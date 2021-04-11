Brilliant cushioning is the strong point of this running shoe, says our footwear guru

The latest version of Saucony’s range-topping support model sets new standards in what can be achieved from a control shoe.

Cushioning really is next-level here, which is great to see in a category that often places too much emphasis on control.

The Hurricane is perfectly efficient at controlling over-pronation, thanks to its embedded medial post, but the deep (33.5mm) stack height of the cushioning should be more than enough for any runner.

The shoe has taken that cushioning from their Triumph model and it retains that soft, plush feel with an energetic push-off. For high mileage runners using their shoes daily, it’s one of the best.

The upper doesn’t disappoint, either – it’s soft, plush and very well padded. The premium feel is in-keeping with the shoe as a whole and I particularly liked the heel collar and tab that welcomes the foot as it slides in.

» Saucony Hurricane 23 is £145. See Saucony.com

