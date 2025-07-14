Northern 5km titles up for grabs in Sunderland

Busy mid-summer round-up from the roads of the UK includes the Saucony London 10km and Ilkley Half-Marathon

SUNDERLAND HARRIERS 5km, inc Northern championships, Tyne & Wear, July 10

Ed Bovington won the youngest men’s age group race and with it the Northern and North East Masters championships, in 14:59, after heading his City of Leeds team-mate Angus Cole and third-placed Zak Kettle.

However, the North East Counties championship gold went to Kettle as the two Leeds men were not eligible.

The women and all other masters men, aged 50 and over, ran in a separate race and overall victory went to Rugby & Northampton’s Megan Stonehouse in 16:45, seven seconds clear of Lydia Turner, who scooped the Northern Championship title ahead of Charlotte Dillon.

Sarah Attwood took the Northern and North East W40 title and Wendy Chapman the W50s but the North East Masters, unlike the Northern, awarded titles in five-year age groups so gave the W35 medal to Alex Sneddon with 17:53.

Maxine Minchella’s 22:53 was enough to scoop both the Northern W60 and North East Masters W65 golds.

The first three women had been followed home by the top three men aged over 50, who were led by David Milligan’s 17:19, en-route to collecting Northern and North East Masters titles. Likewise, Greg Penn scooped all of the M60 awards.

Overall: 1 E Bovington (Leeds) 14:59; 2 A Cole (Leeds) 15:05; 3 Z Kettle (Tyne Br) 15:09; 4 J Tilley (Morp) 15:12; 5 J Dixon (Morp) 15:16; 6 L Gamble-Thompson (N Marsk) 15:22

M40: 1 S Jackson (Sund) 15:46; 2 M Emmerson (Border) 16:27

M50: 1 D Milligan (Elvet) 17:19; 2 S Carragher (Elvet) 17:45; 3 S Hamill (Durh) 17:48

M60: 1 G Penn (NSP) 18:59

Women: 1 M Stenhouse (R&N) 16:45; 2 L Turner (Birt) 16:52; 3 C Dillon (Hought) 17:06

W35: 1 A Sneddon (J&H) 17:53

W40: 1 S Attwood Crook) 18:50

W50: 1 S Chapman (Sund Str, W55) 19:54

W60: 1 M Minchella (S Shields, W65) 22:53; 2 D Vaughan (Quak) 23:39; 3 K Bentley (Birt) 23:40

AMMANFORD 10km, Carmarthan, South Wales, July 13

Overall: 1 D Griffiths (Swan) 30:37

M65: 1 A Davies (Swan) 39:07

Women: 1 S Howells (Swan) 38:25

W55: 1 L Gayer (TROTS) 46:59

ARTHUR WHISTON 5, Colchester, Essex, July 13

Overall: 1 D Williamson (Col H) 36:17

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 29:55

Women: 1 L Shewbridge (W35) 33:43

CHESHIRE 10, Chester, July 13

Overall: 1 J Griffiths (Swan) 31:51; 2 M Cooper 55:22

M45: 1 J Lewis (Sale) 57:51

Women: 1 L Milner (Chsh Dr, W35) 59:32

W40: 1 S Barron (Bramhall) 66:28

W50: 1 S Cumber (Hali) 67:07

ILKLEY HALF-MARATHON, West Yorkshire, July 13

In a race headed by Jack Cummings 69:09, Lauren McNeil, the 2024 Inter-Counties runner-up, placed fifth overall 72:16.

It was the Hallamshire runner’s first outing since a few successful cross-country races in Canada towards the back end of 2024.

Overall: 1 J Cummings (Ilk) 69:09; 2 J Scott-Farrington (Horw) 70:37; 3 J Johnston (R’dale) 71:22; 4 B Snape (Clap) 71:44

M50: 1 R Watkinson (Roth) 79:56

Women: 1 L McNeil (Hallam) 72:16; 2 J Ellgood (Nidd) 75:39

W50; 1 S Flaherty (Bing) 79:28; 2 A Sencer (Vall St) 94:20

W60: 1 J Shaw 1:44:43

ROMNEY MARSH 10km Kent, July 13

Overall: 1 D Bradley (Ton) 33:04

M50: 1 E Fraser (Ton) 34:58

M60: 1 K Klidzia (Folk) 39:15

Women: 1 E Owen (Ton, W45) 39:32

W55: 1 P Pilbeam (Ton) 43:23

SAUCONY LONDON 10km, Westminster, July 13

The latest in a long line of non-licenced races saw Alfie Manthorpe head five others under the 30-minute barrier, but their performances are unlikely to figure on their Power of 10 profiles.

