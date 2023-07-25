Road results round-up as Morpeth Harrier and Elswick Harrier enjoy clear wins in North East

SUNDERLAND 5km, July 20

Dan Dixon, a former British Youth Triathlon champion, running his first road race of the year, was a clear men’s winner in 14:35. British Masters cross-country champion Jarlath Mckenna was first M40 again.

Former Surrey league winner Sophie Pikett also finished 100m clear of the opposition in a separate women’s and older vets race with 16:41.

Men:

1 Dan Dixon Morpeth H 14:35

2 William De Vere Owen Morpeth H 14:52

3 Chris Coulson Houghton H 14:52

4 Sam Hancox Morpeth H 14:53

5 Jarlath McKenna M40 Tyne Bridge 14:54

6 Joseph Wilson North East Project 14:54

7 Peter Smallcombe Morpeth H 14:57

8 Will Cork Morpeth H 14:59

9 Max Creasey Middlesbrough Mandale 14:59

10 Oliver Donkin Barton & D 15:00

Women:

1 Sophie Pikett Elswick H 16:41

2 Esme Davies Border H 17:03

3 Shona Haston Gateshead H 17:21

4 Helen Warburton Sale Harriers Manchester 17:33

5 Catriona MacDonald Morpeth H 17:43

DOCKLANDS MARINA 10km, Preston, July 23

Overall: 1 D Hamilton (S’port W, M55) 35:34; 2 M Holmes (R Rose, M35) 36:09; 3 C Jeffrey (Hoad) 36:51



M65: 1 P Muller (N Masters) 41:16



Women: 1 C Gregory (Prest) 42:16; 2 S Gregory (W55) 43:20; 3 H Travis (Hoad, W45) 44:38

ELMBRIDGE 10km, Surrey, July 23

Jonathan Cornish took the race for Hercules Wimbledon with a clocking that was a considerably quicker than his run in the Phoenix 10km two weeks earlier, Martin Duff reports.

The South of England cross-country seventh placer was timed at 30:34 to inflict an 80-metre defeat on Andy Coley-Maud, who won that race last year.

Nevertheless, Coley-Maud’s 30:50 was considerably faster than his 32:13, again for second, here last year.

Further up the age groups newly over-70 Bob Bradbury went second on the M70 lists for the year with a 39:02 clocking.

The women’s section saw Lily Coward win in 36:15 but only just as Eliza Hawthorn was only a tick down in second.

Making the top six was British W55 marathon record holder and World Masters champion, Sue McDonald with 39:13.

Overall:

1 J Cornish (HW) 30:34; 2 A Coley-Maud (G&G) 30:50; 3 O Garrod (Bel) 31:12; 4 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 33:06; 5 H Lawson (Holl Sp) 33:15; 6 C Job (G&G) 33:25; 7 B Goddard (Wok) 33:55; 8 J Gamble (Wok) 34:45; 9 M Bell (Clap) 34:50; 10 J Rainier 34:55

M40: 2 C Fox (Wimb W) 34:56

M45: 1 G Brandie (Clap) 35:12; 2 P Gregorowski (Strag) 35:35

M50: 1 D Williams (S Lon) 35:30; 2 N Tearle (G&G) 35:37; 3 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2RRC) 36:21; 4 M Morris (Rane) 37:07

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 36:55; 2 S Corfield (SoC) 38:51; 3 D Haughey (Elmb) 40:28

M70: 1 B Bradbury (Wok) 39:02

Women:

1 L Coward (AFD) 36:15; 2 E Hawthorn (Strag) 36:16; 3 G Reynolds (Herne H) 37:26; 4 B Proctor (Kent, W35) 37:45; 5 N Douglas (Rane, W40) 38:14; 6 S MacDonald (S Lon, W55) 39:13; 7 J Raw (G&G, W35) 39:13; 8 Z Cowell-Jones (Elmb, W40) 39:16; 9 C Stanzel (Poole, W35) 39:32; 10 R Wallace (Fleet, W40) 39:40

