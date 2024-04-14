With marathon season in full swing, we look at some of the latest and best offerings from brands

Here are the freshest pieces of apparel for your new springtime look.

New Balance – London Edition Marathon Jacket – £120.00

Celebrate the 2024 TCS London Marathon in style with this versatile commemorative jacket.

This wind and water-resistant jacket will see you through any seasonal storm. There’s a back vent for added breathability as well as reflective accents, zip pockets and the official TCS London Marathon branding.

New Balance – London Edition Printed Run Singlet – £45.00

The official London Marathon singlet will help you stay cool whatever the distance. Made with the brand’s ICEx, fast-drying technology and emblazoned with the race logo, if perfect for race day.

Tracksmith – Harbour Vest – £200.00

This insulated, weather-resistant gillet is designed to provide weightless warmth that’s perfect for those chilly spring morning runs.

Made to be part of a layering system, its versatility makes it something for use year-round. Lined with PrimaLoft Gold, a synthetic material perfect for thermal efficiency it adds warmth where required. A Water-repellent finish adds further protection from the rain.

Tracksmith – Strata Singlet – £130.00

The lightest singlet from the brand, this race day vest is the gold standard for performance. Made with Strata fabric featuring ‘coldblack’ technology, the singlet reduces heat absorption and provides UV protection as well as an active silver antimicrobial finish to regulate odour. It’s the perfect choice for your ‘A’ race.

Castore – Light Long Sleeve Breeze Quarter Zip – £60.00

With reflective detailing on the back and arms for enhanced visibility during early morning and late-night workouts. The funnel neckline and set-in long sleeves provide added protection from the elements to push yourself in all conditions.

Castore – Reiss Collection Woven Track Jacket – £125.00

This woven Track Jacket is a durable garment, designed for pre- and post-workout travel. Stay protected from the elements with water-resistant Protek technology and keep your valuables dry and secure with waterproof zipped side pockets. Adjust the hem and hood to customise your fit and regulate your temperature with the half zip.

ASICS – Fujitrail Waterproof Jacket – £187.00

The Pertex Shield woven fabric face repels rain while a breathable membrane helps keep you dry and comfortable inside. This waterproof jacket is one of the most advanced garments from the brand and delivers functional performance in the worst of conditions.

Designed with the help of ASICS pro-team runners, the jacket is built to perform and is soft to the touch yet tough and durable. It’s lightweight and packable to allow easy stowage when not required and the tailored fit can be fully adjusted for the ultimate in foul weather protection.

Montane – Dart Long Sleeve Shirt – £50.00

Made using 100% recycled polyester, this long-sleeved shirt offers moisture-wicking and quick-drying performance in a lightweight and environmentally friendly package.

Polygiene permanent odour control treated, the shirt keeps you feeling fresher for longer and can go longer between washes making it perfect for multi-day use. It’s available in a range of colours as well as men’s and women’s styles.

BAM – Novea Training Top – £32.00

Made with fibres derived from bamboo, this training top is one of the most comfortable you’ll ever wear.

The bamboo fibres are an entirely natural material and so aid moisture wicking as well as natural thermos-regulation. The shirt is also extremely soft to the touch and great for any type of training session.

BAM – Air Panel Crew Neck – £34.00

The bamboo fabric makes for a comfortable and moisture-wicking shirt and here, with the added air panels, allows for optimum ventilation.

A slimmer, athletic cut is great for training and makes this one of the most comfortable garments around.

