MDC) 56:28; 10 S Leech (Swan, W50) 56:50

TEAM: Mynydd D 26

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE