We take a look at the latest action cam from Insta360, the Go3

Great things come in small packages and for runners wanting a small, go-anywhere action cam, the Insta360 Go3 certainly meets all the requirements for any adventure.

The lightweight camera weighs just 35g and as a self-contained unit, it houses a battery and internal memory. Supplied with a main, ‘pod’ together they form a duo that records, plays back and controls the settings as well as charges the small separate camera unit.

The main pod houses a tiltable touch screen that acts as a means for controlling the settings as well as a screen to frame your shots.

Even when separated from the main control unit, the screen can act as a viewfinder while the unit is within a range of around 5m. When mounting the camera separately, this is a great way to ensure you have the action framed and in view.

With the camera mounted on a cap or headband, you can create point-of-view (POV) shots of your runs, while the wide field of view gives an involved perspective for engaging content.

The camera and main unit both use strong magnets to attach a range of mounts suitable for use in any environment. Runners will find the easy-click device perfect to attach the camera to a hat or backpack strap.

As well as recording in real-time and at a rate of 50 frames per second for smooth, motion-free footage, the camera will also shoot at up to 120 frames per second in slow motion. This mode freezes the action perfectly and is great for recording athletes in order to analyse their performance.

Time-lapse and time-shift recording modes are also great ways of creating footage that spans a longer period of time in different environments. Time-lapse mode for instant works great on longer trail runs with the changing scenery shifting by as you run.

At just 35g in weight, the camera disappears when mounted to the body so never gets in the way and is just the size of your thumb it’s a discreet camera to wear.

The camera is waterproof to 5m, so rain is no problem for it, again adding to its versatility!

Controlling the camera and changing settings is simple via the touchscreen and its even able to be voice-controlled. This feature is great when using the camera mounted but not recording, you can simply command it to start recording to quickly capture a moment.

The camera can also be set to loop-record. This could be a great safety feature for runners and cyclists.

The Insta360 app is, as you would expect packed with extra features to control and edit your camera and footage and allows for even more creative editing for that epic blockbuster movie of your last run!

Insta360 – GO3 – £424.99

Store.insta360.com