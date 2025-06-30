Sarah Gee, 60, wins Wargrave 10km

Masters record-breaker clocks 39:01 to beat all other females in the Berkshire race

WARGRAVE 10km, Berkshire, June 29

It is not very often that an over-60-year-old wins an open road race but here, in extremely hot weather conditions, that honour fell to Sarah Gee.

As temperature nudged 30C at the 10am start, the field were tentatively away and were eventually led home by local runner Matthew Kimpton who, according to Power of 10, only began running this year and posted 2:36:49 in the Manchester Marathon.

Back at Easter, Gee had set a British masters W60 all-time best in the Maidenhead 10 with a 63:49 clocking and at the Wargrave 10km had hoped to duck well inside 39 minutes. However, the now Windle Valley runner had to make do with an overall women’s race victory in 39:01 to go second on this year’s age group lists and eighth on the W60 all-time rankings.

Gee said: “It was hot and humid and course is slightly uphill for the first 5km and an out and back between six-and-a-half and 8km which was in an unshaded country lane and that was tough, at a pivotal point in a 10km race.

“The final 2km were shaded by trees and probably overall downhill, but I was too tired to make the most of that, and ran at a comfortable pace.”

Gee’s former Reading Road Runner clubmate, W55 Katherine Streams, was a distant second in 39:51 to go sixth on the 2025 W55 lists.

Overall: 1 M Kimpton (Wargrave & T) 34:01

Women: 1 S Gee (Windle, W60) 39:01; 2 K Streams (Read RR, W55) 39:51; 3 T Oliver (LoS, W50) 41:17

CHEADLE 4, Staffordshire, June 29

Overall: 1 A Mayne (Stoke) 21:12

M45: 1 C Moulton (Boalloy) 22:03

M60: 1 T Twentyman (Newc St) 25:01

Women: 1 L Dundas (Stoke) 25:33

W50: 1 T Holdcroft (Go T) 27:44

W55: 1 R Watchorn-Rice (Cheadle) 29:32

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 28:54; 2 C Skellern (Staff) 30:42

DERBY RAMATHON, June 29

Overall (13.1M): 1 D Bishop (Der) 68:05; 2 C Hannon (St Hel) 69:18; 3 N Dennis (L Eaton) 69:51

M40: 1 D Archer (Hallam) 72:08

M50: 1 C Nicholl (Der Tri) 80:53

Women: 1 E Smith (Charn) 82:29

W50: 1 S Taylor (Trenth) 95:56

Overall (5M): 1 J Booth (Der) 27:26

Women: 1 G Steel (Charn, W35) 28:08; 2 M Uren 30;14

GLOUCESTER 10km, June 29

Overall: 1 B Robinson (B&W) 31:06

M60: 1 M Robinson (B&W) 36:56

Women: 1 A Wilk (POL) 39:13

HUNDRED HOUSE 10km, Llandindrod, Powys, June 29

Overall: 1 D Griffiths (Swan) 32:18

Women: 1 D Morris (Builth, W40) 40:56

NEWMARKET 10km, Cambridgeshire, June 29

Framlingham’s Daisy Glover maintained her women’s unbeaten 2025 run with third place overall in 34:24.

Overall: 1 O Rees (Ips P) 33:58

Women: 1 D Glover (Fram) 34:24

W50: 1 C Carter (New J) 42:52

W70: 1 C Trundle (H’hill) 55:15

NORTHWICH 10km, Cheshire, June 29

Overall: 1 C Williams (Vale R) 31:58

M60: 1 P Balance 38:41

M70: 1 M Atkinson (Chesh Dr) 46:33

Women: 1 L Whitaker (Chesh Dr, W40) 39:25

W65: 1 V Stoker 45:28

THAME 10km, Oxfordshire, June 29

Overall: 1 J Davies (Oxf C) 32:11

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 34:07; 2 P Fernandez (Abing) 35:35

M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 39:45

Women: 1 E Hollis (Thame) 38:20

W45: 1 H Mulhall (B’brook) 40:54

W50: 1 S Davies (Oxf C) 42:43

W55: 1 J Pennington (Abing) 44:45

MOTAVATION SERIES, Race 3, Combe, Oxfordshire, June 26

Marcus Shantry, who won the overall series title last summer with four victories, took his second of this campaign to win the 3-mile 1585-yard race in 19:29 four seconds clear of Matthew Lock.

This was exactly the same margin as in the May race of the series,

Stephanie Giles moved up from second in that May race to take the women’s section for Alchester.

Overall (3M 1585yds): 1 M Shantry (Head RR) 19:29; 2 M Lock (Wit) 19:33; 3 C Jardine (Abing) 19:58; 4 D Bunn (Abing) 20:13; 5 D Moffatt (Head RR) 20:39; 6 M Marshall (Head RR) 20:42

M40: 1 D Blake (Wit) 20:45

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 21:06; 2 P Fernandez (Abing) 21:38

M60: 1 K Bagley (Head RR) 22:05; 2 B Reynolds (THH) 22:49

M65: 1 B Green (Oxf C) 25:18

M70: 1 B Vaughan (Oxf C) 28:19

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 56; 2Abingdon 86; 3 Witney 101

Women: 1 S Giles (Alch) 24:03; L Dickens (Head RR) 24:04

W50: 1 S Davies (Oxf C) 25:55

W55: 1 J Pennington (Abing) 27:32

W60: 1 K Angwin (Head RR) 28:13

W75: 1 K Williamson ((Eynsh) 36:55

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 85; 2 Oxford C 143; 3 Alchester 171

TETTENHALL 5km, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, June 26

Overall: 1 J Morris (W&B) 15:21

Women: 1 H Carruthers (Tip) 17:28; 2 L Williams (Tip, U15) 18:00

W50: 1 V Browning (C&S) 21:35

W55: 1 A Sanders 21:36

W60: 1 J Halford (W&B) 22:34

MIDWEEK LEAGUE Royston 10km, combined Div 2 & Div 3, Race 4, Hertfordshire, June 25

The second and third divisions came together for their third fixture and Alexander Lepretere came out ahead in 32:01, just in the same fixture last year.

