Running shoe guru Paul Freary looks at a carbon-plated shoe for trail runners

A carbon-plated trail shoe? ‘That can’t possibly be right’ was the view of mountain runners everywhere on the announcement of this model. And it’s white!

Look beyond the headlines, however, and you’ll discover this is a much more capable performer.

The carbon plate is there to add stability first and foremost, as well as extra propulsion in combination with the rocker geometry of the midsole.

The 3D carbon plate is a first in that it isn’t simply a flat piece of the wonder material. Here, it cups up around the heel and forefoot to increase lateral stability, which is ideal on the trails.

This is a racing shoe, but perhaps aimed at endurance events and ultras, so it’s more about improving long-term efficiency. In that respect it works simply because it feels comfortable enough to wear for hour after hour.

The midsole cushioning has a nice balance – soft enough for firm ground but firm enough when things get a little softer underfoot. It may be worth remembering that the Flight Vectiv is probably more targeted at rocky alpine passes rather than muddy fields.

The Kevlar and polyamide knitted upper is well made, providing support and durability while the 3D moulded heel counter lends a precise fit.

When it comes to the sole, the lugs are quoted at being quoted just 3.5mm deep. Again, this shows where the shoe is best suited and that is on tracks, be it gravel or dirt, but not necessarily mile after mile of mud. For a long day out in the country, this is a luxury cruiser.

» The North Face Flight Vectiv costs £180. See Thenorthface.co.uk

