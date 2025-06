Adrian Bailes wins the Stan Long Mile

Birtley runner enjoys victory in Jarrow as we bring you our latest endurance racing round-up from around the UK

NORTH EAST GRAND-PRIX, Jarrow, Tyne & Wear, June 18

Adrian Bailes was a narrow winner of the prestigious event promoted in memory of Brendan Foster’s coach Stan Long.

The Birtley Harrier won in a season’s best 4:16.19, a second clear of a personal best from Lewis Liddle. Back in fourth there was also a PB by junior Zak Kettle with 4:22.05.

Stan Long Mile: 1 A Bailes (Birt) 4:16.19; 2 L Liddle (Gate) 4:17.24; 3 L McConnell (Birt) 4:20.56; 4 Z Kettle (Tyne Br) 4:22:05

BATTERSEA PARK 10km, London, June 22

Overall: 1 W Green (Serp, M50) 32:30

Women: 1 A Korotov 34:16

W45: 1 A Penn 40:19

BELFAST CITY WOMEN’S 10km, Northern Ireland, June 22

Women: 1 L Adamson (Anna) 36:11

W40: 1 N Black (RRC) 38:11

W50: 1 L Smith (N Belf) 40:27

W60: 1 C Forth (Pace RC) 47:35

W65: 1 P Brown (Newry) 48:20

LIGHTNING BOLT 10km, Chippenham, Wiltshire, June 22

Overall: 1 L Tiessl 31:28

RICHMOND 10km, inc Surrey Championships, June 22

Overall: 1 S Stevens (Norw) 31:45

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 35:48

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 39:10; 2 K Woodward (E&E) 39:29; 3 M Tennyson (G&G) 39:32

M65: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 39:27

M70: 1 R Turner (THH) 46:08

TEAM: 1 Thames Hare & Hounds

Women: 1 E Apsley (THH) 35:20; 2 T Barlow (TVH, W35) 35:58; 3 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 36:29

W40: 2 S Holt (Strag) 37:24

W60: 1 S Harrison (G&G) 47:07

W65: 1 R Ronksley (STrag) 47:51

TEAM: 1 Stragglers

TAVY 5, Tavistock, Devon, June 21

Selected Results (5km)

M60: 1 G Bale (Plymstock) 17:56 (race record)

BEDFORDSHIRE AAA 10km CHAMPIONSHIP, Bedford, June 20

Overall: 1 M Kotrys (Bed C) 33:04

M50: 1 S Coombes (L Buzz) 35:38

M60: 1 I Sells (R’side) 39:49; 2 A Blair (Bed C) 39;50

Women: 1 A Lambert (Bed C) 38:22

W45: 1 C Lathwell (Stops) 41:38

BURY FRIDAY 5, Bury t Edmunds, Suffolk, June 20

Overall: 1 J Millar (Ips H) 25:39

M40: 1 J Nixon (C&C) 26:17

M45: 1 A Mynott (H’hill) 27:53

Women: 1 J Colley (C&C) 31:22

W45: 1 H Weir (Col H) 33:18

W60: 1 R Pittman (S’field) 38:14

W70: 1 J Wall (St Ed) 43:05

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, June 20

Overall: 1 F Smithers (Serp) 15:58

M60: 1 A Green (North Tri) 19:02

Women: 1 R Doherty (Higham, W35) 18:28

W45: 1 H Wilkinson (Ealing E) 18:54; 2 E Antcliffe (Harr) 19:14; 3 E Skinner (Kent) 20:02