The 2023 England Athletics 5000m champion, who competed in that year’s European cross-country championship, ran 28:12 for 10km in Valencia earlier this year but, here, 29:33 was enough for a five-second win over Jared Ward, an American who was sixth in the 2016 Olympic marathon and who has been based at Oxford University during the past year.

The conditions early on Sunday morning were already hot as the mercury climbed when Mohammed Bouzahar and Josh Grace also went clear of Ed Goddard and John Beattie.

Live bands played for the 9000 or so competitors, who toured the capital’s sights after starting in Green Park.

Further back the women’s race went to France’s Magalie Jaunet in 34:14, who just got home ahead of Becky Briggs’ 34:16, her best for seven years.

Overall: 1 A Manthorpe (Hallam) 29:33; 2 J Ward (USA) 29:38; 3 M Bouzahar 29:42; 4 J Grace (AFD) 29:46; 5 E Goddard (AUS) 29:54; 6 J Beattie (Leeds) 29:54; 7 N Gallo (ITA) 30:07; 8 L Michel (FRA) 30:18; 9 F Trevisani (ITA) 30:22; 10 Q Malriq (FRA) 30:25; 11 N Dalmasso (FRA) 30:28; 12 A Reading (USA) 30:42; 13 L Leducq 31:03; 14 N bester (Best A) 31:05; 15 B Dewar (Herne H) 31:11

M55: 1 B Dolman 37:16

M70: 1 J Oliver 39:46

Women: 1 M Jaunet (FRA, W35) 34:14; 2 B Briggs (CoH) 34:16; 3 G Cerea (ITA) 35:16; 4 H Archer (C&C) 35:30; 5 E Maculan (ITA) 35:39; 6 T Bazile (FRA) 36:04

W40: 1 M Haydock 38:14

W45: 1 A Buhanan 40:08

TOWNLEY PARK 10km, Burnley, Lancashire, July 13

Overall: 1 B Walsh (CleM) 32:27

M60: 1 A Bramham (Horw) 38:59

M65: 1 M Hall (Ilk) 38:13

Women: 1 A Thorpe (CleM, W35) 38:30

W45: 1 V Robertshow (B’burn) 39:11

W55: 1 B Massey (Barns) 44;15

WELLINGBOROUGH 5, Northamptonshire, July 13

Overall: 1 M Hill (R&N) 25:19

M55: 1 D Lockwood (Higham) 30:00

M65: 1 B Whitehead (W’boro) 33:05

Women: 1 A Walters (Corby, U20) 29:04

W45: 1 K Sharman (Higham) 32:38

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 37:22

WILMSLOW SUMMER 10km, Cheshire, July 13

There was another race in Cheshire and, here, it was Liverpool’s Jonny Mellor who came out on top well ahead of City of Leeds’ Yohanes Gebreghergis,in 29:13.

Mellor had won this race in 2023, before competing in the World Half-Marathon championship Latvia with 61:59.

Two fast marathons followed in 2024 with 2:09:06 and 2:11:22 timings.

It was closer in the women’s race where Commonwealth, World and Olympic Games 800m representative Alexandra Bell continued with her switch to road running and saw off a challenge from Lily Partridge to win by six seconds in 32:34.

Heather Townsend was left a minute adrift after a 33:47 clocking.

Overall: 1 J Mellor (Liv) 29:13; 2 Y Gebreghergis (Leeds) 29:44; 3 S Loughlin (Liv PS) 30:35; 4 C Perry (Vale R) 30:43; 5 F Proffitt (Traff) 30;50; 6 B McIntosh (Vale R) 30:52; 7 G Chalmers (Leeds) 31:21; 8 N Barry (Sale) 31;23; 9 T Charles (Chorl, M40) 31:43; 10 M Clark (Bury) e1:51

M50: 1 J Prest (Traff) 31:46; 2 A Hanney (Chorl) 34:48; 3 R Grantham (Wirral) 35:43

M55: 1 D Bennett (Roch) 38:03

M60: 1 S Robinson (Border) 38:05; 2 W McGarrell (W Chesh) 39:15

M65: 1 D Lea (Preston) 40:29

M70: 1 G Crewe (Wilm) 44:42

Women: 1 A Bell (P&B) 32:34; 2 L Partridge (Bir) 32:40; 3 H Townsend (Leeds) 33:47; 4 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 34:18; 5 K Ballantyne (Leeds) 35:38; 6 A Wright (Sale) 36:32

W40: 1 L Gawthorne (Vegan) 38:08

W45: 1 E Renondeau (Vale R) 37:29; 2 L Collins (Hales) 40:13

W50: 1 D Jepson (Fylde) 39:52

W55: 1 S McTigue (B’burn) 41:39; 2 W Higginbottom (Buxt) 42:38

W60: 1 A Hegarty (Totley) 46:52; 2 E Collins (Denbigh) 47:01

ELMORE 7, Surrey, July 12

Overall: 1 J Hutchins (ok, M40) 37:04; 2 J Lyne (S Lon) 37:28; 3 P Bailey (S Lon) 37:38

M50: 1 A Ward (Tad) 41:57; 2 S Egan (Wok) 42:16

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 41:50; 2 M Morri (Rane) 43:55

Women: 1 M Collins (Wok) 44:01; 2 M James (S Lon, W50) 46:30

W50: 2 S Alexander (Ling) 48:14

W60: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 53:12

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 58:06

TARA KINDER MEMORIAL 10km, Derby, July 11

Overall: 1 D Magaleda (L Eaton, M40) 33:14

M50: 1 M Couldwell (Charn) 35:13

M60: 1 J Knibb (Leam) 38:38

Women: 1 A Lowe (R4U) 38:43

W50: 1 S Eadsforth (Der) 41:16

WALKINGTON 10km, Beverley, East Yorkshire, July 11

Overall: 1 D McKinnon (Goole) 32:34

Women: 1 E Soanes (Bev) 36:26

YORK 5km SERIES, North Yorkshire, July 11

Overall: 1 J Sagar (Leeds) 15:06; 2 D Garbutt (Durh) 15:13; 3 K Lecher (CoH) 15:33

M60: 1 J Convery (Bing) 18:04

Women: 1 L Armoush (Leeds, W35) 17:24

W40: 1 J Jagger (Holmf) 18:42

W65: 1 J Boynton (York A) 24:20

BURNTHARE MIDWEEK LEAGUE MOB MATCH, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, July 9

Overall: 1 J Parslow (Dac) 33:09

M50: 1 E De Los Rios (Trent P) 35:45; 2 S Aiken (Trent P) 36:00

TEAM: 1 Garden City R 386

Women: 1 T Woodhouse (Herts P, U20) 36:46; 2 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 37;13

W45: 2 H Turner (Dac) 39:33

W55: 1 P Habbick (St Alb) 41:09

W65: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 48:05

TEAM: 1 St Albans 196

PETERBOROUGH SERIES, WERRINGTON 5km, Cambridgeshire, July 9

Overall: 1 A Ben-Israel (THH) 15:38

M50: 1 B Corleys (B’field) 16:47

Women: 1 K Vargeson (L Goat, W40) 17:52

W50: 1 E Sennett-Clough (P’boro &NV) 2149

EMGP RUGBY 6, Warwickshire, July 9

Dominic Jones continued his domination of the series with his fifth victory and did so in 30:39 by nearly a minute.

Overall: 1 D Jones (C&C) 30:39

M50: 1 S Fenwick (Harb) 34:52

M55: 1 P West (Kett) 36:26

M60: 1 A Green (North Tri) 37:44

TEAM: 1 R&N 2:20:17

M40 TEAM: 1 Kettering 2:29:45

Women: 1 M Uren (37:15

W45: 1 H Gibbs (Shenley) 38:26; 2 Z Kemp (Human E) 38:59

W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 39:54; 2 R Cooke (Bucks & S) 40:13

