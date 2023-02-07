With a wide range of options available from many footwear brands including Brooks, how do you choose the best running shoe for you?

We take a look at the variety of options available from Brooks running to help you find the most appropriate running shoes for your needs.

A question of control

Brooks make things a little easier than many brands with their range of options for foot types as there are neutral and support category shoes available.

Neutral shoes are for those runners with a relatively stable foot. If unsure you should look at your old shoes for signs of uneven wear on either side of the shoe. Better still, get a friend to run behind you to observe if you’re foot rolls inwards. This is often referred to as ‘over-pronation’. If your foot stays stable without too much roll, a neutral shoe is the way to go.

If your foot rolls inwards then a support type shoe is the one for you.

From the Brooks range of running shoes, their support type shoes are recognised by having the ‘GTS’ letters after their name, so Adrenaline GTS or Launch GTS, for example.

The GTS shoes provide their support by means of the brand’s ‘guide rail system’. This is an extended area of cushioning around the rear of the foot that ‘cups’ up around the base of the heel and rear-foot to cradle it. This clever design helps to stabilise the foot and keep it nicely balanced as you run. It’s a natural feeling method of providing support and works well for a wide range of runners.

Town or country?

Another important consideration when selecting shoes is the surface you’ll run on. Will you be pounding the pavements or venturing a little off the beaten track? For this reason Brooks have road and trail running shoe options.

Road running shoes focus on your support, cushioning and comfort needs, whereas trail shoe focus or comfort, protection and traction.

A road shoe will generally have a smoother sole to help with cushioning as opposed to the trail shoe that will have a thicker, chunkier sole that will offer plenty of grip on grass, gravel and mud.

Something for every runner and foot type

Neutral road running shoe – BROOKS GHOST 15 – £130.00

Using the brand’s DNA Loft V2 cushioning material, this shoe provides a soft and smooth landing to naturally absorb impact. The shoe feels light on the foot and very plush, like your favourite slippers!

As you run the shoe rolls forward with an easy transition from heel to toe.

The engineered air mesh keeps the feet cool and dry and the 3D printed overlays provide a neat, supportive fit around the foot.

Supportive road running shoe – BROOKS ADRENALINE GTS 22 – £130.00

The Adrenaline now celebrates it 22nd update, so it’s become a tried and tested model for many runners.

The soft and responsive cushioning combines with the Guide Rail Support system to provide a stable yet smooth, cushioned ride.

Perfect for any distance of run, the Adrenaline is as capable on a parkrun as it is the marathon distance.

The breathable engineered mesh design of the upper is a joy to slide your foot into and can accommodate most foot shape thanks to the availability of width fittings.

Trail running shoe – BROOKS CASCADIA 16 – £120.00

With soft, lightweight cushioning, the Cascadia offers a great feeling ride regardless of the terrain you’ll encounter.

The deep studs on the outsole provide great traction on any surface and are flexible enough to shed mud and remain flexible. A rock-shield (a thin plastic layer sandwiched between the sole and cushioning) provides protection from sharp stones digging into the shoe.

The upper uses a breathable mesh design with plenty of reinforced areas to protect the feet from the undergrowth as well as add to the shoe’s durability.

Brooks Women’s Running Shoes