W50: 1 A Farrell (Tun W) 21:05

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 20:06

W60: 1 L Thoms (HW) 21:42; 2 R Hutton (S Lon) 21:56; 3 P Major (S Lon) 23:05

W65: 1 G Coulson (Vets) 24:39

W70: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 27:26

W75: 1 R Tabor (Dulw R) 27:05

LOTUS TEST TRACK 5km, Wymondham, Norfolk, June 20

Overall: 1 J Senior (Norw) 15:45

M50: 1 S Mann (Norw) 17:05

M60: 1 T Lake (Wym) 18:34

Women: 1 C Cummings (Norw, W45) 18:45

PARK HALL 5km, Oswestry, Shropshire, June 20

Overall: 1 M Collins (Osw) 15:25

Women: 1 C Hamard 18:14

W50: 1 J Cook (Shrews) 19:35

W60: 1 Y Hill (Osw) 23:00

SPRINGFIELD STRIDERS FRIDAY NIGHT 5, inc Essex Championships, Pleshey, June 20

Overall: 1 D Williamson (Col H) 24:59; 2 P Coates (Brain, W40) 25:39

M50: 1 N Shasha (Orion) 28:32; 2 B Glasgow (Orion) 28:51

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 30:28; 2 D Tullett (helm) 31:35

M65: 1 P Mingay (Col H) 30:01; 2 C Stevenson (Col H) 31:58

M70: 1 D Butler (Bill’cay) 33:24; 2 I McKie (E Lon) 35:14

Women: 1 M Williams (Chelm) 29:53; 2 Z Oldfield (Lough, W40) 30:09

W40: 2 S Williams (Grange F&D) 30:42

W45: 1 N Woodyard (S’field) 32:42; 2 J Bolton (Bill’cay) 33:02; 3 R White (Saffron) 33:10

W50: 1 B Aldridge (Bill’cay) 33:37

W55: 1 C Hayes (Grange F&D) 35:37

W60: 1 S Godfrey (C&C) 36:50

ST ALBANS SUMMER SOLSTICE 10km, Hertfordshire, June 20

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 36:06

SALE SIZZLERS 5km SERIES, Greater Manchester, June 19

Overall: 1 M Clark (Bury) 15:08; 2 R Worland (Salf) 15:12; 3 C Rowlinson (Salf) 15:13; 4 J Johnson (Ross) 15:20

M50: 1 A Hanney (Chorl) 16:42

M55: 1 D Bennett (Roch) 16:58; 2 F Rafferty (S’port W) 17:15

M60: 1 B Park (S’port W) 18:18

M70: 1 D Gee (Manch) 21:49

M80: 1 K Robson (Manch Tri) 24:30

Women: 1 K Fitzpatrick (Chorl, W35) 17:45

W50: 1 J Smith (Roch) 20;17

W55: 1 S Stevens (Chorl) 21:20

W60: 1 G Shaw (Royt) 23:48

W65: 1 S Burns (CleM) 22:28; 2 G Kinloch (Burnden) 22:38; 3 J Cordingley (Sale) 23:36

W70: 1 A Jones (Macc) 26:28

THORNBURY 10km, Gloucestershire, June 19

Overall: 1 J Williamson B&W) 31:53

Women: 1 J Gardner (N Berk, W35) 41:12

SPORT IN ACTION CASTLE 5km SERIES, Carlisle, Cumbria, June 18

Overall: 1 M Brown (Salf) 15:05

M60: 1 C Upson (Cambus) 17:32

Women: 1 E Zielinska (Carlisle Tri) 19;27

W50: 1 S Enhard (Eden) 21:04; 2 T medley (Border) 21:30

LAKESIDE 5km SERIES, Portsmouth, Hampshire, June 18

Overall: 1 B Brown (E’brne, U20) 15:55; 2 1 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 16:26

U17: 1 J Ingleby (Ports) 16:49

Women: 1 R Laurie (Chich R) 17:12

W55: 1 M Millican 21:27

W60: 1 J Harrop (Chich R) 21:31

LISBURN HALF-MARATHON & 10km, Northern Ireland, June 18

Overall (13.1M): 1 P McColl 7122; 2 A Smyth (St Peters) 72:00; 3 S Donnelly (Strive) 72:30

M50: N Johnson (A’ville) 79:50

M65: 1 J Kelly (Newc) 94:16

Women: 1 G McCrory (St Peters, W45) 85:04

W50: 1 D Watson 97:13

Overall (10km): 1 C Stewart (Anna) 31:53

Women: 1 H Gilliland (Anna) 33:59

W45: 1 J Lonnen (Anna) 40:49

SCOTTS MIDWEEK LEAGUE Div 1, Stevenage 10km, Hertfordshire, June 18

Will Lindsay won a close race with Graham Wilkinson in 31:13 as Freya Weddell added the women’s section in 33:24.

