Apparel – Autumn 2021

Here we take a look at some of the latest apparel styles launched this autumn. From the head to your toes there’s a range of exciting new garments available

Zone3 – Phantom Lightweight T-Shirt – £50.00

Zone3.com

Lots of brands use the word lightweight when describing their products, yet it’s not until you put a garment on and feel the way it fits to appreciate it you really notice how it feels. This t-shirt seems to float over your body such is the shaping and tailoring of the design. The fabric is soft and breathable and the seams either flat or bonded together creating a shirt that feels like you’re not wearing anything.

Zone3 – RX3Medical Grade Compression 2-in-1 Shorts – £60.00

Zone3.com

The RX3 Zone3 Performance 2-in-1 shorts are made using a sweat-wicking woven outer with soft compression undershorts to give extra support, coverage and freedom of movement. Designed to be worn during training these shorts use the latest sports and design technologies to help compliment the Zone3 fitness range perfectly.

The combination of fabrics offers a firm yet soft fit and actively wicks away sweat from your skin to regulate temperature and keep you dry. A 3cm waist band with drawstring cord, flatlock seaming throughout the garment and laser cut hems for additional comfort and style without an uncomfortable rubbing. A rear zip pocket is a great feature and perfect for securing valuables and the stretch pocket incorporated into the leg of the compression shorts is idea for gels or even a phone, keeping the items snug against the body to reduce bounce.

ZOUMA – Faze Singlet – £40.00

Wearezouma.com

Zouma are a brand that make their running gear responsibly. Part of the WRAP organisation (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) they use accredited factories as well as using recycled fabrics.

This running singlet uses lightweight moisture wicking fabric made from up to 6 recycled plastic bottles. Chafing is reduced thanks to flatlock seams and the striking design ensures you don’t go unnoticed. The singlet is available for men and women and is part of the brands range of recently released garments.

Runderwear – Ultra-Light Running Shorts – £50.00

Runderwear.co.uk

New from the running underwear experts, these ultra-lightweight shorts are so light you don’t even feel like you are wearing them!

At just 65g the shorts almost disappear as you pull them on, with a super-soft feel and 4-way stretch fabric that sits great around the waist. The highly breathable fabric features perforations in the rear to allow even more ventilation and keep you cool and comfortable. A rear pocket is perfect for that race-day gel or the door key. There’s no inner lining but as the brand has a range of specific running underwear available, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

CXP – Core XP men’s sports underwear – £30.00

Cxpofficial.com

New to the sports specific underwear market, CXP underwear aims to deliver the optimal performance and comfort for sport and exercise. The brand’s unique C-Cut technology uses a broad, flat, seamless waistband to create the perfect fit and reduce abdominal pressure. There is no doubt these shorts do feel amazing and we found them to be a great fit, lightweight and allowed us a great range of unrestricted movement.

They are a brand to keep an eye on too as they release more cutting-edge products.

1000m – Repreve recycled yarn socks – £12.99 (twin pack)

1000m.co.uk

Sock specialists, 1000mile have used their experience in technical sock design to produce a new sock using recycled materials in the fabric blend. Made from 100% recycled materials the new Repreve sock uses features everything you’d expect from the brand’s products including padding around the heel, ball of the foot and toe area as well as support around the arch of the foot.

Breathability is as always, fantastic and the sock remains a soft and comfortable fit.

CEP – Run Compression Socks 3.0 – £44.95

Cepsports.co.uk

The leaders in compression socks have updated their most popular sock to feature effective and innovative compression.

A close fit and flat, minimal seams help reduce the risk of blisters and the yarns used help control temperature and wick moisture effectively. The graduated, compressive fit has a targeted effect to increase circulation and help improve recovery and performance.