W40: 4 K Hassell (Wok) 40:15; 5 N Hamilton (Strag) 40:18

W45: 1 L Santelli (E&E) 42:26; 2 S Bandeira (Strag) 42:28

W50: 1 D Jackson (S Lon) 41:12; 2 D Godwin (Windle) 41:54

W55: 2 A Riddell-Webster (Fulham) 40:19; 3 R Hutton (S Lon) 43:31

W60: 1 J Balfour (Strag) 42:14

W75: 1 S Garner (Ling) 54:49

STROMNESS 10km, Stromness, July 22



Overall: 1 A Holland (Tav, M35) 35:17; 2 B Oag (Ork, M35) 35:56; 3 M Walker 36:00



Women: 1 M Slater (Moray, W45) 43:01; 2 K Cubbon 45:02; 3 A Kennard 48:13

FVS RELAYS inc HERTFORDSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Stevenage, July 20

Following on from the highly successful Scotts Midweek league, the Hertfordshire relays also proved popular as 118 teams of four finished, Martin Duff reports.

It was Luton AC who won the men’s race and it was their Adam Hunt who was fastest overall, with an 8:22 split for the 3km lap. Running for a Luton mixed squad, Rosie McNabola, was fastest among the women.

Men (4x3km): 1 Luton 36:57 (P Davis 9:39, I Halpin 9:29, B Warren 9:16, J Noblett 8:33); 2 St Albans 37:33 (A McDonald 9:28, S Federici 9:28, A Marshall 9:21, J Pennell 9:16); 3 Watford J 37:49 (T Squires 9:48, O Hill 9:19, S Collum 9:35, J Bell 9:07); 4 St Albans 38:34; 5 FVS 38:42; 6 St Albans B 38:54

Fastest: A Hunt (Lut) 8:22; J Noblett 8:33; M Waddington (Ware) 8:57

M40 (4x3km): 1 Watford J 40:40 (D O’Sullivan 9:45, W Brotheton 10:22, P Hogan 10:38), M Ames 9:55); 2 St Albans 40:42; 3 NHRR 41:05

Fastest: O’Sullivan 9:45; Ames/K Sambridge (Ware) 9:55

Herts Champs

Men: 1 St Albans 37:33; 2 Watford J 37:49; 3 Garden CR 38:34

M40: 1 Watford J 40:40; 2 NHRR 41:05; 3 Garden CR 41:54

Women (4x3km): 1 St Albans 43:46 (M Walker 10:20, H Ryder 11:10, F Waddell 11:14, L Waterlow 11:02); 2 NHRR 45:01 (K Harbon 9:58, H Ridley 11:44, R Botha 11:33, A Gibson 11:08); 3 Garden CR 45:23 (J Vine 10:48, M Hall 11:35, Z Stephens 12:03, L Parry 10:57); 4 St Albans 47:13; 5 FVS 48:13; 6 St Albans B 52:29

Fastest: R McNabola (Lut, mx) 9:28; Harbon 9:58; Walker 10:20

W35 (4x3km): 1 Garden CR 45:23; 2 NHRR 48:35; 3 Garden CR B 52:50

Fastest: K Woodward (Ware) 10:26

Herts Champs

Women: 1 St Albans 43:46; 2 St Albans B 47:13; 3 FVS 48:13

W35: 1 Garden CR 45:28; 2 Garden CR 52:50; 3 FVS 54:32

Mixed (4x3km): 1 Luton 41:03; 2 Barnet 43:12; 3 Royston 43:21

Vet mixed (4x3km: 1 Garden CR 45:29; 2 Stopsley 48:21; 3 St Albans 49:04

118 teams finished

HARDWICK 10km, Derbyshire, July 20

Overall:

1 T Shaw (Dronfield) 34:04; 2 G Hopkinson (Mat) 34:53; 3 J Mitchell (Der) 35:41

M55: 1 K Fitch 38:49

M60: 1 N Luke (SinA) 40:54

Women:

1 H Gill (Mat, W45) 38:20; 2 L Cocking (Clowne) 41:37; 3 C Hay (Red RR, W50) 42:38

DOUG ANDERSON MEMORIAL 5km, Bedford, July 19

Aldershot’s Nancy Scott improved her personal best by six seconds when taking the women’s section in 16:41, Martin Duff reports.

With the event being granted a licence by ARC, her time will not feature on her Power of Ten profile, so the Surrey cross-country champion’s best will continue to show there as the 16:47 from Battersea in April.

