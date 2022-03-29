Leading performances at the end of March in the United States see impressive wind-assisted results from long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes and sprinter Toby Makoyawo

Aztec Invitational, San Diego, CA, USA, March 24-26

Mykolas Alekna won the discus with a high quality 66.70m throw.

Micah Williams achieved a 10.26/-1.5 and 20.45/2.6 sprint double.

Men

200 (2.5):

1 Micah Williams Oregon 20.45

2 Ryan Mulholland Oregon 20.63

DT:

1 Mykolas Alekna LTU Cal 66.70

2 Iffy Joyner Cal 61.09

3 Dallin Shurts BYU 60.35

4×100: 1 Oregon 39.29

Women

200 (1.9):

1 Jadyn Mays Oregon 22.80

2 Iman Brown Oregon 22.92

400H: 1 Shana Grebo FRA Oregon 56.28

SP: 1 Miné De Klerk RSA Oregon 17.04

DT: 1 Jasmine Blair Cal 56.38

4×100:

1 Oregon 43.80

2 California 44.77

Bobcat Invitational, San Marcos, TX, USA, March 24-26

Men:

4×100: 1 Incarnate Word 40.00

Women:

PV: 1 Marleen Mülla EST SDakota 4.35

TJ: 1 Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi FRA LA-Monroe 13.25/1.6

DT: 1 Alyssa Wilson TexasSt 56.50

HT: 1 Alyssa Wilson TexasSt 71.36

FSU Relays, Tallahassee, FL, USA, March 24-25

Matt Boling improved his 100m PB to 10.03/1.9.

Men:

100 (1.9): 1 Matthew Boling Georgia 10.03

Women:

100 (1.3): 1 Ofonime Odiong BRN FloridaSt 11.28

JT: 1 Kelechi Nwanaga NGR FloridaSt 55.06

Hurricane Collegiate Invitational, Coral Gables, FL, USA, March 26

Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley sped to a 9.99/-0.6 clocking despite the unfavourable wind conditions.

In his outdoor seasonal debut, the 2019 European under-20 champion Joshua Zeller improved his 110m hurdles PB to 13.42/1.6 compared to a previous legal best of 13.64 to go 12th all-time in the UK. It is an England Commonwealth Games standard.

Men:

100 (-0.6): 1 Fred Kerley 9.99

110H (1.6):

1 Joshua Zeller GBR Michigan 13.42

2 Nick Anderson 13.55

LJ: 1 Isaiah Holmes Miami (FL) 7.83/-0.6

TJ: 1 Russell Robinson Miami (FL) 16.23/1.1

HT:

1 Decio Andrade POR Miami (FL) 71.76

2 Kevin Arreaga ESP Miami (FL) 69.51

100H (2.0): 1 Michelle Atherley Miami (FL) 12.93

DT:

1 Debbie Ajagbe Miami (FL) 57.10

2 Estelle Valeanu ISR Harvard 56.07

Raleigh Relays, Raleigh, NC, USA, March 24

Britain’s NCAA 10,000m champion Patrick Dever was second in the 5000m in 13:26.84 to Christian Noble’s 13:24.78.

The UK’s top decathlete Tim Duckworth was second in the long jump with a wind-assisted 7.67/2.4 with a legal 7.61/1.3 as back up.

Amy Phillips improved her hammer PB from 66.06m to 68.72m to go seventh all-time in the UK and within a metre of second all-time.

Kate Seary set a Welsh steeplechase record of 9:55.96.

