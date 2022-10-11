Early season results on the country with relay action in Scotland and the Start Fitness North East Harrier League

LINDSAYS SCOTTISH NORTH DISTRICT RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Nairn, October 8

Men (4x4km):

1 I’ness 46:16 (S Mackay 11:20, A Smith 11:46, L Cairns 11:32, L Davidson 11:38)

2 Moray 46:39 (K Wilson 11:12, M Blunden 11:55, B Livesey 11:37, J Wilson 11:55)

3 HHR (M40) 51:57 (R Mackenzie 13:09, E Coull12:50, W Nicolson 13:25, R Paterson 12:33)

Fastest:

1 K Wilson 11:12

2 Mackay 11:20

3 Cairns 11:32

4 Livesey 11:37

5 Davidson 11:38

U17 (age not declared, 3×2.5km):

1 Ross C 26:31 (R Schiller 9:45, A Baird 7:50, A Young 8:56)

2 Ross C B 26:59 (C Crawford 10:12, L Thomas 8:20, N Carson 8:27)

3 I’ness 27:42 (E Thompson 10:08, C Thompson 9:14, V Shevchenko 8:20)

Women (3x4km):

1 HHR 43:22 (K Slimon 14:48, E McFadden 14:55, K Rogan 13:39)

2 JSK 44:43 (J Hoyle 15:02, E Kerr 15:36, E Murray 14:05)

3 Moray 44:55 (K Oats 13:52, M Slater 15:51, S McNairney 15:12)

W40: Forres 47:50 (S Evans 15:34, H Cameron 15:59, S McRitchie 16:17)

Fastest:

1 Rogan 13:39

2 Oats 13:52

3 Murray 14:05

4 Slimon 14:48

5 McFadden 14:55)

U17 women (age not declared, 3×2.5km):

1 I’ness 28:25 (R Conroy 10:19, L Macrae 8:52, K Meek 9:14)

2 Storn 30:26 (N Ferris 11:02, A Stewart 9:20, K McMurdo 10:04)

3 I’ness B 30:55 (L Beastall 10:25, S Simpson 10:12, A Cairns 10:18)

Fastest:

1 Macrae 8:52

2 C Heggie (Ross C) 9:00

3 Meek 9:14

LINDSAYS SCOTTISH WEST DISTRICT RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Kings Park, Glasgow, October 8

Men (4x4km):

1 Giff N 49:22 (R Macdonald 12:12, C Harper 12:19, C Green 12:43, D Robinson 12:08)

2 I’clyde 49:25 (R Gray 12:39, B Potrykus 11:58, J Bell 12:39, A Douglas 12:09)

3 Kilb 49:39 (F Gilmour 12:18, L Hannigan 12:14, J Patton 12:27, C Wright 12:40)

4 Glas U 50:57 (J Burns 12:07, S Addison 13:04, M Tait 13:06, A McGill 12:40)

5 Cambus 51:49

6 Shett 52:07

7 E Kilb 52:51

8 S’clyde U 53:43

9 Giff N B 53:54

10 Kil’k 54:50

M40: Garsc 56:01 (J MacLeod 13:43, J Coyle 14:18, G Mathew 14:17, D McPartlin 13:43)

Fastest:

1 Potrykus 11:58

2 Burns 12:07

3 Robinson 12:08

4 Douglas 12:09

5 Macdonald (U20) 12:12

U20:

2 Hannigan 12:14

3 Gilmour 12:18

M40: G Baillie (E Kilb) 13:09

Young males (3×2.5km, U13-U15-U17):

1 Giff N 30:03 (C Mitchell 11:03, C Dick 9:53, C Shennan 9:07)

2 Giff N C 30:15 (L Muir 10:21, T Reay 10:15, A Nugent 9:39)

3 Garsc 30:35 (C Campbell 10:42, J Alexander 9:51, C Smith 10:02)

4 Giff N B 31:04

5 Giff N D 31:16

6 Kilb 31:19

7 E Kilb 31:26

8 Giff N E 31:39

9 Spr’burn 31:41

10 Kilb B 31:55

Fastest – U17:

1 Shennan 9:07

2 L Ross (Moth) 9:16

3 O Patton (Kilb) 9:26

U15:

1 A Wilkinson (E Kilb) 9:44

2 Alexander 9:51

3 Dick 9:53

U13:

1 R Laing (VPCG) 10:16

2 Muir 10:21

3 E Scobie (Giff N E) 10:41

Women (3x4km):

1 Shett 43:17 (A Carr 14:33, H Terrance 15:07, F Ross 13:37)

2 I’clyde 43:36 (N Mulholland 14:35, M Reid 14:37, B Wallace 14:24)

3 Giff N 44:00 (K Brown 15:07, H Ryding 13:57, Y McNairn 14:56)

4 Glas U 44:30 (L McKenna 13:56, S Chisholm 15:30, E McNicol 15:04)

5 Cambus 45:20

6 Shett B 46:33

7 VPCG 47:14

8 Glas U 2 47:30

9 Cambus B 48:32

10 Shett C 48:53

W40: Giff N 48:58 (M McCutcheon 16:37, J Smylie 16:22, A Chong 15:59)

Fastest:

1 Ross 13:37

2 McKenna 13:56

3 Ryding (U20) 13:57

4 Wallace 14:24

5 C MacDonald (Bella R) 14:33

U20:

2 Reid 14:37

3 M Nicholl (Cambus) 15:02

W40: M Sandison (Spr’burn) 14:47

Young females (3×2.5km, U13-U15-U17):

1 Giff N 33:44 (E Caldow 11:40, F Campbell 10:58, E Dougall 11:06)

2 Giff N B 34:34 (M Boothman 11:47, F Scobie 11:31, E McLennan 11:16)

3 Kilb 34:49 (A Kerr 13:02, Z Redmond 10:51, A Teasdale 10:56)

4 I’clyde 35:16

5 Giff N D 35:34

6 E Kilb 35:58

7 Giff N C 36:01

8 Law 36:22

9 VPCG 36:50

10 Giff N F 37:30

Fastest – U17:

1 M McVlelland-Brooks (I’clyde) 10:49

2 Teasdale 10:56

U15:

1 Redmond 10:51

2 Campbell 10:58

3 Scobie 11:31

U13:

1 Caldow 11:40

2 Boothman 11:47

3 H Simpson (Giff N C) 11:51

LINDSAYS SCOTTISH EAST DISTRICT RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Galashiels, October 1

Men (4x4km):

1 Centr 54:00 (C Phillip 13:32, B MacMillan 13:31, C Milne 13:37, H Hickey 13:20)

2 Cors 56:49 (J Dunn 14:00, S Livingstone 14:22, E Brown 14:10, A Hoyle 14:17)

3 Edin U 56:59 (S Griffin 14:07, A Mackenzie 14:26, D Bunn 14:12, R Sparks 14:14)

4 Edin U B 58:23 (F Roach 14:31, B Ivandjikov 14:09, B Wright 14:26, M Hannaford 15:17)

5 Centr B 58:35 (L Fanattoli 13:45, D Colley 14:23, S Burton 15:49, S Green 14:38)

6 Edin 58:58 (N Howlett 13:56, N Brown 15:07, S Macleod 14:51, S Leitch 15:04)

7 Gala 59:23

8 St And U 60:16

9 Cors B 61:40

10 Stir U 61:52

Fastest:

1 Hickey 13:20

2 MacMillan 13:31

3 Phillip 13:32

4 Milne 13:37

5 Fanattolli 13:45

U20:

1 R Martin (Stir U 13:54

2 Griffin 14:07

3 Wright 14:26

Young males (3×2.5km, U13-U15-U17):

1 Falk VH 28:33 (J Taylor 10:14, R Taylor 9:08, L Culliton 9:11)

2 Edin 29:01 (L Sonneville 9:59, D Daunt 9:18, W Clayton 9:44)

3 Harm 29:01 (H White 10:45, Fergus Ross 9:20, Finlay Ross 8:56

4 Centr 29:14

5 E Loth 29:27

6 Harm 29:40

7 Edin B 30:19

8 Falk VH B 30:25

9 E Loth 30:35

10 Gala 30:42

Fastest – U17:

1eq E Lorimer (Harm)/ C Bell (Centr) 8:49

3 Finlay Ross 8:56

U15:

1 R Taylor 9:08

2 Culliton 9:11

3 Daunt 9:18

U13:

1 H MacMillan (Centr) 9:57

2 Sonneville 9:59

3 J Taylor 10:14

Women (3x4km):

1 Edin U 48:08 (S Calvert 15:37, C Nankivell 16:13, A Goodall 16:18)

2 Edin 49:19 (B Ansell 16:26, V Barthelmess 16:52, K Walker 16:01)

3 Edin U C 49:50 (N Carr 16:27, G Pow 16:41, H Anderson 16:42)

4 Edin U B 50:34 (L Stark 16:34, C Purcell 16:37, G Tindall 17:23)

5 Edin U D 52:18 (K Purcell 16:59, G Ledingham 18:16, E Johnson 17:03)

6 Cors 53:33 (S Collins 17:34, K Macaulay 18:21, K Maxwell 17:38)

7 Gala 54:26

8 Edin U E 54:51

9 Edin B 54:59

10 Edin C 56:11

Fastest:

1 Calvert 15:37

2 Walker 16:01

3 S Green (Gala, W40) 16:13

4 Nankivell 16:13

5 Goodall 16:18

U20:

1 C Purcell 16:37

2 Anderson 16:42

3 K Purcell 16:59

Young females (3×2.5km, U13-U15-U17):

1 Falk VH 32:34 (E Christie 11:02, I Ogg 10:47, C Christie 10:45

2 E Loth 32:53 (F Brown 11:08, C Wright 10:47, O Robbins 10:58)

3 Edin 33:02 (I Duncan 11:48, J Taylor 10:44, O Shepherd 10:30)

4 Lass 33:27

5 Falk VH B 33:51

6 Gala 34:11

7 E Loth B 35:08

8 Falk VH C 35:12

9 S’earn 35:17

10 Centr 35:29

Fastest – U17:

1 Shepherd 10:30

2 C Kane (Centr) 10:40

3 O Meikle (Lass) 10:42

U15:

1 Taylor 10:44

2 Ogg 10:47

3 N Corrie (Harm) 10:49

U13:

1 Wright 10:47

2 L Connell (S’earn) 10:51

3 E Christie (Falk VH) 11:02

BRUCE JUDD YOUNG ATHLETES’ RELAYS, including Surrey Championships, Morden Park, October 8

With the English national young athletes’ road relays taking place on the same day, some top clubs missed taking Surrey championship medals, Martin Duff reports.

Among the boys’ South London were fifth in the national under-17 event, Sutton & District won the under-15s and Herne Hill were second in the under-13s.

The girls’ races in the national event saw Herne Hill fourth in the under-15 girls, while Windsor and Aldershot always put out teams in this Surrey event had teams in most national age groups.

This all left Reigate Priory to win the under-17 men’s event here from Kingston & Poly, who had English Schools 1500m fifth placer Connor Foley chasing hard on the final leg to no avail but, nevertheless, posting the quickest split.

Kingston did though take the under-15 boys’ title from Epson and Sutton & District’s B team, with their Josh Harwood-White fastest overall after delivering victory on the last stage.

For the girls, Lily Brown came from behind on the final leg to deliver Epsom & Ewell an under-17 women’s victory with the fastest stage time of 9:27.

Woking led throughout the under-15 girls’ event after Lola Roake, the English Schools 1500m eighth placer, posted the fastest time on their opener with 9:11.

U17 men (3×2.5km):

1 Reigate P 24:38 (E Willis 8:11, S Rollaston 8:21, S Stapley 8:06); 2 Kingston & P 25:00 (S Atkins 8:24, N D’Hasse 8:50, C Foley 7:46); 3 Epsom & Ewell 25:02 (T Adler 8:12, O Corner 8:26, D Slaven 8:24); 4 Hercules W 25:41; 5 E&E B 26:41; 6 Holland Sp 26:51

Fastest: Foley 7:46; Stapley 8:06; Willis 8:11

U15 (3×2.5km):

1 K&P 26:47 (A Claudet 9:26, O De Jong 8:47, J Harwood-White 8:34); 2 Epsom & E 26:53 (B Carr 8:50, H O’Shea 9:08, T Holland 8:55); 3 Sutton & D 27:10 (R Haigh 8:38, C Cull 9:09, N Vilawoe-Doe 9:23); 4 Holland Sp 27:17; 5 Woking 27:29; 6 S London 27:36