Lizzy Janes, in second, was another to post a PB, with her 17:00 bettering her 2011 17:42.

Back in third, English Schools 1500m steeplechase second-placer Lyla Danobrega was also in new territory with 17:57, as she followed home a bevy of under-17 Bedford & County boys team mates.

Up ahead, the overall winner was Mohammed Albayan, with 15:33, for his second 5km victory in July, following his 15:06 from Newport Pagnall.

Overall:

1 M Albayan (Stops) 15:33; 2 L Fisher (THH) 15:36; 3 L Busby (Wyc P) 15:48; 4 M Harrison (Bed C) 15:58

M50: 1 M Waine (Ampt) 17:20

M65: 1 P Gregory (VoA) 19:00; 2 J Chapman (Stops) 20:41

M70: 1 C Lamont (Stops) 22:29

M75: 1 A Weir (Stops) 26:24

M80: 1 R Evans (Bed H) 36:03

M85: 1 L Corkrey (Bed H) 34:13

U17: 1 C Barnes (Bed C) 17:16; 2 L Devlin (Bed C) 17:20; 3 I Mitchell (Bed C) 17:28

Women:

1 N Scott (AFD) 16:41; 2 L Janes (Herts P, W35) 17:00; 3 L Danobrega (Bed C, U17) 17:57; 4 J Oregan (R’side, W40) 18:02

W50: 1 K Fairweather (Ampt) 22;34

W55: 1 L Wells (Ampt) 22:06

W65: 1 N Haggart (ed C) 22:56

W70: 1 C Ayres (Leighton FR) 26:23

SOUTH WEST PB SERIES 5km, Bath, July 19

Overall: 1 J Butler (Swan) 14:44; 2 S Charig (Ports) 14:46; 3 L Shaw 14:47



M40: 1 O Jones (B&W) 15:06

M45: 1 N Tuftnell (B&W) 16:27

M50: 1 G O’Brien (Swin) 16:44; 2 P King (Bath) 17:15; 3 M Nurminen 17:17

M65: 1 D Bedwell (B&W) 20:14; 2 J Goodland (B&W) 20:30.

U17: 1 J O’Brien (Havant) 16:12



Women: 1 C Baker (B&W) 16:38; 2 N Frith (Chelt) 17:39; 3 H Alderson (Yate) 17:51



W45: 1 V Ratcliffe (Somer) 19:14.

W50: 1 J Rockliffe (Western Tempo) 18:07.

W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 21:42

EMGP RUGBY 6, Warwickshire, July 19

The evening series came to an end with the local club Rugby & Northampton resuming their overall domination of the men’s section, Martin Duff reports.

Dominic Jones won for the hosts with a near one minute victory over Rugby team mate Hayden Arnell, in 29:53, for his second win of the campaign, after taking June’s Corby 5. These followed three EMGP wins in 2022.

However, it was Arnall, with two series wins, and three second places, who took the overall series award.

Daventry had a rare win in the women’s section as Gabrielle Moriarty won in 36:38, but the absent Rachel Doherty took the women’s series prize following wins at Banbury and Weedon.

Overall:

1 D Jones (R&N) 29:53; 2 H Arnall (R&N) 30:48; 3 G Phillips (Notts) 30:59; 4 S Tuttle (Mil K) 31:50; 5 J Chennell (Harb) 32:07; 6 J Hnatushka (Cov G) 32:58

M40: 1 D Ball (R&N) 33:32; 2 B Merriman (R&N) 33:51

M50: 1 P Langer (Sphinx) 36:00; 2 C Bell (North Tri) 36:35

M55: 1 T Letts (North RR) 36:37

M60: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 36:11; 2 B Whitehead (W’boro) 38:19

M70: 1 R Searle (Kett) 42:30; 2 S Khennas (R&N) 44:08

M75: 1 P Courtney 49:09

U20: 1 A Tilt (R&N) 34:24

TEAM: 1 R&N 2:08:03; 2 Milton Keynes 2:19:05; 3 Bucks & Stowe 2:25:32

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 2:16:55; 2 Bucks & Stowe 2;30;30; 3 Wellingboro 2:33;59