Men:

100 (2.3):

1 Eric Harrison TTO OhioSt 10.10

2 Cole Beck VATech 10.15

2 Anthony Woods YoungstownSt 10.15

4 Daniel Stokes NC A&T 10.20

1500: 1 Wes Porter Virginia 3:39.73

3000SC: 1 Matthew Wilkinson Minnesota 8:39.70

5000:

1 Christian Noble LeeUniv 13:24.78

2 Patrick Dever GBR 13:26.84

4 Euan Makepeace GBR 13:42.72

10,000:

1 Aaron Las Heras ESP WakeForest 28:13.82

2 Barry Keane IRL Butler 28:15.60

3 Athanas Kioko KEN Campbell 28:16.11

4 Brian Fay IRL Washington 28:22.31

5 Andrew Alexander CAN NotreDame 28:24.42

6 Acer Iverson Harvard 28:24.56

7 Eric Jenkins 28:24.79

8 Fearghal Curtin IRL CharlestonSo 28:25.43

9 Kieran Lumb CAN Washington 28:25.93

10 Isaac Harding GrandValleySt 28:25.98

11 Jan Lukas Becker GER QueensNC 28:27.98

24 David Melville GBR Harvard 29:13.44

JT: 1 Marc Minichello Penn 73.35

Women:

100 (5.0):

1 Jahniya Bowers YoungstownSt 11.25

2 Jada Seaman Virginia 11.30

1500: 4 Ellie Leather GBR Cincinnati 4:14.14

3000SC: 1 Kate Seary GBR 9:55.96 (Welsh record)

5000:

1 Taylor Werner 15:31.14

2 Susanna Sullivan 15:38.40

3 Kayley DeLay Yale 15:39.11

100H (0.5):

1 Paula Salmon NC A&T 12.92

2 Cha’mia Rothwell 12.98

DT: 1 Veronica Fraley Vanderbilt [RS] 56.32

HT:

1 Amy Phillips GBR NDakotaSt 66.23

2 Laura Igaune LAT 66.50

3 Kaila Butler CAN BowlingGreen 65.67

JT:

1 Madison Wiltrout NCarolina 55.96

2 Ida Eikeng NOR Washington 55.56

4×100:

1 North Carolina A&T 44.61

2 Ohio State 44.79

4×400: 1 North Carolina A&T 3:34.90

Texas Relays, Austin, TX, USA, March 24-26

European under-20 100m champion Toby Makoyawo ran a heavily wind-assisted 9.90/4.6 (after a 10.12/1.1 legal PB in his heat) well clear of Devon Achane’s 10.02 and Ismael Kone’s 10.03. The latter ran a legal 10.11 in his heat.

Marcellus Moore won the invitational race in 9.99/4.8.

On the Friday, NCAA II champion Benjamin Azamati fared better with the wind as he set a legal 9.90/2.0 to set a Ghana record and world lead.

Britain’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes won the men’s long jump with a stunning wind-assisted 8.45/3.6. His outdoor PB is just 8.00m. Only the 2012 Olympic champion Greg Rutherford with an 8.51m has jumped further among Brits.

The Olympic 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas gained a fast wind-assisted double of 10.92/2.9 and 21.69/3.1 with Tamara Clark (10.94 and 21.72) following her home in both.

On the Friday, Celera Barnes had run a 11.07/1.2 world lead.

Britton Wilson improved her 400m hurdles world lead to 54.37.

Another top-class time aided by the wind came from 100m hurdles world record-holder Keni Harrison (who also ran 22.19 in the 200m) who sped to a 12.32/3.9, ahead of Christina Clemons and Tonea Marshall (both 12.45) and Cindy Sember’s 12.72.

Sember ran her fastest ever 200m of 23.21 on the same day.

In the university race Alia Armstrong 12.33/2.5 arguably produced a better performance given the lighter following wind.

The women’s 100m was won by Celera Barnes in 10.82/2.8 ahead of Jada Baylark’s 10.83.

Courtney Lyndsey won the men’s 200m in 20.20/3.4 and Eric Edwards 13.24/2.6 was first in the 110m hurdles where Briton Tade Ojora was third in 13.52.

Canadian Malik Metivier was first in the 400m hurdles in 49.15 while on the Friday Nigerian Ezekiel Nathaniel had set a world lead of 49.14 which was an Nigerian under-20 record.

A multi national Florida team set a world lead of 38.47 in the 4x100m while Star Athletic (without any Americans) ran 38.50 in a separate race.

There was also a world lead in the 4x400m for Tiger Olympians ahead of Hurdle Mechanic’s 3:00.07.

Texas won the women 4x100m final in 42.83, but Star Athletic were marginally quicker with 42.68 in another heat.