Fastest: Harwood-White 8:34; B Hillson (Holl Sp) 8:35; O Jermy (Wav’ly) 8:37

U13 (3×2.5km):

1 Hercules W 27:41 (S Dyson 9:10, H Allen 8:53, T Creed 9:38); 2 S London 27:44 (F Shaughnessy 9:27, W Hughes 9:17, F Jenkin 9:00); 3 E&E 28:53 (J Duke 9:23, A Hannah 10:05, S Tsolo 9:25); 4 K&P 28:54; 5 Hercules W B 29:26; 6 Reigate P 29:34

Fastest: Allen 8:53; Jenkin/A Kadar (K&P) 9:00;

U17 women (3×2.5km):

1 E&E 29:23 (P Mitchell 9:51, M Laidlaw 10:05, L Brown 9:27); 2 Hercules W 30:59 (G Eminson 10:18, C Conway 10;24, S Conway 10:17); 3 S London 31:19 (A Kemp 9:39, L Morrell 10:55, B Quaye 10:45); E&E B 31:20; 5 Herne H 31:24; 6 K&P 31:54

Fastest: Brown 9:27; Kemp 9:39; Mitchell 9:51

U15 (3×2.5km):

1 Woking 28:50 (L Roake 9:11, I Freeman 9:55, S Price 9:44); 2 G&G 29:09 (K Ealden 9:47, E Easton 10:09, R Simons 9:13); 3 S London 29:32 (J Booth 9:58, L Brown 9:51, M Rungusumy 9:33); 4 E&E 29:57; 5 Herne H 30:18; 6 Hercules W 30:28

Fastest: Roake 9:11; Simons 9:13; Rungusumy 9:33

U13 (3×2.5km):

1 Sutton & D 29:54 (I Kaur 9:56, L Gowan 10:00, A Tharmakulasingam 9:58); 2 S London 30;30 (D Booth 9:59, G Sone 10;13, M Watson 10;18); 3 K&P 31;19 (S Murase 10;20, I Osikoya 10:40, T Garrard 10;15); 4 Herne H 31:22; 5 Holland Sp 32;10; 6 Hercules W 32;18

Fastest: F Mills (Herne H) 9:54; Kaur 9:56; Tharmakulasingam 9:58

Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League, Druridge Bay, October 9

Kieran Walker, a 2:19 marathoner and the North East bronze medallist, was curiously set off in the slow pack and he won easily and also had the fastest time of 31:35.

Michael Hedley, who set off five minutes after Walker in the Fast Pack, was second fastest.

Runners go off in three packs and the medium pack set off at 2 minutes 30 after the slow and a grand total of 572 senior men participated.

Gateshead won the senior men’s team event.

The women’s race was also won by someone who made the most of their only ever placing in the slow pack as again those who set off first dominated the finishing positions and BUCS 10,000m fifth placer Alice Crane led home everyone by three and a half minutes.

Catriona MacDonald, who was in the fast pack that set off five minutes and five seconds after the slow pack, was second fastest and she worked her way up to seventh across the line of the 450 finishers.

Morpeth won the senior women’s team event.

Men:

1 Kieran Walker NEP 31:35 (Slow pack) (actual 31:35)

2 Luke Davis Newcastle U U20 33:05 (S) (33:05)

3 Edward Pettitt Newcastle U U20 34:21 (S) (34:21)

4 Michael Stott Blyth RC M25 35:02 (S) (35:02)

5 Andrew Heide North Shields Poly 35:07 (S) (35:07)

Fastest:

1 Walker 31:35

2 Michael Hedley M35 Tyne Bridge Harriers (F) 32:48

3 Davis 33:05

TEAM: Div 1

1 Gateshead 79

2 Tyne Bridge H 139

3 North Shields Poly 155

Women:

1 Alice Crane Durham City H 23:43 (Slow) (actual 23:43)

2 Hannah Williams North Shields Poly 27:26 (S) (27:26)

3 Kirsty Burville Morpeth H W40 28:21 (28:21)

4 Rachel Smith Cambridge & Coleridge 28:39 (28:39)

5 Louise Mcleman Jesmond Joggers 29:09 (29:09)

Fastest:

1 Crane 23:43

2 Catriona MacDonald Morpeth H 24:32

3 Jane Hodgson W40 Morpeth H 24:40

Div 1 TEAM:

1 Morpeth H 21

2 Tyne Bridge H 42

3 North Shields Poly 47

GLIDDON & SQUIRE NORTH DEVON LEAGUE, Northam Burrows, October 2

Overall (U13/U15W) (3.8km): 1 S Smith (N Dev, U13) 14:32; 2 E Foster (N Dev, U15W) 14:46; 3 A Foster (N Dev, U13) 14:57; 4 T Cleave (Bradworthy Old Boys, U13) 15:12; 5 G Holmes (Braunton Academy, U13) 15:29; 6 I Roome (N Dev, U15W) 15:33; 7 I Holmes (N Dev, U15W) 15:47; 8 A Drake (N Dev, U15W) 16:27; 9 S Rogers (N Dev, U15W) 16:41; 10 G Moy (N Dev, U13) 16:55

U13: 6 H Parker (Bide) 16:57; 7 O Butcher (N Dev) 17:07; 8 H Hughes (Kingsley School) 17:09; 9 D Thomas (N Dev) 17:26

Women: 1 Foster 14:46; 2 Roome 15:33; 3 Holmes 15:47; 4 Drake 16:27; 5 Rogers 16:41; 6 M Thomas (N Dev, U15) 17:04; 7 M Wilson (Kingsley School, U15) 17:20; 8 F Abram-bridges (N Dev, U15) 17:25

Overall women (4.4km): 1 T Powe (N Dev, U20W) 17:42; 2 J Jagodzinska (Caen School Parents, W) 18:12; 3 M Blair (Torr, W60) 18:35; 4 A Lonie (Torr, W) 18:37; 5 A Leal (Caen School Parents, W) 18:40; 6 K Lowe (N Dev RR, W) 18:43; 7 R Silvester (N Dev, W) 18:46; 8 H Webbe (Bide, W) 18:53; 9 M Clay (Caen School Parents, W) 18:55; 10 M Lomax (Torr, W) 18:59

Overall (6km): 1 D Nutt (N Dev RR, M40) 21:36; 2 M Whittle (N Dev) 21:57; 3 D Williams (N Dev, U17) 22:14; 4 T Mckee (The ORC’S) 22:35; 5 O Wallace-cook (Ilfracombe, U17) 22:49; 6 N Jogodzinski 23:21; 7 N Taylor (Torr) 23:41; 8 S Boon (N Dev RR) 24:05; 9 P Coates (Torr) 24:13; 10 B Pearce 25:03

U11 boys (2.2km): 1 G Cann (Bradworthy Academy) 7:46; 2 K Bailey (N Dev) 7:48; 3 P Magee (N Dev) 7:57

U11 girls (2.2km): 1 C Woodhead (Bide) 8:08; 2 M Witt (Woolacombe school) 8:15; 3 P Brown (Bide) 8:35

GOODWOOD RELAYS incorporating SUSSEX CHAMPIONSHIPS, West Sussex, October 1

Hosts Chichester Runners led the men’s race from the start as Will Boutwood gave them a good send off, before finishing off with a four-minute victory, Martin Duff reports.

Top M45 James Baker and second fastest overall, Ned Potter, who was ninth in the English National under-20 race back in March, completed their quartet. Fastest overall lap however went to middle-distance runner Will Broom on Chichester’s second leg with am 11:40 clocking for the 4km circuit.

England steeplechase silver medallist Charlie Wright was quickest in the under-17 race with an opening stage 12:48 over the same lap but team victory went to Brighton Phoenix.

The women’s race was won by Brighton & Hove City as they led with the Muzio twins Ciara and Emily on the first two legs before Eadie Yelling finished things off.

Here, the fastest laps went to Phoenix’s Bobby Searle with a 14:24 split for the 4km wooded lap.

