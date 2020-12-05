AW products guru Paul Freary reviews the COROS Apex GPS sport watch

A relatively young company in the world of sport watches, COROS are already making a big impact.

Having recently announced their collaboration with Eluid Kipchoge and the NN Running Team, some of the world’s leading athletes are choosing the brand to record their training and competition.

The feature-packed devices can monitor all your training metrics as well as having an amazing battery life.