On the Friday’s Texas’s women had run a 42.42 world lead with Irish record-holder Rhasidat Adeleke in their quartet.

Texas also set a world lead of 3:22.94 in the 4x400m ahead of Texas AM’s 3:23.30 while in the invitational section USA Red with a team including Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu, ran 3:24.60.

In the field, Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen achieved a 5.75m world lead in the pole vault ahead of his brother Simen ‘s 5.65m.

Adrian Piperi achieved a 21.54m shot victory.

In the high jump, Vernon Turner went highest with a 2.30m leap while Lamara Distin set a Jamaican record 1.96m to dominate the women’s contest.

Lamara Distin of @aggietfxc has broken the Jamaican high jump record of 1.93m from 2010 with 1.96m 🇯🇲 She set it at the Texas Relays this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/2NkakFDd7r — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 26, 2022

In the pole vault Bridget Williams won on count-back from Emily Grove as both cleared a world-leading 4.70m.

Former Olympic champion Katerini Stefanidi and Swede Lisa Gunnarsson both cleared 4.65m as Jenn Suhr no-heighted.

In the high school event Amanda Moll cleared 4.51m for an all-time under-18 record.

Tyra Gittens won the long jump with a wind-assisted 6.82/2.6 though it was runner-up Monae Nichols whose 6.80/1.5 was a legal world lead.

Jake Norris was third in the hammer with 68.03m as Bayley Campbell improved to 67.14m in sixth while Isabel Wakefield was second in the heptathlon with a PB 5850. Her marks included a 13.26 hurdles PB and it was the first time she has bettered 5000 points.

Ahead of her, the NCAA indoor champion Anna Hall set a world lead 6412 points made up of 13.41 for 100m hurdles, 1.77m high jump, 13.45 shot, 23.81 200m, 6.23m long jump, 40.98 javelin and a 2:04.61 800m which is the best ever for a US heptathlon.

Men:

(Inv 100) (4.8)

1 Marcellus Moore Texas 9.99

2 Daniel Garland Texas 10.18

3 Samir Williams GBR NTexas 10.23

(Univ 100) (4.6):

1 Toby Makoyawo GBR BostonUniv 9.90

2 Devon Achane TexasA&M 10.02

3 Ismael Kone NewOrleans 10.03

4 Caleb Jackson ButlerCo 10.20

(h1) (2.0) 1 Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku GHA WTexasA&M 9.90

(h2) (1.8): 1 Achane 10.14

(h4) (1.1)

1 Kone 10.10

2 Makoyawo 10.12

3 PJ Austin Florida 10.17

200 (3.4):

1 Courtney Lindsey TxTech 20.20

2 Elijah Morrow 20.26

3 EJ Floreal CAN 20.45

800:

1 Jonathan Jones BAR Texas 1:45.83

2 Mouad Zahafi MAR TxTech 1:46.02

3 Crayton Carrozza Texas 1:46.89

4 Yusuf Bizimana GBR Texas 1:47.19

110H (2.6):

1 Eric Edwards Jr. LSU 13.24

2 Tre’Bien Gilbert Arkansas 13.39

3 Tade Ojora GBR USC 13.52

4 Yves Cherubin HAI LA-Lafayette 13.60

5 Joel Bengtsson SWE Texas-Arlington 13.62

6 Bashiru Abdullahi NGR Texas-SanAntonio 13.66

(h1) (1.2) 1 Bengtsson 13.54

(h2) (0.3) 2 Ojora 13.74

(h4) (-0.2) 1 Edwards Jr. 13.67

(Inv 400H)

1 Dave Kendziera 49.20

2 Gabriele Montefalcone ITA Texas 49.71

(Univ 400H)

1 Malik Metivier CAN Auburn 49.15

2 Ezekiel Nathaniel NGR Baylor 49.31

3 Moitalel Mpoke KEN TexasA&M 49.36

4 James Smith TexasA&M 49.53

5 Quivell Jordan Houston 49.66

6 Jayson Baldridge Baylor 49.78

7 Bassem Hemeida QAT WTexasA&M 49.95

(h1) 1 Nathaniel 49.14

(h2) 1 Metivier 49.99

HJ:

