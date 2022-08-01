Make the most of the summer with the latest kit for training during the warmer months

AW’s Running Shoe Guru reviews the latest pieces of kit to help keep you looking and feeling cool this summer.

SHOKZ – Openrun Mini – £129.99

Uk.shokz.com

Shokz best-selling model is now available in a mini size option. Slightly smaller for a snugger fit, these wireless bone conducting headphones offer all the great features we’ve come to expect.

Weighing in at just 26g you hardly notice them at all and with the ability to go for up to eight hours from a single charge, you can wear them as you run and run!

Connected via Bluetooth, they couldn’t be easier to use and allow you to listen to your preferred music source as well as take calls on the move. Of course, the most important feature of bone conductor headphones is that they don’t cover your ears, making it possible for you to be fully aware of your surroundings as well as other road users. These are perfect for running as well as other activities this summer.

Sungod – Ultras – £130.00

Sungod.co

The latest design from the sports eyewear specialists, these offer maximum protection and a wide range of coverage ensuring a glare free view of the road ahead.

Manufactured from 100% recycled material, the frames are lightweight and provide a bounce-free fit. The new 8KO lenses are optically superior and lighter than the industry standard polycarbonate and are available in a variety of lens tints as well as photochromic finishes to provide protection regardless of the conditions.

Part of a range of styles from the British eyewear brand there’s something to suit all tastes.

Recent winner of the Ultra-distance Hardrock 100 race in Colorado, Courtney Dauwalter is a fan of the brand and finds them perfect even for her all-day record-breaking runs.

You might not be running ultras but a lifetime guarantee means you’ll spend many a summer training and competing in these shades.

Superfeet – ADAPT run insole – £40.00

Superfeet.com

New from the leaders in ‘after-market’ insoles, these new footbeds add an extra level of support and structure to your foot and arch within not just your running shoes, but any footwear. Available in two different arch heights they replace your shoes regular insole add shape and extra cushioning to the shoe.

The insole will flex with the foot while continuing to support the arch and we’ve found them a useful tool in helping to tackle issues such as Plantar Fasciitis, where the additional arch support is required and helps alleviate pain.

They’ll easily fit in any shoes where the existing insole is removable, making them great to add support to running and casual shoes throughout the summer months.

Belaga – Ultralight Running Sock – £14.00

Belaga.co.uk

Using ultra fine hi-tech performance yarns with a high needle count knit these socks add an extra level of comfort to your footwear. The mesh panel knitted into the sock ensures ample ventilation and with extra cushioning in the heel and toe the socks are both comfortable and durable. The hand-linked seamless toe means no blisters and extra support in the arch means a snug and secure fit.

Available in a range of sizes and exciting, vibrant colours these socks make light work of thot summer training sessions.

Waterdrop – Microdrink – £6.99

En.waterdrop.com

Help combat dehydration and stay at your best this summer by maintaining optimum hydration. These Microdrinks are small and convenient cubes that are quick and easy to add to water to make a more interesting alternative to plain water.

The BOOST flavour for example has the taste of blackcurrant and elderflower fused with Acai berry. These natural flavours and plant extracts and free from preservatives and sugar as well as containing vitamins B6, B12 and C.

There’s a wide range of flavours available each with a focus on helping the body’s natural defences.

Tribe – Marathon Training Pack – £26.00

Wearetribe.co

This pack of 16 items from the brand is designed give you the energy and recover items to supplement your training throughout the summer as you prepare for an autumn marathon. The protein powders and bars are made with plant-based natural whole foods while all retaining a great taste!

Having been using the products for the last few weeks we can safely say all the products make fuelling and refuelling a real treat and something to look forward to, particularly after a tough session.

Maurten – Solid 225 – £30.00 (box of 12)

Maurten.com

New from the trusted energy supplier of Eliud Kipchoge, these bars provide 225 Kcal per 60g bar as well as 44g of carbohydrates. The bar is an oat and rice based chewable bar that makes fuelling fast and easy. The taste has a hint of sweetness but remains very natural, so there’s no additives or flavourings to get in the way, making these perfect when the focus is on performance.

BUFF – Pack speed Cap – £28.95

Buff.com

This super-light cap is designed to be packable so can be kept at hand for use when required. The cap can be folded in your hand, twisted or scrunched up without losing its shape once released.

The fabric used is highly moisture wicking to help keep you dry and a neat drawstring adjustment ensures a great secure fit.

