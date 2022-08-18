Six shoes that offer plenty of cushioning for runners who enjoy a comfortable ride

When it comes to cushioning, shoes are now pushing it to the limit and in some cases beyond. With ‘super-foams’ and carbon plates, not a month seems to go by without a new shoe being launched to improve on the previous version and make you faster or more efficient.

World Athletics set the limit for the depth (stack-height) of cushioning at 40mm but, as we’ll see, brands now go beyond that to give you even more cushioning.

Our runningshoeguru takes a look at some of the latest models, each hoping to take you further faster and in more comfort.

Nike – Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 – £274.95

Proven as the fastest marathon shoe ever made, the Alphafly gained many fans thanks in no small part to Eliud Kipchoge’s 1:59:40 marathon in Vienna.

The new version of the record-breaking shoe simply takes the Alphafly experience to the max! There’s a little bit more ZoomX foam cushioning, taking the heel drop up to 8mm as opposed to 4mm in the original while retaining that 40mm stack height and that midsole becomes a little broader, creating a more stable feel.

The twin Air units remain in the forefoot but now sit atop some more of that ZoomX foam. This creates a smoother running sensation as well as reducing that road noise that was very evident in the original.

For me the shoe works best at marathon pace or that ‘comfortable tempo’ speed, cruising along with a sensation of the shoe absorbing the impact but then ‘giving a little something back’, there’s that slight ‘springy’ sensation and when you hit the speed sweet-spot it feels great!

The upper uses the Atomknit construction and has a stretchy fit that hugs the foot. It’s very breathable and with this shoe works very well.

For those more marathon specific runners aiming for a personal best it is a proven shoe with world-class credentials.

Saucony – Endorphin Pro 3 – £210.00

With a maxed-out stack height of PWRRUNPB foam as well as a ‘S’ shaped, curved carbon plate, the updated Endorphin 3 steps up a gear. An aggressive SPEEDROLL toe-off and that curved plate make the shoe feel naturally fast. The feedback ‘spring’ from the foam feels like it’s adding a little bounce to your stride almost as soon as your feet hit the ground and there’s just something about the shoe that hits that sweet spot of lightweight, cushioning and ‘pop’ that you want from a race shoe.

Despite all that cushioning it is light too (just 204g) so despite the bulky appearance the shoe seems to disappear on the foot.

The upper is very breathable with an open mesh construction and large apertures in the tongue to further aid airflow.

It’s the brands fastest shoe to date and it a recent event to launch the shoe over 40% of those wearing it achieved a new PB in the shoes straight out of the box, so the early results are very promising.

New Balance – FuelCell SuperComp Trainer – £210.00

With a massive 47mm stack of FuelCell midsole cushioning and a Carbon Fibre plate, this shoe feels as amazing as it looks. From stepping into it you notice the incredibly ‘bouncy’ feel and once up-to speed it’s surprisingly stable and easy to pick up the pace in.

The carbon plate is shaped into an ‘Energy Arc’ and it’s the very curved shape that really helps the deep stack of cushioning roll through the gait with such an energised and efficient feel.

The name SuperComp suggest racing intentions but of course, at 47mm high it falls outside the 40mm World Athletics limit, but then again, the Trainer part of the name perhaps better describes its idea use. There’s no doubt the shoe feels fast enough to race in, but at 320g it is heavier than most racing shoes. That said, the shoe doesn’t feel heavy at all when on the foot, with the soft engineered mesh upper holding the foot neatly in place.

Ideally suited to longer, tempo type runs the shoe feels at its best when cruising the roads proving to be a highly efficient model.

HOKA – Bondi 8 – £145.00

The original, maximal cushioned running shoe, the Bondi shocked the running world somewhat upon its launch. The high stack of cushioning was unseen previously but would lead to many manufactures following the trend.

The latest version of the shoe sees a reworked midsole with a softer and lighter foam and an extended heel geometry. The billowed design of the midsole creates somewhat of a crash pad effect and provides a soft and more stable ride than previous models.

It’s a familiar feel but the improvements are noticeable making the shoe a little bit smooth riding and easier to become familiar with for new users of the model. The rocker shaped forefoot helps roll the foot forward off the deep cushioning making for a smooth transition and making the shoe able to handle a wide range of running paces.

The upper remains a simply engineered mesh design that provide good breathability and a stylish look.

Saucony – Triumph 20 – £155.00

The Triumph has always been a highly cushioned shoe, but the latest models takes things to the next level with a high stack of the brand’s PWRRUN+ foam. This ‘super-foam’ is softer and lighter than ever before and feels truly amazing.

With a soft, smooth ride, it adds a responsive toe-off and makes every run a joy. The new geometry of the midsole also adds to the ride, complimenting the responsive feel with a roll through the foots running gait that seems to help you with every stride.

The upper works well and provides a great, secure fit, especially around the midfoot.

It’s a great update to the shoe, more stable than the previous version as well as with improved cushioning and that silky smooth ride that’s perfect for those longer runs.

Under Armour – Women’s UA Flow Synchronicity – £115.00

Whilst not a super-high stack, there’s no shortage of cushioning in this women’s specific model, especially given it’s lightweight.

Designed with a gender specific arch shape and heel counter, the shoe provides a uniquely streamlined fit for the female foot.

The soft knitted upper wraps the foot with a sock like design and remains highly breathable.

The one-piece midsole and outsole unit reduces weight without sacrificing cushioning or durability, with the patterned ground-facing sole providing great traction on a variety of surfaces.

Being an Under Armour running shoe also means it comes equipped with the built-in sensor to track and analyse your running via the UA MAPMYRUN app. This provides great feedback enabling you to monitor your progress with better insight.

