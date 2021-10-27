This new iteration of the brands maximally-cushioned road shoe is designed to go the distance

Adding a carbon fibre plate to the original Bondi cushioning and lines to provide a soft, balanced ride for which the popular model is known. The carbon plate aims to provide a more responsive feel and more propulsion on toe-off.

An engineered mesh upper delivers comfort and breathability. It’s a roomier feel than the previous version with more volume around the foot and the ankle, so those with wider feet or a higher instep shoe find the shoe accommodating. There’s a new memory foam lining in the heel collar of the shoe and this helps keep the shoe snug around the ankle.

A full-length EVA midsole provides soft cushioning on impact but the carbon plate then acts to stiffen up the shoe and in turn the forefoot metatarsals to increase push-off. Durable rubber inserts cover areas of higher impact and ground contact to improve durability.

Fans of the original will no doubt enjoy the shoe as will heavier runners. The shoe itself is not heavy but it is a little bulky. There is a LOT of cushioning here and it extends outside the shape of more familiar shoes. On the move the shoe cushions very well and the carbon plate is noticeable in that the shoe feels a little stiffer than the previous Bondi.

It’s only really when you push the pace that the carbon plate comes into play fully, enhancing that toe-off. It’s a different shoe to many of the carbon plated offerings around in that it’s a trainer rather than a racer, but for those wanting to push the pace a little more often then the shoe is a good option.

The HOKA ONE ONE Bondi X is £179.99 – CLICK HERE