New Balance – FuelCell Rebel v2 – £130.00

In a special edition version designed for the London Marathon, this model is perfect for those faster training runs as well as those wanting a race-day option.

The FuelCell foam cushioning is the brands answer to the new breed of ‘superfoams’ and offers a propulsive feel on toe-off. As well as the lively feeling foam it’s the shoes geometry that encourages a fast pace. The slightly flared mid and forefoot ‘catches’ the lateral edge of the foot when it strikes the ground and rolls the foot forward effectively and in a manner that feels better the faster you go.

At close to 200g in weight it’s a light shoe too making it great for race day but also durable enough for regular interval and tempo paced runs.

The upper features the moulded heel collar that can be seen on several shoes from New Balance and provides a close, neat fit. The main part of the upper wraps up and around the foot and has a great, close, foot-hugging design which again works well on this fast-paced shoe.

It’s a great choice as a race day shoe that much more usable, affordable and durable than the many carbon-plated options around.

www.newbalance.co.uk