1 Vernon Turner Oklahoma 2.30

2 Ushan Thiwanka Perera SRI TexasA&M-Com 2.27

3 Ernie Sears USC 2.27

4 Bryson Deberry Texas-Arlington 2.21

PV:

1 Sondre Guttormsen NOR Princeton 5.75

1 Christyan Sampy Houston 5.55

2 Simen Guttormsen NOR Princeton 5.65

3 Luke Winder 5.65

4 Zach Bradford Kansas 5.50

5 Hussain Asim Al-Hizam 5.50

6 Clayton Fritsch SamHouston 5.50

LJ:

1 Jacob Fincham-Dukes GBR 8.45/3.6

2 Johnny Brackins Baylor 8.17/3.7

3 G.K.D.S. Piyarathna SRI 8.10/3.4

4 Carter Shell ArkansasSt 8.06/1.8

5 Caleb Foster Florida 8.00/3.6

6 Malcolm Clemons Florida 7.99/3.7

7 Stacy Brown Jr Texas 7.96/3.3

TJ:

1 Welch Chris TxTech 16.25/0.5

2 Georgi Nachev BUL Missouri 16.19/0.6

3 Sean Dixon-Bodie LSU 16.16/-1.4

SP:

1 Adrian Piperi Texas 21.54

2 Andrew Liskowitz 19.69

3 Jalil Brewer Texas 19.61

4 Logan Calvin IllinoisSt 19.54

DT:

1 Roje Stona JAM Clemson 60.31

2 Robbie Otal Princeton 60.07

3 Francois Prinsloo RSA SAlabama 59.93

4 Joseph Brown 58.49

HT:

1 Diego Del Real MEX 72.89

2 Trey Knight USC 69.54

3 Jake Norris GBR LSU 68.03

6 Bayley Campbell GBR Oklahoma 67.14

JT:

1 Curtis Thompson 80.44

2 Zach Holland Umpqua 78.80

3 Nnadi Chinecherem NGR Baylor 78.42

4 Tzuriel Pedigo LSU 77.34

5 Chandler Ault Princeton 72.35

Dec: 1 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 8131

(Inv 4×100)

1 Star Athletics 38.50

2 Star Athletics 39.31

3 Northwestern State 39.70

(U/C 4×100) 1 UTSA 39.95

(Univ 4×100)

1 Florida 38.47

2 Texas 38.87

3 Texas Tech 39.12

4 Houston 39.15

5 TCU 39.33

6 USC 39.55

7 Arkansas 39.80

8 Oklahoma 39.89

(h1)

1 TCU 39.09

2 Oklahoma 39.28

3 LSU 39.44

4 Baylor 39.53

5 Liberty 39.65

(h2)

1 Texas Tech 39.24

2 Arkansas 39.51

3 Texas A&M 39.55

4 Butler CC 39.68

5 Princeton 39.77

6 BostonU 39.89

(h3)

1 Florida 38.58

2 Texas 38.87

(h4)

1 USC 39.30

2 Houston 39.52

3 Clemson 39.73

4 North Texas 39.98

4×400:

1 Tiger Olympians 2:59.73

2 Hurdle Mechanic 3:00.07

Women:

(Inv 100) (2.9)

1 Gabby Thomas 10.92

2 Tamara Clark 10.94

3 Tynia Gaither BAH 11.23

(HS 100) (3.2): 1 Autumn Wilson 11.19

(Univ 100) (2.8)

1 Celera Barnes USC 10.82

2 Jada Baylark Arkansas 10.83

3 Samirah Moody USC 11.08

4 Cecilia Tamayo MEX Houston 11.20

5 Jessika Gbai Howard 11.25

(h2) (1.2) 1 Moody 11.24

(h3) (1.2) 1 Baylark 11.16

(h4) (1.2) 1 Barnes 11.07

200 (r1) (3.2):

1 Brittany Aveni 22.55

2 Cindy Sember GBR 23.21

(r2) (3.1)