Deeper in the field, Sarah Roberts, the World Masters track champion and British W75 all-time fastest over 5km, five miles and 10km, was given 43:45, a time which bettered her own 44:33 from Letchworth last October.

However, and with many runners clocking personal, or age group bests, it was pretty obvious that the course was not as long as the advertised 10km, so the time will not be put forward for ratification.

Overall (10km approx): 1 W Lindsay (St Alb) 31:13; 2 G Wilkinson (Orion, M40) 31;17; 3 B Jenkins (Orion, M40) 31:32

M40: 4 S Federica (St Alb) 31:32

M50: 1 E De Los Rios (St Alb) 32:35; 2 P Guy (Gard CR) 33:13

M60: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 32:32; 2 S Townsend (Dac) 36:23

TEAM: 1 St Albans 281

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 63

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 33:24; 2 K Harbon (NHRR) 33:59; 3 S Wratton (Orion) 34:41

W45: 1 K Dixon (St Alb) 36:54

W55: 1 C Hsle (Gard CR) 41:12; 2 N Laitner (St Alb) 43:01

W75: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 43:45

TEAM: 1 St Albans 77

W35 TEAM: 1 St Albans 27

WARRINGTON 10km SERIES, Cheshire, June 18

Overall: 1 D Cliffe (HW) 30:54

Women: 1 L Blizzard (Warr, W40) 41:35

EMGP WEEDON 10km, Northamptonshire, June 17

Dominic Jones scored a repeat victory in this eight-race series and did so by well over two minutes in 31:13.

Overall: 1 D Jones (C&C) 24:43

TEAM: 1 R&N 2:19:46

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 2:26:39

Women: 1 E Baverstock (Harb) 38:03

W45: 1 K Godof (Olney) 39:23

W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 43:37

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 48:47

TEAM: 1 R&N 2:06:33

W35 TEAM: 1 Higham 2:12:28

HARROGATE & DISTRICT SUMMER SERIES 10km, North Yorkshire, June 17

Overall: 1 M Thackwray (Ilk) 31:50

M60: 1 P Peacock (Thirsk & S) 37:45; 2 D West (H’gate) 38:06

Women: 1 J Elgood (Nidd) 34:16

W40: 1 D Ellis (H’gate) 37:10

W45: 1 A Reeve (W’by) 39:47

W50: 1 J McCarthy (Ilk) 41:50

LINCOLN 5km SERIES, June 17

Will Strangeway followed on from his win in the opening race of the series three weeks earlier with a run-away victory in 14:46, nearly a minute clear of clubmate Callus Parkin, who just got the nod on Tom Straw.

Overall: 1 W Strangeway (Linc W) 14:46; 2 C Parkin (Linc W) 14:38; 3 T Straw (Linc W) 14:39

M55: 1 G Southern (Slea) 17:09

Women: 1 C Thornton (Linc W) 17:08; 2 N Curtis (On Couch, W40) 17:09

W55: 1 J Diffey (Linc W) 22:38

SRI CHINMOY DASHING DEER 5km, Battersea Park, June 17

Overall: 1 J Gregerson (DEN) 15:06; 2 A Lamb (Belg) 15:18; 3 K Wilkinson (Peckham) 15:22

M45: 1 J Peters (HW) 15:57

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 17:02

M60: 1 M Trees (Belg) 18:20; 2 A Jordan (St Alb) 18:40

M75: 1 M Mann (Dulw R) 24:05

Women: 1 A Lane (Win RC) 16:55; 2 H Pullen (AFD, W35) 17:08

W70: 1 C Steward (Dulw R) 26:41