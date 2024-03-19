Norwegian runner limbers up for the World Cross with a great run in New York, while Matt Hudson-Smith clocks 200m PB in Florida and Letsile Tebogo shows fine strength over 400m

The most eye-catching performances of the weekend came at The Ten in San Juan Capistrano, California, on Saturday – for a full report, see here. But there was also plenty of other action on the track and roads around the world.

United Airlines NYC Half, New York City, March 17

Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal of Norway won the women’s race in 69:09 ahead of Gladys Chepkirui (69:27) and Edna Kiplagat (69:46).

Grøvdal’s next race is the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on March 30 where the three-time Euro Cross winner will take on the leading east Africans plus Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

After dropping out of the US Olympic Marathon Trials earlier this year, Jenny Simpson returned to action by finishing top US woman in 72:06.

Abel Kipchumba of Kenya won won the men’s race in 60:25 from Morocco’s Zouhair Talbi (60:41) and Eritrea’s Yemane Haileselassie (61:37) with Hillary Bor the leading US finisher in fourth in 61:47.

Kenenisa Bekele was seventh in 63:59, which does not bode well ahead of the London Marathon on April 21 although the former world 5000m and 10,000m record-holder said he suffered slight stomach pains before the race and hopes to be 100% for London.

Run Rome the Marathon, Italy, March 17

Victories went to Asbel Rutto with a course record of 2:06:23 and fellow Kenya Ivyne Lagat Jeruto with 2:24:35 in this picturesque 26.2-miler in the Italian capital.

Brian Kipsang (2:07:56) and Sila Kiptoo (2:08:09) were second and third in the men’s race with Lydia Simiyu (2:25:10) with Emebet Niguse (2:26:41) second and third in the women’s.

Hurricane Invitational, Cobb Stadium, Miami, Florida, March 16

Matt Hudson-Smith ran a 200m PB of 20.39 (1.7) as he finished runner-up to Jordan Ware. The 29-year-old – a medallist at 400m at the last two world championships – improved from 20.56.

It is encouraging form in Olympic year from the British 400m record-holder and shows a return to his roots as he won an English Schools 200m title 11 years ago in his native Birmingham.

At the same meeting Fred Kerley of the United States opened his 2024 campaign with a 10.03 (1.9) 100m win.

Villa de Laredo 10km, Spain, March 16

Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia scored a notable win over Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda as he clocked 26:37 to Cheptegei’s 26:53.

Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany won the women’s race in 31:07.

ASA Grand Prix, Pretoria, South Africa, March 18

Letsile Tebogo, the world 100m and 200m medallist from Botswana, improved his 400m PB from 44.75 to 44.29. This follows the 20-year-old’s world 300m record of 30.69 in February.

Elsewhere at the meeting, Kethobogile Haingura of Botswana ran 1:43.94 for 800m.

Lille Half-Marathon, 10km & 5km, France, March 17

Jimmy Gressier of France clocked a European record of 27:07 for 10km as he out-kicked Jacob Krop.

Grace Nawowuna of Kenya won the women’s 10km in 30:27, while the 5km events were won by Birhanu Balew of Bahrain in 13:07 and Edinah Jebitok of Kenya in 14:38.

Ezekiel Mutai of Uganda (60:43) and Susan Chembai of Kenya (68:01) won the half-marathon.

Seoul Marathon, March 17

Jemal Yimer (2:06:08) and Fikrte Wereta (2:21:32) gave Ethiopia two victories in this race.

Los Angeles Marathon, March 17

Dominic Ngeno of Kenya (2:11:01) and Stacy Ndiwa, also of Kenya, (2:25:29) took victory in California. Runner-up in the women’s race with 2:25:49 was Volha Mazuronak, the 2018 European champion from Belarus, who now lives in the United States.

Lisbon Half-Marathon, Portugal, March 17

Brigid Kosgei, the former world marathon record-holder from Kenya, won by more than three minutes in 65:51 as Dinkalem Ayele of Ethiopia took the men’s race in 60:36.

