Busy mid-summer week on the roads of the UK

Latest round-up includes the Brighton Phoenix 10km, Sri Chinmoy 5km in Battersea and Durham City 10km

DURHAM CITY 10km, Tyne & Wear, July 17

Junior Charlotte Dillon, who was third in the Inter-Counties cross-country under-20 race, retained her Durham title in 35:39, seven seconds faster than her 2024 clocking, as Liam Aldridge was the men’s winner in 31:12.

Overall: 1 L Aldridge (B’ham) 31:12; 2 J Wilson (NE Proj) 31:36; 3 R Scott (R&Z) 31:54

M40: 1 S Jackson (Sund) 32:44

M50: 1 D Milligan (Elvet) 36:16

M60: 1 P Clough (Crook) 38:15

Women: 1 C Dillon (Hought) 35:39; 2 K Storey (Crook) 38:46; 3 V Simpson (NSP) 39:57

BATTERSEA PARK HALF-MARATHON, London, July 20

Overall: 1 S Stevens (Norw) 69:50; 2 C Bowen-Jones 70:10; 3 A Jones (Ports) 70:29

M65: 1 G Makusey 90:36

M70: 1 I McKie (E Lon) 99:16

Women: 1 L Hart (USA, W35) 75:36

DULWICH PARK 5km, London, July 20

Overall: 1 F Vaughan (S Lon) 15:25

M60: 1 A Hunt (THH) 17:58

ELMBRIDGE 10km, Surrey, July 20

Josh Grace took the men’s race in 30:23 while Annabel Gummow missed her Herts Phoenix club's successful attempt to qualify for the National Athletics League Premiership next month by winning the women’s race here in 34:15.

Overall: 1 J Grace (AFD) 30:23; 2 A Milne HW) 30:50; 3 T Chandler (AFD) 31:08

M40: 1 J Hutchins (Wok) 32:33

M50: 1 A Ward (Tad) 35:52; 2 C Axe (Elmb) 35:53

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 35:15; 2 M Morris (Rane) 37:10

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 38:54

M70: 1 B Bradbury (Wok) 39:55

Women: 1 A Gummow (Herts P) 34:15; 2 T Barlow (TVH, W35) 35:29; 3 L Bailey (Strag, W45) 35:59; 4 M Collings (Wok) 36:43

W45: 2 S Holt (Strag) 37:56; 3 N Hornzee (Strag) 38:24

W50: 1 S Alexander (Ling) 40:47

W55: 1 A Smith (S Lon) 43:08

W60: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 46:21

W65: 1 P Whitter (Strag) 47:33

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 49:50

FLYING 5km, Baddersfield, Norfolk, July 20

Overall: 1 M Bath (Norw RR) 15:49

M45: 1 N Adams (NNBR) 16:18

M60: 1 T Lake (Wym) 18:57

Women: 1 E Grubb (Norw, W40) 17:52; 2 J Andrews (Bungay, W50) 18:00

W50: 2 L Robbins (Ryst) 21;18

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 21:38; 2 R Gaunt (Norw RR) 22:29

W60: 1 A Coulbourn (G Yar RR) 23:44; 2 K Balcombe (NNBR) 23:48

W70: 1 L Cusack (Thet) 24:07

IPSTONES 5-ish, Staffordshire, July 20

Overall (5M approx.): 1 E Clowes (Newc Tri, U20) 25:59

Women: 1 R Bourne (W35) 30:09

W50: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 31:38

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 36:04

LIGHTNING BOLT 10km, Chippenham, Wiltshire, July 20

Overall: 1 J Reeder (T Bath) 30:48; 2 A Bampton (Swin) 31:46

M50: 1 G O’Brien (Swin) 35:37

Women: 1 A McEwing (Erme V, W35) 35:36; 2 A Domville 36:22

W60: 1 S Masters (W’bury) 44:11

SANDWICH 10km, Kent, July 20

Overall: 1 C Gibbens (Ton) 30:45; 2 T Smith 31:58

M40: 1 B Stephenson (Dart) 32:06

Women: 1 L Davies (Fav, W45) 37:58

W55: 1 N Leatherbarrow (Cant) 44:53

W60: 1 J Williams 47:16

W65: 1 J Daniels (Dover) 49:45

CHUDLEIGH CARNIVAL 6, Devon, July 18

Overall: 1 C Hewitt (Tiv) 30:24

M50: 1 J McConnell (Taunt) 33:20; 2 J Parkinson (Torbay Tri) 35:10

M60: 1 T Vialls (SWRR) 38:17

Women: 1 E Dyson (Haldon) 37:41

W50: 1 J McFadzean (SWRR) 40:27

W60: 1 C Newman (Ex’mth) 38:14

IPSWICH TWILIGHT 10km, Suffolk, July 18

Overall: 1 C Berry 31:37

M45: 1 J O’Brien (St Ed) 32:45

M55: 1 M Allen (Ips J) 37:50

Women: 1 K Parnell 37:55

ISLAND GAMES HALF-MARATHON, Orkney, July 18

Overall: 1 C Leeming (IoM) 67:44; 2 C Debono (Gozo) 71:24

Women: 1 C Cain (IoM) 77:24

SALE SIZZLERS 5km, Greater Manchester, July 18

Overall: 1 M Clark (Bury) 14:59; 2 C Rowlinson (Salf) 15:02; 3 J Gilbert (Kent, M40) 15:054 S Flanaghan (Leeds) 15:07

