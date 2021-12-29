Shokz (formerly known as AfterShokz) introduces OpenRun, bone-conduction headphones, designed for athletes with quick-charge feature.

The new OpenRun models is a quick charge version of the brands popular Aeropex model. Aeropex are the top selling model of Shokz. Now they have been updated with a quick-charge feature and re-named as OpenRun. A 10-minute quick charge gives you 1.5 hours of listening time so you can get on-the-go fast!

With a buds-free listening experience, soft-touch silicone coating and ultra-lightweight design, the OpenRun brings you all-day comfort no matter what challenges you take on.

The open-ear design allows you to hear music and traffic at the same time. Whether you are running on the streets or biking in the mountains, OpenRun brings a high-quality hearing experience without compromising on safety.

The OpenRun is available now for £129.95 from:

https://uk.shokz.com