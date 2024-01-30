We take a look at some of the latest running footwear models to hit the roads and trails in 2024

With a new year comes a wealth of new models from all the leading brands. New foam cushioning plays a big part for many brands, with materials offering a high level of energy return becoming more commonplace.

Under Armour – UA Infinite Elite – £145.00

Underarmour.co.uk

The new UA HOVR+ foam cushioning used in this model provides the softest and springiest feeling shoe to date from the brand. The maximal cushioned stack means this shoe is built for logging those miles day after day and it does so with ease, soaking up every step and providing a smooth and energised ride.

The Infinite is comfortable from the moment you place your foot inside, with a knitted upper that hugs the foot with a plush feel and precision fit. Using a knitted construction allows areas of stability and support as well as breathability and flexibility into a single-piece upper. This eliminates additional weight but also creates a soft against-the-foot fit that has a sock-like feel.

Neat padding around the ankle collar, Achilles area and tongue add further plushness to the fit of the upper to provide ‘pull it on and forget about it’ type of feel.

This shoe is a neutral, daily training and it does the job without any particular bells and whistles. That said, it doesn’t need anything more. Styability comes from the new broader-based and revised geometry of the midsole. This creates a very stable platform that’s also incredibly responsive and durable thanks to the new HOVR+ foam.

The overall ride is soft yet stable with a nice balance of responsiveness that allows you to push the pace a little and still get a little feedback from the shoe.

It’s a shoe that competes with much more expensive range-topping cushioned models so is certainly worth looking at for a supremely cushioned shoe.

This new model is the first to be launched in 2024 of a package of new models from the brand that will also include a durable, ‘all-round’ trainer and an update to the brand’s carbon racing model.

Saucony – Ride 17 – £135.00

Saucony.com

A significant update to the previous version, the Ride 17 sees the addition of the brand’s PWRRUN+ foam, one of the new generation of super-foams. This upgrade adds a new level of responsiveness to the shoe and gives it an energised ride that makes it a faster-feeling shoe. The cushioning is a more than adequate 35mm stack in the heel with an 8mm drop, making for a ride that’s easy to pull on and go.

While it remains the brand’s mainstay neutral cushioned everyday training shoe, it now feels so much more and can handle anything from easy day runs to faster tempo efforts.

The engineered mesh upper has a supportive fit, particularly around the midfoot and with the neat padding in the ankle collar and Achilles the upper feels as premium as the new midsole cushioning.

On – Cloudeclipse – £170.00

On-running.com

The latest max-cushioned daily trainer from On turns up the dial in terms of soft, plush cushioning. With a 40mm stack of the brand’s Helion foam and the latest CloudTec Phase design, the cloud elements (those holes cut into the cushion) function like toppling dominoes, each collapsing onto the next as the foot rolls forward from heel strike through to toe-off.

A deep rocker-shaped geometry in the forefoot helps the shoe through the gait cycle even with that deep stack of cushioning.

A new Speedboard is built into the midsole and here provides some torsional rigidity to the shoe to prevent instability.

The upper is a beautifully made, engineered mesh design with different areas using varying knits to provide structure and support around the foot.

The Cloudeclipse is the most cushioned shoe from the brand and perhaps the most comfortable and accomplished shoe to date from the brand with a super plush ride and the ability to go the distance.

Adidas – Supernova Rise £130.00

Adidas.co.uk

The Supernova name lives on with this, the new Supernova Rise, an everyday trainer that provides a good level of cushioning with a stable ride. A new Dreamstrike+ cushioning foam adds a touch of energy return and with a 36mm stack, there’s no shortage of cushioning.

A support rod system placed in the base of the midsole has been inspired by the brand’s Energy Rods found in the brand’s competition shoes, here these rods add to the stability of the shoe and work well in providing a nicely balanced ride that works for a wide range of runners.

The upper fits well as is typical of what we’ve come to expect from the brand, well made and supportive around the foot.

The Supernova Rise is a competitively priced shoe in today’s market and proves to be a versatile and durable offering.

361° – Kairos 2 – £140.00

361europe.com

Another brand introducing super-foam to their daily training shoes is 361°. The second-generation Kairos uses the brand’s ENGAGE foam; a PEBAX-type material again often used in competition models. The 38mm stack offers a great degree of energy return and at the same time excellent control. Purely by using the geometry of the midsole, the brand has managed to create a shoe that offers as much control as one relying on traditional medial posts.

A wide footprint helps with stability too, but the shoe doesn’t feel too bulky or heavy. It’s a surprisingly agile shoe and responds well when the pace picks up.

A simple, seamless engineered mesh upper does a fuss-free job and suits the shoe well. The Kairos 2 is certainly a shoe worth exploring if looking for a responsive and supportive daily trainer.

Salomon – Phantasm 2 – £180.00

Salomon.com

Making more strides into the road running market, Salomon, better known as a trail and mountain brand, has created a shoe for faster-paced runs and interval training.

A combination of responsive cushioning and a nylon plate helps provide a snappy ride without sacrificing cushioning. A 35mm stack feels a little high given the narrow footprint of the shoe, but that encourages a more forefoot and therefore faster cadence.

Salomon themselves say the shoe is aimed at once or twice-a-week usage, again pointing towards the faster feel of the shoe and if keeping this in mind the shoes fit well for those that like to use a different selection of models through the week for their training. It’s a lively shoe that feels fast and suits those tempo and interval-type sessions very well.

New Balance – FreshFoam X More Trail v3 – £150.00

Newbalance.co.uk

The ‘More’ models from New Balance offer just that when it comes to cushioning, the More trail takes the high stack cushioning and adds a grippy Vibram trail sole for excellent off-road traction.

The midsole is made up of two layers of the Fresh Foam X material and provides a super soft ride with a touch of energy return for a nicely balanced feel that’s perfect for the trails.

The 4mm drop again suits the trail and aids stability making the shoe feel instantly at home on a variety of surfaces.

Running in the shoe is a joy from the word go and the comfort levels almost encourage you to just keep on running. For those who want exceptional cushioning and great grip, the More Trail is the way to go.

Altra – AltraFWD Experience – £130.00

Altrarunning.eu

An instant hit for Altra, the AltraFWD Experience is a departure from the zero-drop cushioning the brand has become most well known for. Here featuring a 4mm heel drop from a 26mm heel stack, the shoe uses a rear and forefoot rocker to promote a smooth and easy riding feel.

The CM-EVA midsole combined with the low drop and rockered geometry encourages a more considered, mid-foot strike and despite existing in a now high-stack world, doesn’t feel short of cushioning. This perhaps comes from the way in which it engages the foot a little more. It feels natural and involved yet doesn’t detract from your run.

Brooks – Ghost Max – £140.00

Brooksrunning.com

Taking their best-selling model and giving it more cushioning may detract from sales of the original model, yet the Ghost Max manages to offer more than just an increase in stack height.

While the stack is up to around 39mm, the drop is down to 6mm compared to the regular Ghost. So it’s a more cushioned yet lowered drop offering and at the same time more stable and if anything a little more smoother riding.

A GlideRoll system, a rockered geometry to the shoe and slightly cupped side walls, holds the foot securely and at the same time rolls it gently down the road.

The Max is more of a long-distance cruiser compared to the slightly more versatile Ghost 15.

The upper is typical Brooks, neat, engineered mesh and nicely padded tongue, ankle collar and heel.

For high levels of cushioning in an everyday shoe, the Ghost Max provides a familiar feel with an increase in performance.

» Subscribe to AW magazine here