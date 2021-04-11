If you want to avoid injuries, this is a recommended shoe, writes AW’s running shoes guru

A refreshed upper provides a much-improved fit over the previous version of this popular and interesting Nike model.

It is interesting because of the research behind the shoe. In tests comparing the original with their own Structure model, Nike’s study of 226 runners found that around 30% sustained an injury during a 12-week period. Of those runners using the Infinity, only 14.5% picked up an injury, thus reducing the risk by 52%!

Like the Structure, this is a support shoe, but not perhaps in the conventional way we think of for this category. The control comes by way of cradling the heel in a small, extended heel cup. This, along with the shape of the midsole cushioning, helps balance the foot and reduce excessive roll.

The midsole foam is the brand’s ‘React’ material – responsive, light and highly shock absorbent. The midsole has a gently rounded off nature, both from heel to toe and lateral to medial side, complementing the roll and gait and providing enough control.

I found the shoe works very well. Its support is excellent, the overall ride is well cushioned and with a degree of fun thanks to the responsive feel.

For those needing support but wanting something a little different it is certainly worth considering.

» Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 is £139.95. See Nike.com

