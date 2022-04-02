The partnership stems from a joint mission to increase accessibility to physical activity to those at every stage of their fitness journey. The ambition is to create a community that encapsulates and encourages fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

Under the terms of the new partnership, WithU becomes the exclusive digital fitness partner of parkrun in the UK, alongside other brands such as Vitality, Co-op and London Marathon Events.

To elevate the partnership, WithU will create a dedicated range of parkrun content that will be free to access through the WithU app. This will include an extensive selection of running-based workouts, warm-ups and cool-downs, and a parkrun event directory. Brand new content will be added throughout the partnership term and will be accessible to all users of the WithU app.

“We’re really delighted to welcome WithU to the parkrun family” says Russ Jefferys, who recently replaced Nick Pearson as parkrun CEO. “WithU’s training support and programmes are hugely powerful motivational coaching tools that, as part of this partnership, will be made freely available for all parkrun participants. We’re looking forward to working together to find new and creative ways we can support and encourage every park-runner on their journey to a healthier and happier life.”

The WithU app is available to download now.