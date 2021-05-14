An instant hit with runners, this Saucony shoes ticks lots of boxes

One of the most widely acclaimed shoes by all that have tried it, the Endorphin Speed retains all the characteristics of the range-topping carbon-plated racer, the Pro.

With the carbon plate replaced by a nylon composite version, the shoe still comes in at a lightweight 221g and has the same ‘snappy’ feel, so makes for a great alternative for more frequent running.

The Speedroll, geometry of the shoe creates an emphasised roll-off under the forefoot which gives a lively, propulsive feel. Combine this with the PeBax-based midsole and the shoe feels fast, energised and fun to run in.

There’s plenty of cushioning overall, with 35.5mm in the heel and an 8mm drop, and an outsole which is concentrated in areas of key traction makes for a shoe that can handle more frequent use that the race-day version.

This is a shoe you will want to wear more and more.

Saucony Endorphin Speed is £155.

