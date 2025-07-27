Late July endurance racing round-up from the UK

News from the NE Grand Prix, Standard Chartered Great City Run, Heckington 10 and more

NORTH EAST GRAND PRIX, Jarrow, Tyne & Wear, July 23

Archie Dawson narrowly came out on top of a closely contested A race in 3:51:37 as just over two seconds separated the top six.

A Race 1500: 1 A Lawson (York) 3:51:37; 2 M Linsley (Gate) 3:52.39; 3 M Riddell (T’dale) 3:53.03; 4 P Winkler (Morp) 3:53.16; 5 A Bailes (Birt) 3:53:18; 6 L Liddle (Gate) 3:53.81

U17: 1 A Cook (Gate) 3:55.08

Women

In D Race: 7 O Murphy (Birt, U15) 4:35.0

BATTERSEA PARK 5km, London, July 27

Overall: 1 D Williamson (Col H) 14:46

Women: 1 S Lockwood (Chilt) 18:43

W45: 1 H Tanner (High) 19:00; 2 K Sharman (Higham) 19:09

DEAL DINOSAUR 10km, Kent, July 27

Overall: 1 C Brisley (NEB) 30:13

EAST PECKHAM 10km, Kent, July 27

Overall: 1 D Bradley (Ton) 32:36

Women: 1 H Gaunt (Ton) 34:44

W55: 1 P Pilbeam (Ton) 42:20

W60: 1 T Taylor (Tun W) 43:57

MAGOR 10km, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, July 27

Overall: 1 M Rees (Swan) 32:11

M50: 1 M Jennings (M Morros) 33:56

M65: 1 D Clegg (Chep) 39:22

M70: 1 D Gibson (Tri Hard) 39:04

Women: 1 D Morris (Builth, W40) 35:54; 2 S Howells (Swan) 36:39

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 40:37

SANDBACH 10km, Cheshire, July 27

Overall: 1 A Doyle (Vale R) 32:26

M60: 1 K Hinnett 39:21

Women: 1 L Crayston (Stoke) 38:52

SITTINGBOURNE 10, Kent, July 27

Overall: 1 N Barker (Loughton) 57:56

Women: 1 J Renfer (High, W35) 62:12

HECKINGTON 10, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, July 26

Will Strangeway won his fifth Lincolnshire Road Race of the year by over two-and-a-half-minutes in 50:16, a time just two seconds shy of his personal best.

For the women, Charlie Thornton improved on her time last year, by well over a minute, to win in a personal best 58:33.

Overall: 1 W Strangeway (Linc W) 50:16; 2 M Kallenbrg (Swan) 52:53; 3 M Nicholson (Clee) 54:10

M40: 1 T Hansen (Linc & D) 57:32

M50: 1 B Corleys (B’field) 56:26

M55: 1 S Barkes (Linc W) 59:40; 2 N Marsh (Linc W) 59:48

M60: 1 M Cann (Werr) 61:24

M70: 1 A Madge (Holme P) 74:17

Women: 1 C Thornton (Linc W) 58:33; 2 E Hodson (Camb U) 60:10; 3 N Burns (Linc W) 61:41

W40: 1 R Cole (Linc W) 64:42

W55: 1 S Williams 70:57

W70: 1 P Dable (Kenil) 76:07

HALDON FOREST RELAYS, Devon, July 25

Men (4x3km): 1 SWRR 39:57 (H Nabhan 10:14, S Hopton 10:24, J Pullinger 9:59, O Thorogood 9:20); 2 SWRR B 43:11; 3 Tiverton 43:15

Fastest: 1 Thorogood 9:20; C Hewitt (Tiv) 9:40; Pullinger 9:59

M40 (4x3km): 1 SWRR 44:36. Fastest: S Larkin (Tav) 10:18

M50 (4x3km): 1 Taunton 51:03. Fastest: J McConnell (Taunt) 10:36

M60 (4x3km): 1 SWRR 51:43. Fastest: P Thomas (SWRR, M65) 11:42

Women (4x3km): 1 SWRR 49:13 (N Savill 11:44, J Hopton 13:50, A Jones 12:17, A Macro 11:22); 2 Okehampton 53:33; 3 Okehampton W50) 55:18