Final standings (best 5 from 8)

Senior: 1 H Arnall (R&N) 5; 2 S Tuttle (Mil K) 17; 3 J Chennell (Kett) 18

M40: D Ball (R&N) 5. M45: J Wayland (W’boro) 7. M50: P Langer (Sphinx) 5. M55: T Letts (North Tri) 5. M60: T Hughes (Leic C) 5. M65: J Chapman (Stops) 7. M70: J Skelton (Mil K) 5. M75: P Courtney 5. M85: L Corkery (Bed H) 5

U20 (best 4 from 8): K Bunker (Higham) 6

TEAM (best 5 from 8): 1 R&N 5 (5 wins); 2 Milton Keynes 5 (1 win); 3 Bucks & Stowe 5 (0 wins)

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 5 (5 wins); 2 W’boro 5 (0 wins, 4 seconds); 3 Bucks & Stowe 5 (0 wins 2 seconds)

Women:

1 C Moriaty (Dav) 36:38; 2 K Barnett (Dav) 37:14; 3 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe, W50) 38:38

W40: 1 J Harris (R&N) 39:32

W45: 1 S Fowle (Kenil) 41:31

W50: 1 L Andrews (Kenil) 40:44; 2 H Heley (Silson) 43:07

W55: 1 S Baker 44:22

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 44:16

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Daventry 1:52:50; 2 Bucks & Stowe 2:01:27; 3 Wellingboro 2:02:57

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2:01:27; 2 R&N 2:05:19; 3 Spa 2:15:54

Final standings (best 5 from 8)

Senior: 1 R Doherty (Higham) 9; 2 K Barnett (Dav) 11; 3 F Mollossi-Murphy (W’boro) 20

W35: N Martin (W’boro) 5. W40: H Gibbs (Shenley) 6. W45: K Godof (Olney) 5. W50: H Heeley (Silson) 8. W55: H Jones (R&N) 12. W60: K Bond (Dav) 5. W65: N Haggart (Bed H) 5. W70: A Copson (R&N) 5

TEAM (best 5 from 8): 1 R&N 5 (2 wins, 3 seconds); 2 W’boro 5 (1 win, 2 seconds); 3 Bucks & Stowe 5 (1 win, 1 second)

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 5 (5 wins); 2 R&N 5 (2 wins); 3 Wellingboro 5 (0 wins)

BIRKENHEAD PARK 5, Birkenhead, July 19

Overall: 1 T Rogerson (Liv H) 25:07; 2 T Cornthwaite (Salf, M35) 25:29; 3 T Dempsey (Liv H) 26:28



M45: 1 G Wells (W Ches) 27:48; 2 J Mackie (Wirr) 27:49.

M50: 1 R Grantham (Wirr) 27:09

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 35:04



Women: 1 F Hughes (Wirr, W35) 30:11; 2 F O’Hare (Liv H, U20) 30:16; 3 S Pyke (Penny L) 30:28



W40: 1 C Edwards (Kirkby Milers) 31:25

EXETER 10km, Exeter, July 19



Overall: 1 O Garrod (Belg) 32:02; 2 J Cole (TRP, M40) 32:54; 3 O White (Exm H, M35) 34:28



M70: 1 J Shapland (Bide) 45:51.

M75: 1 B Small (Teign) 51:53



Women: 1 R Ezra-Ham (Tamar) 36:36; 2 O Carthew (N&P) 38:39; 3 I Mackie (Belg) 38:54



W60: 1 C Benstead (Okehampton) 42:30; 2 J Reay (Exm H) 44:34

LAXTON 10km, Goole, July 19



Overall: 1 D McKinnon (GVS) 31:52; 2 R Newton (Unatt) 32:39; 3 R Greaves (CoH, M35) 32:41



Women: 1 A Fearn (W&SV, U17) 37:49; 2 V Moverley (E Hull) 39:51; 3 E Nairn (Selb, W35) 40:02

NEW MARSKE SUMMER COAST ROAD 5km, Redcar, July 19

Overall: 1 A Dumez (Middlesbrough (Mandale)) 16:04; 2 J Kessell 16:08; 3 S Davis (Clap C, W) 16:08



M50: 1 A Tatham (N Yks M) 16:35; 2 J Clifford (Darl) 17:15

M55: 1 M Forrest (R&Z) 17:01; 2 M Murray (New M) 17:24; 3 D Watkins (N Yks M) 17:42

M65: 1 P Stockburn (H’gate) 19:45.