M45: 1 N Gittins (Helsb) 16:00

M50: 1 A Haney (Chorl) 16:56; 2 T Greenald (Alt) 17:27

M55: 1 D Bennett (Roch) 16:52; 2 A Walk (Newc St) 17:54

M65: 1 D Norman (Warr) 19:10

Women: 1 C Van Zeist (leeds) 17:37

W40: 1 A Hollingworth (Newc St) 17:58

W50: 1 J Smith (Roch) 19:55; 2 L Dixon (Newc St) 19:57; 3 A Chinoy (Sale) 20:08

W55: 1 S Stevens (Chorl) 21:10; 2 D Broad (Vale R) 21:24; 3 K Wood-Doyle 21:33

W65: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 22:39

TAVISTOCK TOWN RELAYS, Devon, July 17

Men (4x1.1M): 1 Tamar 20:45 (R Ham 5:12, O Oldfield 5:13, L Attwood 5:30, J Landers 4:51); 2 Plymouth Composite 20:52; 3 City of Plymouth 21:25

Fastest: 1 Landers 4:51; J Dee (Plym) 5:01; E Hillyear (Plym) 5:02

M40 (4x1.1M): 1 Tavistock 21:51. Fastest: T Brogden (Tav) 5:13

M50 (4x1.1M): 1 Tamar 25:42. Fastest: C Brabner (Tamar) 5:54

M60 (4x1.1M): 1 Okehampton 25:31. Fastest: P Carter (Oke) 6:30

Women (4x1.1M): 1 Tavistock 23:28 (J Gray 5:38, N Kelly 6:01, H Smith 5:56, C Walker 5:53); 2 City of Plymouth 24:40; 3 SWRR 25:25

Fastest: A Arnold (Plym) 5:33; Gray 5:38; N Savill (SWRR) 5:48

W35 (4x1.1M): 1 Tavistock 26:22. Fastest: H Fitzgerald (Tav) 6:14

W45 (4x1.1M): 1 Okehampton 28:25. Fastest: 1C Watkins (Oke) 6:28

W55 (4x1.1M): 1 Erme V 30:56. Fastest: L Whitfield (Erme V) 7:09

106 teams finished

BRIGHTON PHOENIX 10km, East Sussex, July 16

Harry Leleu had not raced over 10km since 2020 so it was hardly surprising that the Chichester Runner was in new territory with his 29:50 timing to win.

As a junior, Leleu was a regular on the Sussex circuit with schools championships but then turned to triathlon and now competes in the World Series.

His victory here over Seyfu Jamaal was by 15 seconds as seven runners in total were inside the 31-minute barrier as the race finished along the seafront.

Perhaps multi-championship winner Louise Small was a predictable women’s race winner, with her 33:26 clocking but second placed Helen Gaunt went top of the 2025 lists and equal second on the W45 all-time rankings, tied with 1984 Olympic Marathoner Pricilla Welch after her 34:02 clocking. Topping that list however, is Sonia Samuels’ 33:35.

Earlier this year, Horsham’s Elspeth Turner surprised many with her 37:01 clocking for the 10km distance at Bognor, then followed up with a 37:17 at Worthing and here the 60-year-old was at it again with a 37:08 clocking to complete the top three marks in those over-60 all-time listings.

Overall: 1 H Leleu (Chich R) 29:50; 2 S Jamaal (Lon H) 30:05; 3 T Adedeji (NEB) 30:15; 4 S Eglen (AFD) 30:18; 5 K Taylor (B&W) 30:26; 6 C Thomas (TVH) 30:46; 7 J Woods (Worth) 30:55; 8 F McNally (Phoe) 31:16; 9 R Hoyte (Phoe) 31:39; 10 O Mills (Herne H) 31:44

M50: 1 H Bristow (B&H) 34:11; 2 S Perkins (Horsh J) 36:08

M60: 1 J Burrell (Lewes) 38:02; 2 C Partridge (Sarun) 38:09

M70: 1 P Whelpton (Phoe) 43:28

M80: 1 A Haig (Phoe) 53:27

Women: 1 L Small (AFD) 33;26; 2 H Gaunt (Ton, W45) 34:02; 3 K Estle-Morris (AFD) 34:55; 4 R Laurie (Chich R) 35:05; 5 R Whyte-Wilding (Belg) 35:21; 6 C Thorpe (Ports, W35) 35:59

