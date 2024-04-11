With most shoes ending their life in landfill, ASICS hope to have found a better solution

It is currently estimated that of the 23.5 billion pairs of shoes that are produced each year throughout the world, 95% of them will end their life as landfill waste. This equates to around 20 million tons of waste every year.

The footwear industry has yet to come up with an adequate solution to this problem.

Following extensive research into how it can overcome this issue, ASICS has announced the NIMBUS MIRAI, a performance running shoe designed to be recycled at the end of its life, without compromising the quality or performance.

The shoe is a new version of the brand’s premium, neutral cushioned model, the Nimbus, only featuring materials and a construction process that lend themselves to a simple recycling process.

The shoe features a printed QR code on its tongue that gives information about the recycling process and how to return them to the brand for the recycling to take place.

It represents an important step in ASICS’ mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Designed to be returned, ASICS will call on runners to complete the journey of its new NIMBUS MIRAI by returning it after its running lifespan has expired.

The new NIMBUS MIRAI is ASICS’ most circular performance shoe yet, designed so it can be recycled at the end of its life. Designed from one lightweight polyester, the upper has no overlays, meaning it can be easily sorted for recycling when the time arrives.

The brand has also created a glue that aids easier recycling, providing a durable bond that can be put through its paces but easily pulled apart for its next life. The shoe has been designed for the upper to be easily detachable from the sole to allow for the entire upper to go through the recycling process, ensuring there is no waste.

88.7% of the upper material, which undergoes the recycling process, has successfully returned as new polyester material ready to be remade to run again.

The ASICS Mirai is available from ASICS stores from April 12.

