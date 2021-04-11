This best-selling shoe has fine cushioning and is great for heel strikers, says AW’s running shoes guru

The brand’s most popular model, the Ultraboost sees an update which increases its cushioning by six per cent over the previous edition and makes it the most cushioned of the line to date.

It packs the Boost material into a shoe which now has the look of many ‘maximal’ type models, with a deep stack height and almost bulging midsole.

The Ultraboost is indeed very cushioned – particularly noticeable for heel strikers – soaking up any impact with ease.

This model differs a little from previous editions thanks to the addition of a ‘Linear Energy Plate’. This redesigned version of the Adidas ‘Torsion’ plate extends into the forefoot more and becomes stiffer to increase responsiveness.

It does indeed feel noticeably stiffer under the forefoot and seems a harsh contrast to the soft nature of the Boost material, rocking the foot forward aggressively as you shift from heel to toe.

I found it took a few runs to settle down into the feel of the ride, but the Ultraboost became a good option for runs of varying pace, able to adapt to the demands of both a heel and forefoot strike.

The upper retains the sock-like knitted construction and one-piece design. It’s well made and, along with the three-stripe lace cradle, supports the foot well.

Traction comes from the familiar Continental rubber outsole and can’t be faulted, providing a fantastic non-slip confidence.

For fans of previous editions of the Ultraboost range, this is certainly the best yet.

» Adidas Ultraboost 21 costs £160. See Adidas.co.uk