W60: 1 E Turner (Horsh BS) 37:08; 2 G Moffatt (B&H) 39:55; 3 L Chislett (Arena) 45:59

W70: 1 F Wright (Lewes) 54:06

BUNGAY 10km, Norfolk, July 16

Overall: 1 H Allcock (Norw) 32:37

Women: 1 R Nicholson (Waveney, W40) 37:52

CHASE THE SUN VICTORIA PARK 5km, London, July 16

Overall (5km): 1 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 15:09; 2 T Holliday 15:29

Women: 1 E Tail (Gate) 17:12

LAXTON 10km, East Yorkshire. July 16

Overall: 1 F Fern (Edin) 31:50

M50: 1 P Badger (Donc) 34:49

M60: 1 J Harlock (CoH) 37:16

Women: 1 E Soanes (bev) 35:12; 2 T Boynton (Goole) 36:09

W50: 1 T Fearn (Roth) 41:23

W55: 1 J Rooney (Kimber) 43:42

SPORT IN ACTION CASTLE 5km, Carlisle, Cumbria, July 16

Overall: 1 G Tiffin-Lowe (Border) 15:32

M60: 1 C Upson (Cambus) 16:58

Women: 1 V Hiscock (Read) 17:14

W50: 1 K Metcalf (Eden) 20:08; 2 T Medley (Border) 20:48

W60: 1 S Enhard (Eden) 21;17

STAFFS KNOT 5, Cannock, Staffordshire, July 16

Overall: 1 L Gratton (Ruge) 24:43

M65: 1 M Eustace (C&S) 31:26

Women: 1 K Latham (Nant, W35) 29:11

W50: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 33:01

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 36:47

SUMMER COAST ROAD 5km, Redcar, North Yorkshire, July 16

Overall: 1 L Davies (NE Proj) 15:01; 2 L Gamble-Thompson (N Marske) 15:10

M55: 1 A Hardy (Billingham) 17:55

M60: 1 R Williamson (Loftus & W) 18:19; 2 M Forrest (R&Z) 18:30

M70: 1 L Taylor (NY Moors) 21:03

Women: 1 M Whiteley (N Marske) 19:48

W55: 1 K Neesam (N Marske) 20:07

W60: 1 D Vaughan (Quak) 23:47

SUMMER TURKEY TROT, Redruth, Cornwall, July 16

Overall (4M): 1 P le Grice (B&W) 19:56

Women: 1 A Harrold (Truro, W40) 22:35; 2 T Beach (Corn) 23:03

TONY BARNES MEMORIAL SEFTON PARK 5, Liverpool, Merseyside, July 16

Overall: 1 D Naylor (Liv) 25:14

M50: 1 J McKie (Wirral) 27:30

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S’port W) 27:59

M65: 1 A Barbat (Wall’sy) 33;29

M70: 1 A Joyce (Knows) 35:08

Women: 1 D Cox (Liv) 28:48

W50: 1 M Maxwell (Widnes) 34;44

W60: 1 S Green (Warr) 36:52

SRI CHINMOY 5km, KANGAROO HOP, Battersea Park, London, July 15

Kurt Wilkinson narrowly came out on top, in 14:54 in a race that saw the top five finish within six seconds.

The time exactly matched the first claim Kent AC runner’s time over a similar course in Battersea Park just over a year ago.

Hercules Wimbledon’s Charlie Sanderson was just two seconds down as Mark Wood and top veteran Johnathan Pool were also just inside 15-minutes.

It was also close in the women’s race as Molly Smith’s 16:32 just got the nod on Elizabeth Apsley, as both women set personal bests.

Among the veterans; M55 winner Mark Symes, the multi-world, champion as various distances, ran the second fastest ever UK best time of 16:06, just a few seconds outside his British best of 15:59.

Overall: 1 K Wilkinson (Peckham) 14:54; 2 C Sanderson (HW) 14:56; 3 M Wood (Herne H) 14:59; 4 J Poole (Serp, M40) 14:59; 5 M Porte (Win RC) 15:00; 6 A Ben-Israel (THH) 15:06; 7 H Tivnen (Kent) 15:14; 8 B Kelly (Lon H) 15:16

M45: 1 T Aldread (Lon H) 15:27; 2 R Laing (Kent) 16:01

M55: 1 M Symes (AFD) 16:06; 2 M Weaver (High) 16:34; 3 T Booth (G&G) 16:44

M60: 1 K Myazaki (AFD) 18:26

M75: 1 M Mann (Dulw R) 24:00

Women: 1 M Smith (Belg) 16:32; 2 E Apsley (THH) 16:33; 3 K Grinyer (G&G) 16:56

W45: 1 A Braham (Ealing E) 17:28

W50: 1 K Sung (M&M) 19:12; 2 A Farrell (Tun W) 20:09; 3 M Lennon (Dulw R) 21:09

W60: 1 K Flikshum (VP&TH) 20:39

W75: 1 R Tabor (Dulw R) 27:07