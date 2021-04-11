Running shoe guru Paul Freary puts finds a shoe that is ideal for firmer trails in ultra running

Another shoe targeting the ultra-runner is this new model from On. An off-road counterpart to their Cloudstratus model, the ultra features a similar dual Cloudtec layer midsole to provide the best cushioning the brand has to offer.

The cushioning is not quite as soft as one would first imagine, but I can attest that, after a trial run of 15 miles, the shoes felt quite capable of going and going with the utmost comfort. It’s a stable ride, too, without being too rigid or indeed too flexible, and the ultra adapts nicely to the contours of various surfaces.

As is the norm with On, the upper fit is fantastic. Good quality materials and a beautifully contoured design simply cradle the foot perfectly.

A considered design feature is incorporated into the lacing, with a ‘Fliprelease’ essentially opening up the laces in the forefoot of the shoe a little, providing more breathing space as the feet swell in the latter stages of an ultra.

Again, this shoe isn’t a ‘mud-plugger’ but designed for extended comfort and protection on firmer trails – and the outsole is perfect for that.

I think this is On’s best off-road model yet and might even be one of their best to date, full stop.

» ON Cloudultra costs £160. See On-running.co.uk