M70: 1 J Cole 21:32

U17: 1 T McKie (M’bro) 16:18

U15: 1 B Riddiough (New M) 17:12; 2 Z Gribbon (New M) 17:24



Women: 1 Davis 16:08; 2 K Neesam (New M, W55) 19:15; 3 E McKie (M’bro, U15) 19:31



W50: 1 D Richardson (Quak) 20:01; 2 P Speedie (New M) 20:44; 3 J Halloran (Sky) 21:00.

W65: 1 P Costello (Redc) 25:57.

W75: 1 S Gibson (Darl) 28:20

RACE THE HIGHLAND TRAIN 5km, Caernarfon, July 19



Overall: 1 T Roberts (Meir) 14:51; 2 I Dafydd (Eryri) 14:55; 3 J Higgs (Unatt) 15:02



Women: 1 R Shipley (A’gele) 17:42; 2 G Moore (Eryri, W40) 18:06; 3 T Vinks (Eryri) 18:14

WADDESDON MANOR SUMMER 5km, Waddesdon, July 19



Overall: 1 J Eykelbosch (Dac) 15:33; 2 M Caddell (Wyc P) 15:45; 3 T Fell (VoA, U20) 15:46

Women: 1 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 17:51; 2 M Phair (Wyc P) 18:43; 3 L McRonald (VoA, U15) 19:13



W60: 1 C Findlay (Dac) 22:40; 2 S Cook (Thame) 22:58.

W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 21:40

WORCESTER PITCHCROFT 10km, Worcester, July 19



Overall: 1 J Watson (Worc) 32:22; 2 T Farnsworth (Worc, M35) 33:12; 3 D Geisler (Worc, M35) 33:13



Women: 1 L Thomas (B&R, W40) 37:27; 2 N Juniper (Bla PJ, W40) 37:43; 3 F Maycock (Western Tempo, W55) 40:55



W75: 1 E Robinson (Per PP) 55:59

GOLDEN ACRE MT RELAY, Leeds, Yorkshire, July 18

Yorkshire cross-country bronze medallist Freddie Roden took Abbey Runners ahead on the opening 2.75-mile lap and his 14:16 time then stood up as the best of the race, Martin Duff reports.

It was the same story in the women’s section, where North Lincolnshire half-marathon winner Sarah Kempshall’s 16:18 opener also stayed as the fastest split.

Men (3×2.75M): 1 Abbey R 45:31 (F Roden 14:16, D Fanaroff (U17) 15:14, E Wilson 16:00); 2 Horsforth 45:43 (P Boynton 14:19, N Edmonson 15:54, D Casey 15:30); 3 Pudsey M35 45:56 (M Livesey 14:46, T Keighley 15:51, J Cooper 15:19); 4 Bitcheros 46:00; 5 St Theresa’s M35 46:15; 6 Valley Striders 46:23

Fastest: 1 Roden 14:16; Boynton 14:19; J Warner (Valley St) 14:35

M35: Livesey 14:46

U15 (3×2.75M): 1 Valley Striders 47:12 (C Butterworth 15:18, J Urquhart 16:34, S Redmont 15:20); 2 York 47:53; 3 Skyrac 48:27

Fastest: J Palmer (Skyrac) 15:12; Butterworth 15:18; W Hardy (York) 15:19

Women (3×2.75M): 1 St Theresa’s 51:15 (S Kemshall 16:18, J Grant 17:02, E Warren 17:55); 2 Roundhay 52:06 (C Wills 17:15, S Lewis 17:47, E Bradbury 17:04); 3 Valley (Striders 53:12 (S Harris 18:02, S Shanks 18:09, R Whalley 17:01); 4 Weatherby 54:40; 5 St Theresa’s B 54:44; 6 Lees 55:34

Fastest: S Kemshall (St Ther) 16:18; C Clark-Taylor (Abbey) 16:48; R Whalley (Valley St) 17:01

