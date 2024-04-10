We take this impressive new road racing model for a run, a fast run

The third-generation model of the ASICS METASPEED SKY is the lightest, softest and bounciest to date. From the moment you take the shoes from their box, you begin to notice the improvements and I certainly couldn’t wait to run in them.

The weight of the shoe has been reduced by around 22g, now weighing in at under 200g it’s one of the lightest racing shoes on the market.

The new FF BLAST TURBO PLUS midsole feels much softer to the touch and has a springy feel to it that becomes more apparent once you put the shoes on.

A new upper, MOTION WRAP 2.0 is lighter and more breathable, its engineered mesh design allows plenty of air to circulate yet at the same time provides a snug and secure fit around the foot.

Once on the move, the shoe provides such a level of ‘energy return’ or bounce, that it brings a smile to my face. It’s an engaging ride and one which feels so lively and responsive that it positively encourages me to pick up the pace.

A new, full-length carbon plate is wider in the forefoot area and this design promotes an improved toe-off. When combined with the softer midsole the ‘bounce’ from the shoe is significant and I felt like my energy was being focussed into the new plate, ready for a much more propulsive take-off.

The 39mm heel stack and 5mm drop into the forefoot make the most of World Athletics limitations and give the shoe a very balanced ride.

The overall shape and geometry of the shoe and midsole have been revised, with a slimmer midfoot and broader forefoot. This creates better arch support and improved stability as well as a smooth transition into the forefoot. Once in the forefoot, the flared midsole shape keeps the foot planted securely and makes the most of the carbon plate, launching you into the next stride.

Upper-wise, the fit is superb, reminding me of a track spike with its snug-fitting, wrap-around design. There’s no excess or waste material here, it’s a minimal construction and all the better for it. The open-knit construction of the mesh means it’s one of the most breathable shoes I’ve ever tried and the neat tongue and flat, ‘stay-tied’ laces ensure a perfect fit.

The new ASICS METASPEED SKY PARIS is the best racing shoe yet from the brand and simply feels so good I’m having to resist wearing it for every run. On the occasions that I have worn it, it’s not failed to impress and made every step more enjoyable and faster! It’s not just the best racer from ASICS but one of the best on the market right now.

ASICS.COM

£220.00

