UYN sports, part of the Treve Innovation group of companies, is a manufacturer of premier apparel using circular and 3D knitting technology to create seamless garments.

The name UYN (pronounced WIN) stands for Unleash Your Nature and fittingly, their latest range of garments sees them moving into the post-synthetic era.

Their new BIOTECH range are the first technical garments to eliminate synthetic materials from their production.

The biotech range uses 7 new materials, each with unique properties created by nature.

KAPOK

A vegetable wool, Kapok is a totally organic fibre obtained from the fruit of the Ceiba Pentandra, a sacred plant that grows up to 60 metres high and is widespread in the rainforests of South America. Known as ‘vegetable wool’ due to its extraordinary lightness, kapok is a hollow fibre composed of 80% air, with a very low density. Because of this, kapok is the lightest natural fibre in the world.

Being totally organic, Kapok fibre grows wild in pristine forests and no intensive cultivation is required. No fertilizers or pesticides are used in its cultivation and the fibre is harvested by hand.

Its structure allows the kapok fibre to trap a large amount of body-warmed air thus creating an insulating barrier that protects against temperature changes.

Kapok is high quality, soft, dries quickly, is hygroscopic and has natural antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties.

FLEXYCORN

Flexycorn is a sustainable alternative to elastane, it is a plant-based bio-polyester. Extraordinarily elastic and resilient, it keeps its original shape longer and it is wrinkle and UV-resistant.

Flexycorn has made it possible to replace synthetic elastane fibres with a recyclable, more sustainable and less polluting material. This innovative yarn is derived from corn which isn’t used for human consumption.

ECOLYPT

The wood obtained from Eucalyptus trees becomes Ecolypt, a 100% sustainable fibre with exceptional properties. The characteristics of the pulp of the wood from which it is obtained give Ecolypt strength and great elasticity.

Its structure is composed of very small hydrophilic fibres that absorb up to 50% more moisture than cotton. In addition, the fibre is highly breathable, minimizes the formation of odours and thanks to its temperature-regulating properties it is able to provide a cooling effect in hot temperatures and a warming effect on cold days.

The entire production process of ECOLYPT fibre is characterized by a closed loop, all water and enzymes are recovered and reused in a further production process.

BIOLIGHT

Biolight is a plant-based fibre that gives garments unique characteristics. Derived from the cellulose of beech plants, this fibre is smooth, soft and bright, and provides an extremely pleasant touch.

Biolight is characterised by its breathable properties as well as its ability to retain twice as much moisture as cotton. Thanks to its structure, the fabric helps to keep the skin cool and dry.

NATEX

Research for top-quality biomaterials led to the creation of Natex. Derived from castor oil seeds, Natex fibre reduces garment weight by 25%, dries 50% faster than conventional nylon, is more elastic and has a bacteriostatic effect that minimises odour.

Created from the castor bean, this plant is not used for human consumption and is a totally renewable resource.

With bacteriostatic properties, it means it naturally inhibits the growth of bacteria and helps prevent the formation of odours.

COOLTH_SL

COOLTH_SL is created from cotton linters, the short filaments that envelop the cotton seed. Smoothness and cooling power are the characteristics that make this fibre unique.

It is a highly hygroscopic fibre, which means it has the natural capacity to absorb moisture produced by the body and leave the skin cool and dry.

The fibre features an almost perfectly round cross-section and a smooth surface, so feels gentle and supple on the skin.

Using these unique new fibres, yarns and materials UYN test and develop new processes to create their seamless garments. The circular knitting process allows complex patterns and structures to be incorporated into the garments that have been previously impossible with seams and additional layers.

Each garment allows temperature regulation and moisture wicking to help keep the body cool, dry and performing at its best.

Socks, gloves and now the uppers of footwear are some of the more complex items that can be created as well as base layers, t-shirts and outerwear.

UYN’s new design studio and manufacturing facility situated between Milan and Lake Garda is a centre for development and excellence and as well as producing their own high-tech garments, they manufacture for other brands and designers thanks to their unique concepts and processes.

The future of garment technology has started, it’s creating less waste and less of an environmental footprint and it has started here at UYN.