Men (4x4000m):

1 Chichester R 48:35 (W Boutwood 12:08, W Broom 11:40, J Baker 12:56, N Potter 11:51; 2 Crawley 52:37 (K Barnes 12:31, B Short 12:31, H Sterling 14:58, J Hobbs 12:37); 3 Brighton & H 52:42 (H Yelling 12:43, N Grindrod 12:56, S Wilkinson 13;28, D Oprandi 13:35); 4 Worthing 53:19; 5 Hy R 54:15; 6 Phoenix 55:29

Fastest: Broom 11;40; Potter 11:51; J Woods (Worth) 12:02

M40 (4x4000m): 1 B&H 56:10 (C Halsey 12:55, H Bristow 13:40; C Stevenson 14:37, P Howard 14:58); 2 Inspire R 58:33; Arena 80; 3 63:07

Fastest: Halsey 12:55; Baker (M45) 12:56; M Houston (Inspire) 13:07

M50 (4x4000m): 1 Phoenix 64:01 (A Haines 15:00. M Halls 15:52, T Westley 18:27, S Atkinson 14:42); 2 B&H 64:19 (K Newton 15:40, D Curtis 16:06, P Prosser 15:55, S Gibson 16:38); 3 Chich R 65:26 (R Charnock 16:30, M Court 17:03, S Davy 16:19, J Garland 15:34); 4 Arena 68:16; 5 Chich R 72:06; 6 R Ac Worth 72:45

Fastest: Atkinson 14:42; Haines 15:00; Garland 15:34

M60 (3x4000m): 1 Horsham J 47:28 (S Wigmore 16:34, D Angell 15:40, P O’Connell 15:14); 2 Haywards H 54:20; 3 Crawley 56:29

Fastest: O’Connell 15:14; P Cousins (Hay H) 15:25; Angell 15:40

U17 (3x4000m): 1 Phoenix 40:32 (F Jones 12;59, R Reed 14:27, O Wallek 13:06); 2 Worthing 40:45 (F Sutcliffe 12:54, A Martin 13:54, C Leedham 13:57); 3B&H 40:47 (J Clayton 13:37, C Ferris 13:26, R Curtis 13:44); 4 Lewes 41:29; 5 Eastbourne 42:33; 6 B&H B 43:32

Fastest: C Wright (Lewes) 12:48; Sutcliffe 12:54; Jones 12:59

U15 (3x2800m): 1 Bodyworks 28:32 (B Hutton 9:40, L Gorill 9:25, F Blythe 9:27); 2 B&H 28:52 (S Bennett 9:28, A Roberts 9:53, T Matthews 9:31); 3 Crawley 29:53 (J Clayton 9:46, S Davis 9:54, O Marazano 10:13); 4 B&H B 30:19; 5 Lewes 30:37; 6 Chich R 30:53

Fastest: Gorill 9:25; Blythe 9:27; Bennett 9:28

U13 (3x2800m): 1 Eastbourne 31:07 (F Lumber-Fry 10:09, B Wright 10:31, J Messer 10:27); 2 B&H 31:49 (E James 10:41, T Thorn-Watts 10:26, L Ashworth 10:42); 3 Lewes 31:59 (C Perry 10:45, O De Burca 10:56, M O’Connoer) 10:18); 4 Chich R 32:47; 5 E’brne R 33:17; 6 Phoenix 33:25

Non-Sussex: Bodyworks 32:30 (E Delgado 10:28, T Crewe 10:51, N Blythe 11:11

Fastest: 1 Lumber-Fry 10:09, O’Connor 10;18; H Collins-Smith (Phoe) 10:21

U11 (2km): 1 C Bird (Worth) 7:36; 2 H Sully (Hy R) 7:41; 3 R Grant (Lewes) 7:44

Women (3x4000m):

1 B&H 46:20 (C Muzio 15:10, E Muzio 15:33, E Yelling 15:37); 2 Crawley 47:21 (A Cox 15:23, F Clayton 15:00, B Owen 16:56); 3 Phoenix 47:27 (S Roberts 16:42, F Davis 16:21, B Searle 14:24); 4 Phoenix B 48:13; 5 Chich R 49:59; 6 Worthing 50:12

Fastest: Searle 14:24; Clayton 15:00; C Muzio 15:10

W35 (3x4000m): 1 Phoenix 50:22 (S Latchman 16:13, S Burns 17:23, E Martin 16:44); 2 Arena 521:06; 3 Chich RV 52:37

