As marathon season approaches so do the latest road racing shoes aiming to propel us to faster times. Here we take a look at some of the latest carbon racing shoes as well as some supportive training options

Built for speed

Saucony – Endorphin Pro 4 – £230.00

Saucony.com

The update to the Endorphin Pro takes some inspiration from the brand’s Elite model of last season. Now featuring a midsole which combines the PWRRUN HG foam of the Elite with the PWRRUN PB foam we have a lightweight, yet highly propulsive midsole that when combined with the full-length carbon plate and Speedroll technology provides a super-quick ride.

The overall stack sits just under the World Athletics 40mm limit at 39.5mm and an 8mm drop into the forefoot naturally aids forward motion. The cushioning feels a little softer, especially in the heel but it’s a welcoming sensation, especially after a few miles and gives a smooth transition from heel to forefoot. It’s a pretty snappy feel as you push off, the carbon plate making the most of the Speedroll geometry.

It’s light and fast and a great option for racing over the half and marathon distance.

New Balance – FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 – £260.00

NewBalance.co.uk

With an aggressive rocker design and geometrically sculptured high-stack midsole, the Elite v4 makes a striking entrance to the start line.

A refreshed FuelCell midsole uses a PEBA-based foam sandwiching the brand’s Energy Arc full-length carbon plate. The Energy Arc maximises potential energy return with the use of void in the midsole to allow it to compress on impact before the push-off, propulsive phase of the stride. It works well and also makes for a very stable ride given the soft overall feel of the foam cushioning.

A rocker design from heel to forefoot makes the whole shoe roll along very smoothly for a soft, efficient and propulsive ride.

The Elite v4 is a great update to the previous model providing a gently revised model that feels familiar enough to go straight to the start line.

It’s another race-day option that offers exceptional cushioning and versatility making it a good choice for any distance from 10km and beyond.

Mizuno – Rebellion Pro 2 – £210.00

Emea.mizuno.com

Arguably the most aggressive-looking racing shoe of this line-up, the Rebellion Pro 2 revises the previous version with improvements to stability, cushioning and energy return.

It’s still a shoe very much focussed on faster runners and it’s when travelling at speed that the best of the shoe becomes apparent.

Despite the ‘illegal’ appearance of the shoe, its stack height (at the point of measurement for WA rules) is 38mm, but we do see additional cushioning in the forefoot of the new model, increasing to 36.5mm.

A new carbon-infused plate uses a ribbed texture to increase the snappy feel of the ride and energy return is said to have been improved by 32%!

It’s the unusual-looking geometry of the midsole that does the magic here, encouraging a more midfoot strike and a larger contact area. On impact, the cushioning is soft and more stable than the previous model thanks to a broader midfoot section. The foot quickly rolls forward thanks to the rocker shape and plate creating one of the most obviously propulsive feeling shoes on the market.

There’s no denying the propulsive nature of this shoe, it’s simply screaming to go faster and it’s at speed that you get the best of it.

Whilst more efficient runners can tackle the marathon in this model, I personally felt I was getting the most benefit from the shoe at between 5km and half-marathon distance. Nonetheless, it’s a fast and highly propulsive model and given the technology on offer a relatively competitively priced option alongside the competition.

Adidas – Boston 12 – £140.00

Adidas.co.uk

Offering a little more versatility as well as good value, the Boston 12 is a shoe that’s capable of tackling races as well as faster-paced daily training.

The shoe uses the brand’s glass-fibre-infused ENERGYROD 2.0 system as opposed to a carbon plate. These rods follow the foot’s metatarsals and provide the more propulsive forefoot push-off. A combination of Lightstrike Pro cushioning found in the out-and-out racing models is combined with Lightstrike 2.0 EVA foam to sandwich the rods giving a good combination of cushioning, propulsion and durability.

The Boston 12 sits neatly between the brand’s line-up of training shoes and competition models and provides a good option for faster-paced training, tempo runs and interval sessions on the roads. It’s perfectly capable on race day and offers increased durability over specific race models.