Overall:1 A Lepretre (Barn) 32:01

M50: 1 K Sambridge (Ware) 35:33

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Ware 184

M40 TEAM: 1 Ware 33

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Barnet 246

M40 TEAM: 1 Barnet 61

Women: 1 L Barnes (Ware) 38:32

W55: 1 V Simpson (B Stort) 44:28

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 116

W35 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 25

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Edmonton 117

W35 TEAM: 1 Edmonton 20

PETERBOROUGH GRAND PRIX, Bushfield 5km, Cambridgeshire, June 25

Overall: 1 M Kallenberg (Swan) 15:35

M50: 1 B Corleys (B’field) 16:30

M60: 1 M Tuff (F’land) 18:17; 2 I Sells (R’side) 18:41

Women: 1 K Vargeson (L Goat, W40) 18:04

W45: 1 H Butler (R’side) 19:16

W60: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 21:08

CHASE THE SUN 5km, Battersea Park, June 25

Phil Sesemann showed that he has lost none of his natural speed when sprinting away from Ben Connor in the closing stages of a tight race that saw 26 runners inside the 15-minute barrier.

Three seconds was the margin at the line for the City of Leeds Paris Olympic Marathon competitor as the clock showed 14:07.

Sesemann was known for his fast finish over many years of National League competition on the track and here was at the head of the pack, along with his rival, at the half-distance, after Connor had led at 1km along with Laurence McCourt.

Others along for the ride, were Jonathan Escalante-Phillips, David Stone, Josh Grace. Josh Hobbs and Will Strangeway.

Whilst Sesemann jumped Connor at the finish, it was Escalante-Phillips who burst out from behind the rest of the second group to take third in 14:14.

Making his debut over 5km on the road was fourth placed Stone the Euro Cross under-23 bronze medallist, after recovering from a serious bowel operation and several injuries that also required surgery.

It was less competitive in the elite women’s race as Alexandra Bell led throughout before winning by 16 seconds in 15:41. Timed through 1km in 3:07, already five seconds clear of Olga Firsova and Gabrielle Rooker, the Tokyo Olympic 800m finalist was in her first outing over the 5km distance after a couple of trips over 10km earlier this year.

Bell slowed slightly after half-distance but picked up the pace again in the closing stages.

Faster over the last km was American Rooker who finished at 3:02 per km pace to take second in 15:57.

Top Flight Overall: 1 P Sesemann (Leeds) 14:07; 2 B Connor (Der) 14:10; 3 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 14:17; 4 D Stone (SB) 14:17; 5 F Ward (R&N) 14:19; 6 J Grace (AFD) 14:20; 7 A Ben-Israel (THH) 14:26; 8 F Brodie (Morp) 14:27; 9 K Taylor (B&W) 14:29; 10 S Eglen (AFD) 14:31; 11 D Williamson (Col H) 14:32; 12 J Beattie (Leeds) 14:32; 13 J Hobbs (Swan) 14:33; 14 L McCourt (Morp) 14:36; 15 N Bester (Best A) 14:37

M40: 1 J Poole 15:10

M50: 1 M Waller (S’end) 16:14

Open 5km Overall: 1 A Hamlet 15:56;

U17: 1 J Holdsworth 16:03

Women: 1 M Hughes (Chilt) 18:24

Top Flight Women: 1 A Bell (P&B) 15:41; 2 G Rooker (USA) 15:57; 3 O Firsova (AUS, W40) 16:19; 4 K Estlea-Morris (AFD) 16:37; 5 C Cain (Best A, W35) 16:46; 6 I Padfield (W Tempo) 16:52

W40: 2 A Clements (Kent) 16:52; 3 L reed 16:37

Overall (10km): 1 S Harris 30:40

M55: 1 N Hughes (36:23

M65: 1 C Finill (Harr) 39:51

Women: 1 S Gomez 31:54

WIRRAL SEASIDE RUN, Moreton, Merseyside, June 25

Overall: 1 S Ferroni (B&H) 15:19

M40: 1 T Cornthwaite (Salf) 15:31

M50: 1 R Grantham (Wirral) 16:49

Women: 1 I Yorke (Warriors) 17:08

W50: 1 A Green (Pensby) 21:11

W70: 1 E Towerey (Warriors) 27:29

EMGP CORBY 5, Northamptonshire, June 24

Overall: 1 R Ortolan (Sphinx) 26:51

TEAM: 1 Higham 1:55:02

M40 TEAM: 1 Kettering 2:01:46

Women: 1 A Walters (Corby, U20) 30:15

W45: 1 H Gibbs (Shenley) 32:26

W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 33:56

TEAM: 1 R&N 1:46:34

W35 TEAM: 1 R&N 1:46:34

HARROGATE & DISTRICT SUMMER LEAGUE, Ripon, North Yorkshire, June 24

Overall: 1 M Thackwray (Ilk) 27:08

M45: 1 S Harrington (Otley) 27:58

M60: 1 P Peacock (Thirsk & S) 31:52

Women: 1 D Ellis (H’gate, W40) 31:04

W55: 1 A Spencer (W’by) 35:09