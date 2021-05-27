AW promotion: From Runkeeper to Strava we look at the best running-related apps

The modern-day smartphone is the go-to tool for just about everything these days. Alongside using devices to keep up to date with all of the latest running news, runners globally are turning to an array of apps to improve various aspects of their runs. Some apps provide real-time data, while others enable users to master their technique.

Ultimately, the apps on offer help us exercise more effectively as people aim to perfect their training methods and get the most of out a running workout. Advancements in our smartphones have made achieving various running goals a much easier task to achieve, too, as industry experts aim to tap into what is already a thriving marketplace.

With running apps being downloaded on a regular basis, here is a look at some of the best options for your smartphone right now. All apps are available on both android and iOS unless stated otherwise.

Runkeeper

One of the most popular running apps around at the moment, Runkeeper tracks important bits of information such as your running time, pace, distance, calories burned, and a whole lot more. The app also comes with a handy route discovery feature that allows users to find the best running routes in their surrounding areas, alongside providing plenty of useful data to help you establish a routine and stick to it.

Adidas Running App by Runtastic

Even one of the biggest sports brands has decided to take a leap into the world of running apps, and with great success too. The Adidas Running App by Runtastic is perfect for route mapping, its detailed graphs and charts illustrate your progress clearly, and it even syncs with popular music streaming services like Spotify. If you’re keen to discover new running routes near to your home but also gain a detailed insight into your overall progress, then the Adidas Running App by Runtastic is a fantastic option.

Pumatrac

Made by another established brand in Puma, the Pumatrac running app comes with several useful features which enable you to get the most out of a running session. Taking a more holistic approach, the app offers a look into other aspects of a run, such as the weather conditions, while also recommending the best time of the day for you to run after gathering data to assess when you’re at your peak levels of performance.

Strava

With its large community of users in what is an easy to use and well-designed creation, the Strava app helps you record your running times and then compare your results with your running mates and the app’s large community. Using accurate GPS data and providing important stats also, Strava is a solid option. It even comes with leaderboards and achievement goals for those of you who enjoy a bit of friendly competition, too.

Couch to 5K

Keen to shed a few pounds while also discovering the joys of running? If so, then the Couch to 5K is the ideal option. Promising to get you up off the couch and running regular 5K distances in nine weeks, the app has you covered with pretty much everything. It comes with a pacing feature which tells you when to slow down and speed up, and virtual coaches to help motivate you along the way too.