Fastest: Macro 11;22; H Smith (Tav) 11:41; Savill 11;44

W45: A Jones (SWRR) 12:17

W60: C Newman (Ex’mth) 12;18

55 teams finished

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, July 25

Overall: 1 K Hurst (Camb H) 16:23

M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 16:36; 2 R Berry (W4H) 16:55

M60: 1 M Cursons (Harr) 17:48; 2 S Corfield (SoC) 18:26

M70: 1 I MacKie (E Lon) 20:47

Women: 1 R Piggott (Lon H, W35) 17:22

W50: 1 S Swinhoe (Lon H) 19:29; 2 A Farrell (Tun W) 20:37

W60: 1 L Woolhouse Vets) 21:27; 2 L Thomas (HW) 21:32; 3 R Baker (Camb H) 22:35; 4 P Major (S Lon) 22;46

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 23:56; 2 P Clarke (Sutt R) 26:06

W75: 1 R Tabor (Dulw R) 26:52

NEWSTEAD ABBEY DASH 5km, Inc Notts Championships, July 25

Overall: 1 J Nugent (Mansf, U17) 15:24; 2 E Sankey (Mansf, U20) 15:36

M45: 1 D Hawley (L Eaton) 16:06

M50: 1 D Cass (Mansf) 16:40

Women: 1 C Whysall (Mansf, U17) 17:40

W45: 1 H Woods (Kimb’ly) 19:00

W55: 1 M Butler (red RR) 22;11

W65: 1 B Stevens (Mansf) 24:37

POWER OF 5km, Morecombe, Lancashire, July 25

Overall: R Dawson (Preston) 15:12; 2 G Tiffin-Lowe (Border) 15:14; 3 O mcKenzie (Hoad H) 15:17

M50: 1 S Smith (Hoad H) 16:55

M60: 1 M Lee (Preston) 18:32

M65: 1 D Lee (Preston) 18:36

Women: 1 K Maltby (Border, W35) 16:56

W50: 1 H Traves (Leven) 21:17

W55: 1 E Watson (Preston) 19:48; 2 K Bridge (Eden) 21:09

WEDDING DAY MT 7km, Bushy Park, Twickenham, London, July 25

Overall: 1 A Royer (G&G) 22:00; 2 M Etheridge (G&G) 22:00; 3 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 22:11

M40: 2 N Impey (Rane) 22:37

M50: 1 A Ward (Tad) 24:07; 2 S Egan (Wok) 24:25; 3 S Winder (E&E) 24:34

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 23:34

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 26:10

M70: 1 P Sanderson (G&G) 32;10

Women: 1 L Bailey (Styrag, W40) 24:13; 2 M Collings (Wok) 24:39; 3 L Gent (AFD) 25:35

W50: 1 A Smith (S Lon) 29:33; 2 C Constantine (S Lon) 29:43

W60: 1 E Gray (Strag) 33:37

W65: 1 M Davis (Strag) 33:41

W75: 1 J Davies (E&E) 36:44

WORSTEAD 5, Norfolk, July 25

Logan Smith won his fourth Norfolk Road Race of the year and did so in a personal best 24:03 to regain the title he previously won in 2023.