W35 (3×2.75M): 1 Roundhay 56:04 (N Walmsley 18:50, J Say 18:51, M Fowler 18:23); 2 Skyrac 57:12

Fastest: K Cocoran (Skyrac) 17:05

U15 (3×2.75M): 1 York 56:52 (N Hopkins 18:02, E Rycroft 19:06, J Horne 19:44); 2 Weatherby 58:19; 3 Otley 59:59

Fastest: Hopkins 18:02

172 teams finished

ASSEMBLY LEAGUE 5km, London Sutcliffe Park, July 6

Ed Chuck and Alexa Parker gained narrow victories with strong finishes on a course that was slightly short of 5km.

Overall: 1 E Chuck (Dulw, M35) 14:32; 2 L Laylee (SE) 14:40; 3 A Millbery (VP&TH) 14:52; 4 J Simmonds (Kent) 15:04; 5 J Brotchie (Dulw, M35) 15:14; 6 J Hartley (Kent, M35) 15:16



M40: 1 J Tipper (Kent) 15:28.

M45: 1 C Mullin (Kent) 15:45; 2 C Compton (Kent) 15:49; 3 B Shephard (Dulw) 16:29; 4 A Inglis (Dulw) 16:37

M55: 1 A Weir (SEAC) 17:23

M60: 1 M Daoud (ESM) 19:28

M65: 1 J Black (Eton M) 20:02

U17: 1 G Barnett (Kent) 16:17



Women: 1 A Parker (Kent) 17:20; 2 B Proctor (Kent, W35) 17:26; 3 C Fhogartaigh (Kent, W45) 17:27; 4 K Sheedy (Dulw, W35) 17:42; 5 C Elms (Kent, W55) 18:11; 6 C Lutsch (Windrush TC, W40) 18:30

W45: 2 E Stevens (Petts) 18:41; 3 T Murphy (Kent) 18:52

W50: 1 V Carter (SEAC) 19:25

W55: 2 M Lennon (Dulw) 20:50

W60: 1 N Hayes (Kent) 21:54

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 24:59

Fell results

BLACKA MOOR CHASE, Totley, July 20

Overall (6.5M/1400ft):

1 C Williams (Dark Pk) 28:07; 2 M Jones (Dark Pk) 28:12; 3 T Antcliff (Sheff UOFRC) 28:44; 4 L Kemp (Esk V, M40) 30:11; 5 B Shaw (Totley, M40) 30:42; 6 S Kenmore (Hallam) 31:00

M50: O Hart (Totley) 33:58

M60: A Maplethorpe (Long E) 43:03

M70: D Egan (Totley) 48:49

Women:

1 A Pearse (Steel) 33:25; 2 H Roberts (Dark Pk) 35:47; 3 E Smith (Totley, W40) 36:19; 4 C Kay (Totley, W40) 38:05

W50: C Howard (Totley) 41:40

W60: A Hegarty (Totley) 46:21

U18: S Ellis (Denb DT) 39:14

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, Sheffield, July 24

Overall (4.25M/550ft):

1 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 27:16; 2 T Burndeau (Dark Pk) 27:16; 3 P Hinchcliff (Holm) 27:53; 4 L Piercy (Dark Pk) 28:08; 5 D Wainer (Askern) 28:30; 6 B Jeays (Bees, M40) 29:02

M50: P Hague 31:41

M60: S Bennett (Bowl) 34:17

M70: K Yewlett (Holm) 39:02

Women:

1 N Drakeford (Barns) 31:16; 2 E Bullock-Lynch (Dark Pk) 34:10; 3 L Wilson (Dark Pk) 36:45; 4 Ellie Crownshaw (Bradfld) 37:12

W40: L Parker (P’stone FPR) 38:22

W50: D Short (Hills Riv) 38:57

W60: A Middleton (Denb DT) 42:54

W70: B Hague (P’stone FPR) 51:22

U16 (2M/250ft approx):

1 E Reed 14:08; 2 F MacKenzie (Dark Pk) 14:15; 3 S Ellis (Denb DT, W) 15:04

U16 women:

1 Ellis 15:04; 2 B-M Minichiello (Dark Pk) 16:29; 3 E-R Aubeeluck (Bradfld Sc) 18:11

