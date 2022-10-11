With no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong kit choice, we look at gear suitable for the changeable autumnal conditions

This unisex running jacket (below) is featured packed with the key ingredients required during the autumn and winter months. The lightweight fabric is wind and shower proof yet remains breathable enough to cope with long runs and it does so without the fabric rustling or flapping in the wind as you run.

Saysky – Clean Pace Jacket – £122.00

It’s a joy to run in and when combined with the base layer (see below) it makes for the perfect running combo.

Pinhole design elements in the back of the jacket aid ventilation and thumb loops in the elasticated sleeve ends allow for makeshift mittens to be made. Reflective details aid visibility and twin zip pockets and build in hood are all useful extras.

Saysky – Mesh Base Layer Long sleeve – £43.00

Finding the perfect shirt to use under a jacket can prove tricky. Many are too thick leaving you to overheat quickly. This mesh long sleeve is perfect. First up, it’s super lightweight and incredibly thin yet it manages to trap a little air within its construction to keep you warm enough to operate without overheating.

It’s also incredibly breathable; the mesh is so thin there’s really not much fabric for any swear to soak into meaning you stay dry and warm. It’s an essential this winter.

Montane – Sabre T-Shirt – £35.00

The Apex PK fabric used in this shirt effectively wicks moisture and dries quickly as well as being treated with Polygiene, a process which provides permanent odour control. It’s great as a base layer or even stand-alone garment and with a close, body contoured shape and flat seems it’s comfortable all day long.

Montane – Trail Shorts – Dragon 5” Shorts – £60.00

Perfect for trail running and racing, these shorts feature a broad, stretch waistband with internal drawcord as well as rear stretch mesh pockets in which to stash essentials. Perfect for gels, gloves, hat or other small items, the pockets are easy to reach and access on the go.

A Polgiene treated inner mesh brief provide odour control and the closer, tailor fit allows for a great range of movement on the trails.

Tracksmith – Brighton Baselayer – £101.00

Made from a seamless construction of Merino wool, this base layer regulates temperature better than anything else. Even when it’s wet Merino remains warm and that means it keeps you comfortable for longer and able to train harder for longer.

The natural material will keep you warm when it’s cold yet also cool when the temperature increases making it the perfect training garment. The super-soft touch of the shirt feels great against the skin and no seams means no chaffing.

Tracksmith – Session Speed Shorts – £82.00

Specifically tailored for the female athlete, these shorts are designed for going fast! With a 3.23” inseam they are specifically shaped to ensure they feels super-light without any restriction. With a broad elasticated waistband they offer a snug and secure fit.

A Polygiene lining has a raw hem so there’s no irritation and a small zip pocket is perfectly sized for a key. The four-way stretch fabric means weather you are racing or training the shorts move with you and retain their shape.

The North Face – Sunriser T-Shirt – £45.00

A distinctive contour line inspire design gives a hint to the intended use of this trail running t-shirt. The shirt uses a Jacquard-knitted back for increased breathability and a lightweight stretch-woven fabric to the front of the shirt to aid comfort.

The shoulder seams are rolled forward to ensure comfort even when using a backpack and the shirt is treated with FlashDry technology to help wick moisture away more effectively.

The North Face X Elvira Stridelight Shorts – £65.00

Build for adventure, these short feature a broad mesh waistband pocket that can accommodate all those essentials for a trail race or adventure. With plenty of space for a phone, keys or gels, you can carry all those vital bits of kit within easy reach.

Ventilating zonal perforations in the fabric mean the shorts are highly breathable and the fabric uses FlashDry technology to wick sweat efficiently.

Under Armour – Outrun The Cold – Half Zip – £75.00

Perfect for changeable autumnal weather, this Midweight four-way stretch long sleeve shirt has water resistant, woven overlays in key areas to keep the weather at bay. The half zip helps with temperature regulation and fold over sleeve end mittens are a useful bonus.

The fabric wicks moisture well and dries quickly to keep you warm and dry making this perfect for training during the coming months.

Under Armour – Speed Pocket Trail Short – £55.00

The ‘speed-pocket’ is a feature unique to Under Armour and proves to be a great way to carry essentials securely and within easy reach. The folder over pocket located at the front of the broad waistband is large enough to carry a phone, gels or keys and the stretch fabric ensures the contents are always secure.

As well as the speed pocket, these shorts feature twin mesh pockets at the rear of the waistband which are great for more gels or even gloves or hat once you’ve warmed up.

The shorts use a lightweight perforated fabric, keeping them breathable and quick drying.

BAM – Novea Base Layer – £55.00

Made with a blend of bamboo and responsibly sourced wood pulp yarns, this natural fabric base layer benefits from being thermoregulating and incredibly soft against the skin.

Being a natural yarn also means no nasty niffs build up as you sweat and the absorbent material wicks moisture as well as drying quickly, keeping you drier, fresh and on warmer days cooler and fresher for longer.

There are flatlock seems to reduce chaffing and the sleeves feature thumb holes to make mittens and keep your hands warm at the start of your workout.

Smartwool – Hudson Trail Fleece Full Zip Jacket – £129.99

The 45% recycled wool used it this jacket gives it a mindful construction as well as being exceptionally functional in retaining warmth. The natural yarn makes for a snug environment and the feel of the garment is soft and luxurious. Twin zip pockets and a full-length zip make it a functional piece that’s great for warmups as well as keeping warm.

Most of the garments featured here are available in both men’s and women’s styles. Please check the manufactures websites for more details.