Fastest: A Brown (Worth) 15:39; Latchman 16:15; Martin 16:44

W45 (3x4000m): 1 Eastbourne 49:42 (S Fry 16:17, L Lumber 16:58, J Brown 16:32); 2 Haywards H 56:33; 3 Worthing 58:06

Fastest: Fry 16:17; Brown 16:32; Lumber 16:58

W55 (3x4000m): 1 Chich R 54:33 (J Harrop 17:05, N Anderson 18:55, H Dean 18:53); 2 Arena 55:18; 3 B&H 58:24

Fastest: Harrop 17:05; C Wood (Arena) 17:28; G Nerurkar (B&H) 18:24

U17 (3x4000m): 1 Eastbourne 48:10 (E Strevens 15:14, I Chappell 16:34, E McLean 15:22); 2 B&H 48:54 (R Gasson 15:25, D Yelling 15:43, N Bleasdale 17:46); 3 B&H B 50:18 (X Cox 16:33, M Butler 17:23, M Brooking 16:25); 4 Lewes 53:30; 5 Phoenix 53:48; 6 B&H C 54:03

Fastest: McLean 15:22; Gasson 15:25; Yelling 15:43

U15 (3x2800m): 1 Crawley 31:44 (R Daniels 10:07, E Whyman 10:51, A Cox 10:46); 2 Lewes 32:07 (E Stephenson 10:45, I Somerville 10:42, A James 10:40); 3 Chich R 32:44 (C Anelay 11:23, M Smithers 10:30, E Pemberton 10L51); 4 Worthing 32:52; 5 B&H 33:03; 6 E’bourne 33:12)

Fastest: Daniels 10:07; R Petrova (E’brne) 10:15; M Smithers (Chich R) 10:30

U13 (3x2800m): 1 B&H 33:44 (J Christopherson 11:02, G Fox 11:43, S Rowe 10:59); 2 Crawley 33:53 (B Webb 10:51, R Daniels 11:55, A Whitehouse 11:07); 3 Hy R 34:25 (M Hopkins-Parry 11:35, F Tewkesbury 12:25, I Buchanan 10:25); 4 Chich R 35:24; 5 E’brne 35:40; 6 Hy R B 35:47

Fastest: Buchanan 10:25; E Lennard (E’brne) 10:35; Webb 10:51

U11 (2km): 1 S Widdows (B&H) 7:49, E Pemberton (Chich R) 7:57; 3 F Matten (B&H) 8:17

NOTTS MINI LEAGUE, Kings Park Retford, September 25

U15 boys (4km):

1 J Nugent (Mans) 13:03; 2 E Holden (Mans) 14:04; 3 E Collier (Rush) 15:16; 4 M Wootton (Rush) 15:52; 5 E Lowe (Mans, U13) 16:06; 6 L Cotterill (SinA, U13) 16:18; 7 E Unaigwe (Newk) 16:26; 8 C Taylor (Mans, U13) 16:29; 9 O Henshaw (Rush) 16:29; 10 W Sweeney (Rush, U13) 16:5

U13 (3km):

1 W Reddish (Notts) 11:06; 2 L Carr (Rush) 11:32; 3 O Johnstone (Rush) 11:34; 4 E MacIntyre (Newk) 11:35; 5 J Pares (SinA) 11:38; 6 H Tonks (Notts, U11) 12:09; 7 L Biggin (Newk) 12:16; 8 J Smith (Notts) 12:22; 9 R Shivas (Newk) 12:29; 10 L Boothby (Mans) 12:38

U11 (1.5km):

1 H Oldridge (Rush) 6:16; 2 T Bezoari-Oldfield (Works) 6:21; 3 M Radu (Mans) 6:29

U15 girls (3km):

1 H Limmer (Ret, U13) 12:25; 2 R Butt (Notts) 12:47; 3 I Westwood (Mans) 13:09; 4 A Grieve (Rush, U13) 13:32; 5 J Braithwaite (Newk) 13:42; 6 A Newbould (Newk) 13:53; 7 R Vickers (SinA) 14:13; 8 F Longmead (Mans) 14:14; 9 O Harris (Ret) 14:30; 10 F Marette (Notts) 14:48

U13 (2km):

