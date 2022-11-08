Some of the best fell races this month including pictorial action on Soyland Moor
SOYLAND MOOR, Cragg Vale, November 6
Overall (22km/4000m):
1 C Phillips (Sadd) 91:58
2 S Godsman (Calder V, M50) 97:00
3 A Collier 97:42
4 A Fleet (Sadd) 99:03
M60: N Hayhurst (Bowl) 1:51:01
M65: P Hodgson (Tod) 2:26:43
M70: M McLoughlin (Prest) 2:34:46
U21: F Carver (Hali) 1:55:08
Women:
1 R Mather (Knave) 1:47:57
2 N Butterfield (Calder V. W40) 1:51:53
3 M Tibbot (Sadd) 1:51:54
W45: S Chrisanthou (Calder V) 2:07:27
W55: F Dyson (Sadd) 2:12:10
W60: M Goth (Tod) 2:53:05
COP HILL (inc. Yorkshire Veterans’ championships), Meltham, Huddersfield, November 6
Overall (7M/900ft)
1 J Eastwood (Slaith) 38:34
2 G Mulholland (Stan, M50) 38:38
3 T Harrison 38:39
4 R James (Royt) 38:40
5 C Walker (Bing, M50) 41:46
6 P Greenwood (Q’bury, M40) 41:47
M55: P Crabtree (Bing) 44:52
M60: R Samuels Puds P) 49:15
M65: P Cartwright (CoH) 52:50
M70: J Wheldon (Bail) 57:40
Women:
1 H Haigh (Holm, W45) 45:32
2 R Whalley (Vall) 47:15
3 G Baynes (Vall) 48:54
4 J Horan (Q’bury) 49:02
W55: J Johnson (P’stone FPR) 53:07
W65: P Goodall (Totley) 57:39
W70: Y Twelvetree (Totley) 70:06
Shepherds Skyline Fell Race, Todmorden, November 5
Overall (6.25M/1150ft):
1 S Hall (Calder V) 43:32
2 P Marsden (Horw, M40) 44:58
3 M Athersmith (Wharf) 45:15
4 J Wynne (Felland) 45:50
5 D Mirfield (Barl) 47:00
6 E Hassell (Wharf) 47:42
M45: D Kirkhams (Wharf) 48:33
M55: T Lofthouse 54:25
M60: R Laycock (Sett) 61:32
M75: J Norman (Alt) 84:50
Women:
1 C Feather (Liv PS) 54:38
2 L Parker (Acc RR) 56:57
3 D Gowans (Tod, W55) 58:55
4 E Dewing (Leeds U) 60:52
W60: J Scarf (Calder V) 69:05
W65: A-M Jones (Macc) 69:59
TINTO HILL RACE, Symington, November 5
Finn Lydon clocked the fastest time for 26 years and the fourth fastest of all time, while Heidi Ross led home a Carnethy women’s clean sweep.
Overall (4.5M/1500ft):
1 F Lydon (C’thy) 30:18
2 T Abernethy (Ochil) 31:00
3 K Cooper (Cambus) 31:22
4 E Lennon (C’thy) 32:40
5 A Smith (Dark Pk) 33:10
6 K Mckenna (C’thy) 34:45
M50: A Macrae (C’thy) 35:49
M60: D Ball (Penic) 41:18
M70: B Howie C’thy) 58:51
Women (all C’thy)
1 H Ross 41:00
2 R Knox 44:34
3 T Hamilton 45:08
4 N Duncan (W40) 45:34
W50: K Aubrey (Helm, H) 46:55
W60: M McIntyre (C’thy) 54:38
WINTER SUGAR LOAF, Abergavenny, November 4
Overall (9.6km/485km):
1 F McGrath (Bris) 40:17
2 W Turner (Mynydd D) 43:15
3 G Warburton (MDC) 44:06
4 M Erskine 46:27
5 D Powell (MDC) 46:41
M40: T Elvidge 47:24
M50: I Whistance (Mynydd D) 50:20
M60: A Vaudin 54:23
M70: G Gunner (Croft A) 69:35
Women:
1 K Entwistle (Bris) 50:37
2 L Williamson (Ilkley) 51:39
3 C Patterson (Mynydd D, W40) 52:17
W50: N Law (Brec) 59:54
W60: N Childs (Mynydd D) 67:04
