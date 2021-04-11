AW’s running shoes guru gives the thumbs up to a fine trail running model

Perhaps one of the best all-rounder off-roaders, the new Peregrine takes comfort and grip to a level that even the most hardened off-roaders will be happy with.

Cushioning comes from the PWRRUN midsole, a highly capable material that offers the ability to absorb impact on firmer ground whilst remaining stable enough when you hit the softer surfaces.

There’s also a rock-plate in there – a thin plastic sheet that will protect the shoe and your foot from sharp stones and rocks. It’s also stable enough to give you confidence on uneven terrain.

The outsole lugs are aggressive, with the chevron design providing excellent traction both on descents and climbs thanks to the multi-directional pattern.

The overall fit is very similar to that of Saucony’s road shoes, which is a big plus point for me. There are soft materials next to the foot for comfort, with added overlays on the exterior to add durability and protection.

The fact the shoe is now in its 11th generation is testament to its popularity, which should show no sign of abating with this model.

» Saucony Peregrine 11 is £115. See Saucony.com

