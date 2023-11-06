The choice of wireless headphones, earphones and earbuds is now wide and varied. Here we take a look at some of the latest options available for every type of athlete and runner

Shokz – Openfit – £179.00

Uk.shokz.com

The original bone conduction earphone brand, the latest generation model from Shokz sees an OpenFit design and continues their open-ear concept to let users enjoy all-day comfort and hear their own soundtrack while staying open to the world around them.

OpenFit offers an ultra-lightweight, open-ear construction to hear both your audio and every sound around you with crystal clarity.

The DirectPitch technology produces an audio experience to immerse yourself in your favourite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks.

A flexible ear hook design combines stability and comfort, balancing the weight of the device evenly around the ear. But at just 8.6g, you’ll hardly notice you are wearing them!

With the charging case, they’ll provide up to 28 hours of use, so enough for training all week.

1More Fit – Open Earbuds S50 – £149.99

Uk.1more.com

With 11 hours of playback from a single charge, plus up to 38 hours with the supplied charging case, these earbuds are designed to go the distance.

Using the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology they are easy to connect to any device.

Dual microphones for calls will eliminate background noise by up to 30dB meaning crystal clear calls and being IPX7, they are water and sweat-resistant to cope with your toughest training sessions.

The buds are just 10g each, so hardly noticeable and provide a great dynamic range of sounds making all your favourite tracks shine.

OneOdio – OpenRock S – £83.00

Oneodio.com

The open-ear air conduction sport earbuds sit within the ear but allow external sound to pass through should you wise, allowing you to be aware of your surroundings.

Noise cancellation is also available and means uninterrupted sounds with great clarity.

The charging case can top up the battery level for 60minutes use in just 5 minutes meaning you’re never without sound, but they’ll last for 19 hours with a full charge and up to 60 hours with the supplied case!

Oladance – OWS Pro – £229.99

Oladanceshop.com

Another open ear design, these earbuds are entirely open to allow all external sounds to be heard. This is great from a safety perspective but doesn’t detract from the clear sound from your music source.

The full sound range feels like sitting in a cinema, with deep bass and surround-like features.

Wind reduction technology ensures clarity when on the move and the ability to connect to multiple sound sources means you can seamlessly move from the home to the run to the car without interruption.

A long 16-hour playtime is great, with up to 58 hours from the charging case.

Tranya – Tranya Nova ANC Wireless Earbuds

Tranya.com

Small but mighty, these discreet, in-ear buds provide a sound that belies their size. With up to 43dB of noise reduction, they provide clear, powerful sound without interruption.

Using the brand’s app allows for a more customised sound and to tailor your listening experience.

The buds are waterproof and IPX5 rated as well as being engineered to resist interference from the wind making for an all-around great listening experience.

Adidas – FWD-02 Wireless Earbuds – £140.00

Adidasheadphones.com

Supplied with a wide range of ear tips for a truly person fit, these in-ear buds have a sleek, minimalist design that stays comfortably in place when on the move. Their sweat-proof design means they perform under pressure and the intuitive controls make them easy to use, even when wearing gloves.

A compact charging case makes for up to 16 hours of playback time and the IPX5 rating makes them waterproof for use in any conditions.

With total freedom to run, the adidas FWD-02 SPORT supports you to hit the ground running. Sleek design and superior ergonomics keep these wireless earbuds in place as you go through your paces. Sweat-proof and glove-friendly with easy-to-use intuitive controls that are always responsive, there’s no holding you back to push your limits.

When using the earbuds on the road, an awareness mode allows ambient noise to pass through to keep you aware of your surroundings.

These are perfect for those looking for great sound quality in a minimalist design form.

myFirst – CareBuds – £49.90

uk.myfirst.tech

The myFirst CareBuds are designed specifically for younger athletes. The myFirst CareBuds feature a maximum volume of 85db, ensuring that kids won’t be able to turn up the volume to potentially harmful levels. They also come with various size ear tips, ensuring a comfortable fit for children of all ages.

That’s not all, they also have a unique feature that automatically switches them to transparency mode when the earbuds detect body movement. This is a great safety feature for children, as it allows them to hear their surroundings while on the road.

» Special offer: Subscribe to AW today and get your first three months for just £24.99 here