Overall: 1 L Smith (Norw) 24:03; 2 W Cork (Norw) 25:07; 3 M Bath (Norw RR) 25:39

M60: 1 T Lake (Wym) 30:53

M70: 1 G Nelson 36:06

Women: 1 M Bekett ONorw) 29:10; 2 J Andrews Bungay, W50) 29:56

W45: 1 L McDonnell (Wym) 32:00

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 35;29

W60: 1 P Carr (G Yar) 37:47

BEXHILL 5km SERIES< East Sussex, July 23

Overall: 1 O Varney (E’brne) 15:14

M40: 1 R Brocklehurst (Phoe) 15:59

Women: 1 C Keith (Hailsh) 19:00

W55: 1 K Evans (Folk) 22;14

W65: 1 K Divall (Lewes) 23:52

BIRKENHEAD PARK 5, Merseyside, July 23

Overall: 1 T Jones (Wirr) 25:33

M45: 1 N Gittins (Hels) 26:46

M50: 1 B Grantham (Wirr) 27:28

M55: 1 S Owen (Buckley) 29:28

M60: 1 N Hershaw (W Chesh) 30:34

M65: 1 D Norman (Warr) 32:20

M70: 1 A Joyce (Knows) 35:07

Women: 1 J Foster (UTS) 30:27

W45: 1 L Blizzard (Warr) 33:17

W55: 1 C Aryeetey 34:01

W60: 1 J Hickman (W Chesh) 36:00

CHASE THE SUN BATTERSEA PARK 5km & 10km, London, July 23

Jonathan Escalante-Phillips literally ran away with the 10km to win by getting on for two minutes in 29;47 as Yvie Lock took the 5km women’s section in 16:31.

Overall (5km): 1 R Vogelsang (GER) 15:29

M50: 1 P Gilbert (Wyc P) 17:24

Women: 1 Y Lock (TVH) 16:31; 2 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 16:59

W55: 1 P Pilbeam (Ton) 20:22

Overall (10km): 1 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 29:47; 2 D Evans 21:37

Women: 1 S Stannah (Clap) 35:51

DOUG ANDERSON 5km, Bedford, July 23

Overall: 1 M Elbayan (Col H) 15:34; 2 T Beale (Bed C, U17) 15:34

M60: 1 A Leah (NHRR) 17:06

Women: 1 E oche (Mil K) 17:37

W40: 1 C Thurgood (C&C) 18:29

W45: 1 C Lathwell (Stops) 19:26

W65: 1 N Haggart (Bed H) 23:06

LEEDS 5km SERIES, West Yorkshire, July 23

Overall: 1 M Bostock (Leeds) 15:02; 2 M Thackwray (Ilk) 15:02; 3 G Ravenhall (Aire) 15:22

M50: 1 K Walker (Totley) 16:40

M60: 1 J Convery (Bing) 18:14

M65: 1 D L’Anson (St Ther) 19:18

Women: 1 H Knobbs (Leeds) 17:38

W45: 1 S Lewis (R’hay) 18:42

W55: 1 H Morgan (Barns) 20:17

WORKINGTON 5km Series, Cumbria, July 23

Overall: 1 M Brown (Salf) 15:13

Women: 1 A Leadbetter (Cope, U20) 17:32

W55: 1 K Bridge (Eden) 21:13

W65: 1 S Cain (Cumb) 24:28

STANDARD CHARTERED GREAT CITY RUN, London, July 22

Scotsman Andrew Fyfe repeated his 2023 victory in this mass participation business run through the City of London to better his time from then with a 14:38 locking.

However, this was well outside his best of 13:58 set in Battersea Park earlier this year.

Two Irish women took the leading spots in the women’s section, led by Ella Fennelly in 16:42 but, running under her business name of Hudson, Karima Harris finished third overall.

The Highgate Harrier did so in a lifetime best of 17:46, to re-enforce her fourth place on the W55 all-time rankings, set in Battersea Park earlier in July, when 17:48 was her return.

Harris said: “It isn’t a fast course but it went well, but I am not convinced that the race gave chip times as my watch had me at 17.36 but the race has me at 17.46, so I am not sure what happened there.”

Overall: 1 A Fyfe (Belg) 14:38; 2 H Woods (Swin) 15:14; 3 J Coates (belg) 15:15

M40: 1 J Poole (Serp) 15:32

M45: 1 B Shearer (Camb H) 16:14

M50: 1 R Winlaw (Dulw) 16:20

Women: 1 E Fennelly (IRE) 16:42; 2 D Healey (IRE) 17:36; 3 K Hudson (High, W55) 17:46

W40: 1 J Hinton (Lon H) 18:15

W55: 2 P Adams (W4H) 21:37