It’s a fast feeling, versatile option making it a great allrounder.

Training options

Saucony – Guide 17 – £135.00

Saucony.com

This very popular support-type shoe from Saucony sees a major change in this, the 17th edition. Gone is the traditional medial support in favour of a midsole that, thanks to its shape and structure helps control pronation.

A broader base, flared heel cushioning and straighter last through the medial aspect of the shoe all contribute to helping to keep pronation under control. The deep stack of cushioning also features higher side walls that cup the heel for a stable yet natural ride.

There’s plenty of cushioning from the PWRRUN midsole and a soft PWRRUN+ innersole makes the step-in sensation very plush and welcoming.

An engineered mesh upper wraps around the foot neatly and is nicely padded in the tongue, ankle collar and Achilles. The design allows plenty of breathability and it’s typical of the brand’s good-quality uppers.

The new Guide 17 offers great all-around support and cushioning and does it in a package that disappears around the foot leaving you to concentrate on the running.

Brooks – Glycerin GTS 21 – £165.00

Brooksrunning.co.uk

A DNA Loft v3 Nitrogen-infused midsole sees an increased stack height over the previous generation of this range-topping support shoe from Brooks. This additional 2mm of cushioning gives the shoe a slightly softer and slightly springier feel to improve what was already a very popular model that above all else excelled in terms of durability.

Brooks nitro-foam midsoles have proven to be among the best when it comes to retaining their cushioning properties mile after mile and with the improved stack on offer here that should only be even better.

Support comes by means of the GuideRails system and provides a natural feeling amount of control that performs well for a wide range of runners.

The upper is very plush, with high levels of all-around padding in keeping with the highly cushioned nature of the shoe.

It’s the brand’s premium support model but given its durability, it offers good value. We found previous models continued to offer great cushioning when competitor shoes had lost the spring from their step many miles earlier.

HOKA – Arahi 7 – £130.00

Hoka.com

Remaining largely unchanged from the Arahi 6, the Arahi 7 retains the J-Frame support and

CM-EVA cushioning. The J-Frame is a firmer section of the midsole sitting around the edge of the rear of the shoe in a J-shaped structure. The combination of a softer cushioning core within the frame provides the support.

It’s a unique method of providing control and works effectively for those requiring milder levels of control. The lightweight EVA also helps to keep the overall weight of the shoe low.

Of course, the brand’s meta-rocker is present and this gives the whole shoe a relatively smooth riding sensation.

A new zonal engineered, flat-knit upper with plusher tongue and ankle collar are the revisions this season and only serve to improve the overall fit, so fans of this shoe will be grateful the model hasn’t strayed too much from its formula.

It’s a lightweight, supportive shoe with a lower heel drop perfect for those wanting a shoe that offers control but is light enough to pick up the pace in.

Hylo – Impact – £150.00

Hyloathletics.com

The second shoe from the brand, the Impact, aims to do just that with a new midsole comprised of supercritical nitrogen-injected foam with a bio-based EVA to create a responsive yet stable ride.

A flared medial aspect of the midsole helps keep the ride stable and works relatively well for those requiring milder levels of control.

The overall ride of the shoe is a soft and welcoming feel that sits between that of a well-cushioned training shoe and a more tempo run focussed option. The midsole feels soft on initial impact and a little firmer and more responsive on toe-off.

The brand aims to create shoes with less of an environmental impact, so all areas of the shoe feature varying levels of bio-based and recycled content from the laces and upper to the cushioning and sole.

The outsole is inspired by a racing car tyre, with long strips of rubber for durability and cut-outs to dispel water in the wet.

The shoe feels like it sits between a training model and a racing shoe and as such is a relatively versatile option. It could be a one-shoe does-it-all-all model for some runners. The use of bio-based EVA is certainly a great consideration and here, combined with the supercritical foam makes for a nice feeling midsole. It’s great to see this type of execution in a technical running shoe and only bolds well for the future of such materials and products.