1 M Mullett (Newk) 7:52; 2 I Davey (Notts) 8:01; 3 C Whysall (Mans) 8:05; 4 M Slack (Mans) 8:22; 5 M Townrow (Works) 8:32; 6 I Jones (Mans) 8:33; 7 V Tallant (Rush) 8:34; 8 F Kenney (Mans) 8:40; 9 E Pares (SinA) 8:44; 10 O Shaw (Mans) 8:44

U11 (1.5km)

1 A Kemp (Works) 6:24; 2 P Aitchison-Bowser (Newk) 6:51; 3 F Davidson (Rush) 6:53

Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League, Wrekenton, Low Fell, September 24

Slow-pack Matthew Walton was first home from the 542 starters. Sam Charlton, from the medium pack, worked his way to third across the line with a 30:15 actual time – over two minutes faster than Walton.

However, it was 18th across the line – Jarlath McKenna – who was quickest with a 30:14, a second quicker than Charlton.

Walton led Morpeth to a team victory.

The women’s race saw the first 12 home from the slow pack with Katie Iliffe the race winner from 441 finishers.

Iliffe was only third fastest overall though as Catriona MacDonald – 17th to finish – was just under a minute quicker with a 24:03 time and MacDonald was in the winning Morpeth team.

Senior men:

1 M Walton Morpeth H U20 32:17 (Slow pack) (actual 32:17)

2 S Szaclewski Durham City 32:38 (S) (actual 32:38)

3 S Charlton Wallsend H 32:45 (Medium) (actual 30:15)

4 J Tilley Morp H U20 33:02 (S) (33:02)

5 A Hughes Sund H U20 33:02 (S) (33:02)

Fastest:

1 J McKenna Bristol and West M40 30:14

2 Charlton 30:15

3 W Cork Brighton & Hove 30:38

TEAM:

1 Morpeth Harriers & AC 80

2 Elvet Striders 117

3 Tyne Bridge Harriers 117

Women:

1 K Iliffe Durham City H 24:56 (Slow) (actual 24:56)

2 M Stead Morpeth H W45 25:22 (S) (25:22)

3 E Hardie Houghton AC 25:34 (S) (25:34)

4 S Acey Ponteland Runners 26:12 (S) (26:12)

5 D Foster Tynedale H W45 26:15 (S) (26:15)

Fastest:

1 Catriona MacDonald Morpeth H 24:03

2 J Hodgson Morpeth H W40 24:17

3 Iliffe 24:56

EMIL ZATOPEK RUN, Wormwood Scrubs, September 17



Overall (5km):

1 C McConnon (TVH, U17) 17:18; 2 M Da Silva (TVH, M40) 18:51; 3 A Svihalkova (TVH, U15W) 19:11; 4 M Jenicek (M40) 19:29; 5 B Rock (TVH, U20) 20:32; 6 R Datnow (TVH, M50) 20:34



M45: 1 J Mccarthy (TVH) 20:42

M55: 1 G Williamson 23:19

Women:

1 Svihalkova 19:11; 2 L Da Silva (TVH, W35) 21:04; 3 R Vallance (TVH) 21:22; 4 M Collins Smith (B&B, U15) 21:40; 5 A Kelly (TVH, U15) 22:38



W55: 1 J Giorgi (TVH) 24:54

U17: 1 K Simakova (TVH) 22:41; 2 C Edge (TVH) 22:46

U15: 4 S Bishop (TVH) 22:40; 5 M Sutaria (TVH) 22:40



U15 (3km):

1 L Moore (TVH) 11:11; 2 R Rock (TVH) 11:11; 3 H Collins-Smith (AFD, U13) 11:13; 4 D Walker (TVH) 12:20; 5 F La Trobe Weston (TVH) 12:22; 6 K Gulamhuseinwala (TVH, U15W) 12:48; 7 Z Moore (TVH, U13) 12:50; 8 H Malpica (TVH, U15W) 12:52; 9 I Martin (TVH, U15W) 12:52; 10 S Gulamhuseinwala (TVH, U13W) 13:54



U11 (2km):

1 L Da Silva (TVH) 8:04; 2 B Pela (TVH) 8:17; 3 K Gulamhuseinwala (TVH) 8:37; 4 E John (U11W) 8:49

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE