Angela Copson, Peter Giles, Chris Loudon, Sarah Winstone among winners at British Masters Champs on December 3

There were no really fast times among the younger masters age groups but further up the age range the usual suspects shone.

Among them was multiple age group record-holder Angela Copson who won the W75 category in 23:52. The Rugby & Northampton runner had been timed at 23:24 in the masters’ relay event in November so maybe there is more to come.

Elsewhere and still in the over-75 age category, Peter Giles the three-time Masters International cross-country winner, posted 21:41 to win his group.

The overall men’s winner was M35 Chris Loudon with a 15:20 clocking, a few seconds outside his time of 14:55 under the lights at the same venue back in April.

Second placed Richard McDowell was the first M40 with a 15:22 clocking but one of the best of the early finishers was Simon Coombes in sixth spot with an M50 time of 15:52. I was his best since 2015 and only 12 seconds down on his PB set then. Coombes also led Herne Hill to the best team score of the day.

He headed third ranked Jeff Prest to slot in sixth in the 2023 UK M50 rankings.

The top woman was Sarah Winstone with a 17:05 clocking ahead of top W40 Helen Gaunt’s 17:30 while sixth placed Nikki Sturzaker, the European 5000m silver medallist was top W50 with 18:03.

Further back Monica Williamson added to her W60 Masters cross-country championship win with a 19:08 clocking for another age group win and third on the 2023 W60 rankings.

Jill Harrison helped Bristol & West to a BMAF W55 relay win last month and here, her 21:08 improved on her second spot in the W65 rankings.

Overall 35+: 1 C Loudon (Camb H) 15:20; 2 R McDowell (HW, M40) 15:22; 3 J Hurrell (Lon H) 15:29; 4 D Bradley (Ton) 15:33; 5 C Halsey (B&H, M40) 15:47; 6 S Coombes (Herne H, M50) 15:52

M40: 3 A Winchester (Dulw R) 15:58

M45: 1 T South (Dulw R) 16:12; 2 J Lawler (East M) 16:19; 3 D Lipscombe (E&E) 16:20; 4 B Miller (Herne H) 16:21; 5 A Russell (Dulw R) 16:23; 6 D Preston (C&C) 16:35

M50: 2 J Prest (Traff) 16:05; 3 B Paviour (Herne H) 16:10; 4 N Tearle (G&G) 16:22; 5 M Turner (Hales) 16:41; 6 S Mann (Norw) 16:47

M55: 1 M Symes (AFD) 16:20; 2 M Nolan (Hallam) 17:33; 3 D Atkins (Camb’ly) 17:34; 4 M Prevor (Serp) 17:38; 5 J Ratcliffe (Jerne H) 17:44; 6 M Jones (Over) 18:07

M60: 1 P Parry (B&W) 17:03; 2 M Tennyson (G&G) 17:37; 3 J Burrell (Lewes) 17:42; 4 S Corfield (SoC) 17:57; 5 R Parkin (Der) 18:43; 6 D Angell (Horsh J) 18:46

M65: 1 T Pamphillon (WG&EL) 18:37; 2 J Haynes (B Stort) 18:51; 3 S Bean (E&E) 19:42; 4 D Pitt (Serp) 19:49; 5 N Colvin (Vets) 19:56; 6 S Taylor (Wirr) 19:57

M70: 1 B Bradbury (Wok) 19:19; 2 J Skelton (Mil K) 19:33; 3 D Oxland Notts) 20:18; 4 M Forder (Wmb W) 20:41; 5 C Miller (Purb) 21:05; 6 P Kennedy (Lewes) 21:46

M75: 1 P Giles (HW) 21;41; 2 C Taylor (Trent P) 23:55; 3 M Smith (Hardley) 24:12

M80: 1 D Moorekite (L’field) 25:05; 2 M Conway (Inv EK) 27:17

M35 TEAM: 1 Guernsey 51:24; 2 Guildford & G 51:47; 3 Soton 52:07

M45 TEAM: 1 Herne H 48:21; 2 Dulwich R 49:23; 3 AFD 50:17

M55 TEAM: 1 Horsham J 57:36; 2 Soton 60:31; 3 Herne H 64:27

Women (W35+): 1 S Winstone (Soton) 17:04; 2 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 17:30; 3 J Bannerman (I’ness) 17:35; 4 E Hillier (Poole) 17:42; 5 N Densley (Camb’ly, W40) 17:59; 6 N Sturzaker (Herne H, W50) 18:03; 7 Z Oldfield (Lought, W45) 18:04; 8 Z Doyle (Wyc P, W45) 18:06; 9 N Evans (Ton, W40) 18:20; 10 S Kingston (Soton) 18:26

W40: 4 L Rooney (Coll) 18:35; 5 R Wallace (AFD) 18:43; 6 J Clarke (NHRR) 19:48

W45: 3 G Galbraith (HW) 18:45; 4 S Cleland Hart) 19:30; 5 K Sung (M&M) 19:23; 6 H Pool (Read RR) 19:42

W50: 2 V Carter (TVH) 19:25; 3 J Singer VP&TH) 19:51; 4 N Richmond (Dulw R) 21:12; 5 S Cann (Camb H) 22:08; 6 S Chan (S Lon) 23:02

W55: 1 J Wilson (Edin) 20;18; 2 K Noyce (And) 20:29; 3 S Dixon (Camb H) 20:39; 4 A Smith (S Lon) 21:01; 5 H Oldfield (Herne H) 21:27; 6 P Major (S Lon) 22:11

W60: 1 M Williamson (Leam) 19:08; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets) 20:55; 3 C Anthony (St Ed) 21:26; 4 P Whitter (Strag) 21:27; 5 D Steer (St Alb) 21;29; 6 C Holder (Wimb W) 23:31

W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 21:08; 2 A Riddell (Vets) 24:18; 3 M Connolly (S Kent) 24;59

W70: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 22:21; 2 R Tabor Dulw R) 25:21

W75: 1 A Copson (R&N) 23:52; 2 S Garner (Ling) 26:08

W80: 1 P Elliott (Wav’ly) 28:36

W35 TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 54:15

BARR ELLISON HOOHAA GRAFHAM WATER TRAIL RUN 10, Cambridgeshire, December 3

Overall: 1 M Studd (R’side, M40) 55:03; 2 T Croft (St Alb) 55:47; 3 J Rusak 56:34

M50: 1 M Cann 57:19; 2 G Hill 58:04

Women: 1 A Brear-Clarkson (E Down) 62:19; 2 K Hinshelwood (P Bryn) 64:09; 3 S Baker 66:03

W40: 1 V Quelch 67:48

W50: 1 E Bush 70:46

W45 TEAM: 1 Herne H 63:34; 2 S London 66:13; 3 Dulw R 67:01