1 Gabby Thomas 21.69

2 Tamara Clark 21.72

3 Kendra Harrison 22.19

4 Tynia Gaither BAH 22.46

5 Kendall Ellis 22.53

6 Teahna Daniels 22.58

7 Kennedy Simon Texas 22.90

(Inv 100H) (3.9):

1 Kendra Harrison 12.32

2 Christina Clemons 12.45

3 Tonea Marshall 12.45

4 Cindy Sember GBR 12.72

5 Anna Cockrell 12.89

6 Hitomi Shimura JPN 13.05

(Univ 100H) (2.5)

1 Alia Armstrong LSU 12.33

2 Kaylah Robinson TexasA&M 12.49

3 Ackera Nugent JAM Baylor 12.72

4 Jasmine Jones USC 12.85

5 Emelia Chatfield Texas 12.97

=6 Jayla Hollis Arkansas 12.98

=6 Yoveiny Mota VEN Arkansas 12.98

8 Serenity Rogers LA-Lafayette 13.05

(h1) (0.6) 1 Demisha Roswell JAM TxTech 13.01

(h2) (0.9)

1 Robinson 12.87

2 Jones 13.01

(h3) (1.1) 1 Armstrong 12.98

(h4) (1.3)

1 Nugent 12.97

2 Hollis 13.07

(Inv 400H)

1 Shamier Little 56.77

2 Robyn Brown PHI 57.93

(Univ 400H)

1 Britton Wilson Arkansas 54.37

2 Lauren Hoffman Duke 56.55

3 Jessica Wright Howard 57.36

4 Vanessa Watson Florida 57.38

5 Sylvia Schulz GER TxTech 57.94

(h1)

1 Wilson 54.65

2 Hoffman 55.98

(h2) 1 Schulz 57.90

(h4)

1 Watson 57.80

2 Bianca Stubler Wisconsin 57.82

HJ:

1 Lamara Distin JAM TexasA&M 1.96

=2 Rylee Anderson Kansas 1.82

=2 Nyagoa Bayak LSU 1.82

=2 Abigail O’Donoghue LSU 1.82

(HS PV) 1 Amanda Moll 4.51

(Univ/Elite PV)

1 Bridget Guy Williams 4.70

2 Emily Grove 4.70

3 Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE 4.65

4 Lisa Gunnarsson SWE LSU 4.65

5 Gabriela Leon Louisville 4.55

6 Julia Fixsen VATech 4.45

(Univ PV)

1 Olivia Lueking Oklahoma 4.45

2 Chloe Wall TxTech 4.35

(LJ Final A)

1 Tyra Gittens TTO Texas 6.82/2.6

2 Monae’ Nichols TxTech 6.80/1.5

3 Deborah Acquah GHA TexasA&M 6.78/2.7 (also 6.48/1.9)

4 Jasmine Moore Florida 6.75/1.7

5 Claire Bryant Florida 6.73/1.9

6 Ackelia Smith JAM Texas 6.72/2.6

7 Rhesa Foster 6.57/3.4

8 Samiyah Samuels 6.44/4.3

9 Ingeborg Grünwald AUT UTSA 6.42/2.5

(LJ Final B) 1 Khyasia Caldwell TCU 6.41/0.7

(TJ Final A)

1 Natricia Hooper GUY Florida 13.91/-0.7

2 Ackelia Smith JAM Texas 13.87/-0.1

3 Tikeisha Welcome VIN Oklahoma 13.53/1.3

4 Deborah Acquah GHA TexasA&M 13.45/0.7

(TJ Final B)

1 Jacqueline Pokuaah GHA Akron 13.53/1.0

2 Brya Brewer TxTech 13.16/0.7

SP:

1 Kayli Johnson TxTech 17.62

2 Erna Sóley Gunnarsdóttir ISL Rice 17.29

DT:

1 Seasons Usual TxTech 58.10

2 Annina Brandenburg GER AbileneCr 57.29

HT:

1 Alyssa Wilson TexasSt 69.68

2 Maddie Malone Auburn 67.98

3 Emma Robbins KansasSt 66.30

4 Lauren Jones Oklahoma 64.87

JT:

1 Keira McCarrell CAN Auburn 56.56

2 Rhema Otabor BAH FloridaIntl 56.07

3 Seri Geisler SFAustin 55.28

4 Ashley Carter Auburn 53.40

5 Maria Bienvenu LA-Lafayette 53.07

Hep: 1 Anna Hall Florida 6412

(Inv 4×100)

1 Star Athletics 42.68

2 Stars 44.18

(Univ 4×100)

1 Texas 42.83

2 LSU 42.97

3 Texas Tech 43.11

4 Baylor 43.85

5 Arkansas 43.87

6 USC 44.00

7 Texas A&M 44.11

(h1)

1 Texas 42.42

2 Florida 44.10

3 Duke 44.77

(h2)

1 LSU 43.63

2 Baylor 44.51

3 Oklahoma 44.74

(h3)

1 Texas A&M 43.88

2 USC 43.96

(h4)

1 Texas Tech 43.62

2 Arkansas 44.00

(Inv 4×400)

1 USA 3:24.60

2 Hurdle Mechanic 3:26.21

3 USA Blue 3:28.97

(Univ 4×400)

1 Texas 3:22.94

2 Texas A&M 3:23.30

3 LSU 3:26.40

ASU Invitational, Tempe, AZ, USA, March 25-26

Men:

400:

1 Justin Robinson ArizonaSt 45.88

2 Jevon O’Bryant NewMexico 45.98

110H (1.1): 1 Jamar Marshall ArizonaSt 13.67

DT:

1 Ralford Mullings JAM ArizonaSt 63.50

2 Brian Williams 61.62

HT:

1 Adam Keenan CAN 74.81

2 Konstadínos Záltos GRE Minnesota 70.96

4×100:

1 Arizona State 39.46

2 Minnesota 39.62

Women:

400H: 1 Shannon Meisberger Arizona 56.51

DT: 1 Shelby Frank Minnesota 57.31

HT:

1 Beatrice Nedberge Llano NOR ArizonaSt 67.50

2 Shelby Moran ArizonaSt 66.86

4×100: 1 Minnesota 44.58

Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, Starkville, MS, USA, March 24-26

World javelin champion Anderson Peters produced a 84.26m winning throw while Zachary Jewell gained a 10.15/1.9 and 20.42/3.0 sprint double.

Men:

100 (1.9): 1 Zachary Jewell 10.15

200 (3.0):

1 Zachary Jewell 20.42

2 Matthew Clarke BAR AlabamaSt 20.63

JT:

1 Anderson Peters GRN 84.26

2 Dagbjartur Dadi Jónsson ISL MississippiSt 76.78

3 Donavon Banks 76.52

4 Ethan Shalaway 75.92

5 Tyriq Horsford TTO MississippiSt 73.35

Women:

JT: 1 Avione Allgood 54.03

Ole Miss Classic, Oxford, MS, USA, March 25-26

Men:

HT:

1 Logan Blomquist SEMissouri 69.66

2 Viorel Cristian Ravar ESP 68.32

Women:

PV: 1 Lyndsey Reed OleMiss 4.36

SP: 1 Jalani Davis OleMiss 17.00

HT:

1 Shey Taiwo OleMiss 69.24

2 Janeah Stewart 68.71

3 Sade Olatoye NGR 64.16

5 Amber Simpson GBR Memphis 63.36

4×100: 1 Ole Miss 44.69

Spank Blasing Open, Pueblo, CO, USA, March 25-26

Exciting British talent Thomas Staines, the son of international medallists Gary and Linda, had his first top class race since 2019 as he returned with a promising 1:46.52 800m at altitude.

Teenager Reece Sharman-Newell whose previous best 800m was 1:51.93 improved to 1:47.16 for a near five- second improvement.Men:

100 (2.8): 1 Coby Hilton 10.19

800:

1 Thomas Staines GBR 1:46.52

2 Reece Sharman-Newell GBR ColoradoSt-Pueblo 1:47.16

