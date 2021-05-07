This new and improved Nike shoe is cheaper than the original version and certain to be a big hit in 2021

Having taken the world by storm, claiming several world and national records as well as medals in the last couple of years, the eagerly awaited update of the Vaporfly Next% is finally here.

There are only minor updates to the shoe, with the business side of things (the midsole and that all-important carbon-fibre plate) remaining unchanged.

One very important update, however, is the new lower price. It seems strange to say, especially for a shoe still costing over £200, but there is a £30 reduction on the previous version.

A new engineered mesh material is introduced in the upper, which I found to be soft, more breathable and more flexible. This makes for a neater fit, particularly around the toe box where the previous Vaporweave upper tended to bunch a little.

The new upper sits more neatly against the foot and provides an all-round better fit. The upper also has a reinforced section around the forefoot which holds the foot securely in place and adds a little durability.

The tongue sees a little more padding added. It isn’t enough to add extra weight but, again, adds to the comfort, taking a little pressure from the laces.

Overall the performance feels very familiar but there is definitely a better fit, especially for those with slimmer feet.

This is a shoe which is sure to stay at the head of the pack.

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is £209.95

