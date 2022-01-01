The new Polar Grit X Pro sports watch offers improved battery life as well a range of new features for the athlete.

Take your training to the next level this winter with the latest addition to the Polar line up of multisport watches. With built in GPS and heart rate monitoring this new model adds military-level durability to the Grit X model with sapphire glass and extended battery life. The always-on display means you never miss a thing and the super-clear display provides a massive amount of info in a glance.

Polar’s built-in heart rate monitors are probably the best around and the new battery life ensures up to 40 hours of use along side GPS for ultra-distance athletes.

There’s also turn by turn navigation, a digital compass and altimeter built in to work with the four satellite systems for a faster tracking fix and more accurate experience anywhere in the world.