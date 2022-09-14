A look at some of the special edition footwear and apparel celebrating the 2022 TCS London Marathon

New Balance – TCS London Marathon Fresh Foam X 1080v12 – £160

This special edition of the brands premium cushioned running shoe, the 1080 retains all the great features of the regular model but gets a fresh new coat for the marathon with striking design features.

The shoe retains the same plush ride as previous versions so regulars will be happy. It’s minor tweaks that update the shoe and all prove to make it a little better. A new knitted upper provides targeted support around the foot and helps to create a more secure fit. Along with slight changes to the shape of the midsole the shoe feels a little more stable while retaining that super-soft feel.

The outsole has newly mapped flex groves which, along with blown-rubber inserts enhance that smooth riding sensation.

The striking new colour has neon highlights and of course the ‘LDN’ logo to the lateral side of the shoe to make this version extra special.

New Balance – London Marathon Jacket – £100

Made with recycled polyester, this wind and water-resistant jacket is perfect for the training throughout autumn and into winter.

Packed with useful touches, the jacket features zip pockets, reflective details and of course, the 2022 TCS London Marathon logo.

New Balance – London Edition Impact Run Short Sleeve – £43

The ICEx fast drying fabric used in this t-shirt is ideal for any workout. The soft touch, breathable fabric is made from 95% recycled material and has a striking design.

Reflective details and the 2022 TCS London Marathon logo show off your achievement in this bold design.

The New Balance TCS London Marathon collection can be found here – Newbalance.co.uk

Tracksmith – Trackhouse Crew – London – £126

Ahead of opening their new store in Chiltern Street, London, Tracksmith have launched a collection of apparel celebrating the world’s major marathons.

This sweatshirt is part of their London collection and features a heavy-weight cotton blend for great comfort and extended durability.

The screen-printed insignia and embroidered logo badges feature across a range of gear suitable for training and racing your next major marathon.

Find the full range here Tracksmith.com

