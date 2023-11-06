When it comes to massage guns, this portable powerhouse MYTI Mini from Homedics is the latest addition to their range of devices

Homedics MYTI Mini Massage Gun – £99.99

As used by Olympic pole vault medallist, Holly Bradshaw, the MYTI delivers all you’ll need in a portable massage gun.

With five different heads and four intensities, the MYTI allows you to fully control your massage experience, whether it’s warming up, cooling down or simply relaxing and recovering.

The new heated head element adds an extra dimension to other massage guns, with the heated Peltier head reaching 45°C in seconds. This warmth combined with the percussion element makes for an enhanced massage experience.

The heated head stimulates blood flow deep within the muscle tissue, which in turn speeds up recovery and enhances relaxation.

Supplied with five head attachments you can focus on specific muscle groups with ease. Heated, round, flat, bullet and u-shaped heads are each designed to soothe and relax muscles both big and small.

With four speed settings, the gun offers everything from a slow, gentle vibration to a powerful, fast-paced rhythm.

The rechargeable gun allows for up to three hours of use and is quick and easy to recharge.

The discreet size makes it easy to use wherever you are and it’s designed to produce as little noise as possible, in fact, it’s whisper-quiet.

Supplied complete in a travel case and weighing only 350g, there’s no reason to leave home with this highly portable and powerful massage gun.