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 47:06

TEAM: 1 R&N 2:10:43

W35 TEAM: 1 R&N 2:12:19

EXETER 10km, Devon, July 9

Overall: 1 S Fox (Exe) 32:02

M60: 1 P Monaghan (S Dev) 38:29

Women: 1 O Carthew (N&P) 38;15

W45: 1 A Jones (SWRR) 39:28

W65: 1 J Reay (Ex’mth) 43:28

YEOVIL 5km, Yeovilton, Somerset, July 9

Overall: 1 A Chambers (B&W, M40) 15:53

M70: 1 D Bedwell (B&W) 20:57

Women: 1 A Gidey (Ex’mth) 17:03

W55: 1 S Capstick (R Forever) 22:10

W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 22:23

AVR WESTBURY 5km, Wiltshire, July 8

Overall: 1 L James (T Bath) 15:12; 2 T Loughlin (T Bath) 15:13

M55: 1 C Dewey (And) 17:52

M65: 1 P Reddaway (Ware) 18:41

Women: 1 E Willmers (Salis, W40) 17:37

W40: 2 A Brazier (Chipp) 18:32

W50: 1 J Maddocks (Chipp) 21:52

W60: 1 D Hier (Avon VR) 21:46; 2 C Dale (T Bath) 22:30; 3 D Mattingley (Salis) 23:59

BRIDGES OF THE TYNE 5, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear, July 8

Veteran Jarlath McKenna posted a solid victory and his 25:02 was a personal best, beating his second placed time here from 2023 by a second.

This represents a fine turn of speed for the 2023 British Masters cross-country champion who went on to place ninth in the World 100km championship at the end of last year,

Helen Warburton made it a Tyne Bridge double by taking the women’s section in 28:42, her maiden run over the distance.

Overall: 1 J McKenna (Tyne Br, M40) 25:02; 2 M Hedley (Tyne Br) 25:35

M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 29:08

M60: 1 G Penn (NSP) 31:08; 2 S Daniels (Gosf) 31:45

Women: 1 H Warburton (Tyne Br) 28:42; 2 R Blain (Tyne Br) 30:48

W50: 1 D Foster (T’dale) 31:16; 2 S McLean-Dann (NSP) 32:07

W60: 1 D Vaughan (Quak) 37:34

EAST HULL SUMMER LEAGUE Skirlaugh 8, East Yorkshire, July 8

Overall: 1 A Deyes (E Hull) 42:06; 2 N Seddon (E Hull) 42:28; 3 D Tyas (CoH, M40) 42:32

M55: 1 N Williamson (Hornsea) 47:52

Women: 1 R Allan (E Hull) 50:39; 2 S Ball (E Hull) 51:01

W55: 1 K Park (W Hull) 57:01

VETERANS AC 5km, Battersea Park, London, July 8

Overall: 1 A McCarron (QPH, M50) 16:25; 2 P Cooper (East M, M45) 16:45

M50: 2 R Berry (Vets) 17:06

M70: 1 P Sanderson (Vets) 21:42

M75: 1 F Brennan (Vets) 23;26

M80: 1 J Carter (Vets) 28:13

Women: 1 R Piggott (Lon H, W35) 17:42; 2 K Harris (High, W55) 17:48; 3 M James (Vets, W50) 18:27

W45: 2 E Skinner I(Vets) 19;13

W50: 2 N Sturzaker (Vets) 18:40; 3 K Sung (SC Vets) 19:22; 4 N Richmond (Vets) 20:25

W55: 2 P Taylor (Help) 20:00

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:11; 2 C Helder (Vets) 23:29

W65: 1 L Wilson (Vets) 23:57

W70: 1 A Garnier (Vets) 22:53

W75: 1 S Garner (vets) 27:31; 2 M Rayner (Vets) 28:21

FRAMPTON 10km, Stroud, Gloucestershire, July 7

Overall: 1 A Lee (W Tempo) 32:26; 2 S Merry (Chelt, M40) 32:29

M50: 1 G O’Brien (Swin) 36:01

Women: 1 G Greenwood (Stroud) 38:24

W45: 1 K Jacobs (Ciren) 38:41

W55: 1 N Paice (Hogweed) 44:17

WISTOW 10km, Selby, North Yorkshire, July 8

Overall: 1 J Wynne (Knaves) 33:44

M50: 1 D Smithers (Knaves) 34:33

Women: 1 B Penty (Knaves, W35) 37:29