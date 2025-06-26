New Balance becomes title sponsor of the Mont-Blanc Marathon

Celebrating trail running this summer, New Balance kicks off the first of five years as title sponsor of the Mont-Blanc Marathon, also unveiling updated colourways of the Hierro v9 trail shoe

Since the first edition of the Mont-Blanc Marathon race in 1979, it has remained as one of the world’s most prestigious trail events, with 12,000 participants from 88 nationalities, including 300 elite athletes, expected to take part in the eight races this year.

This year will be the first of a five-year deal from New Balance, which reinforces their commitment, inspiring runners of all levels to embrace the challenges of the outdoors in Chamonix, France.

Set to be worn by leading New Balance athletes competing in Chamonix, New Balance’s Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 is launching in a new Desert Clay colourway.

The Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 is designed with trail athletes in mind, offering the perfect balance of stability, cushioning, and comfort. Now reimagined for the summer trail season, it’s the perfect time for fans of the beaten path to refresh their footwear rotation and keep them technically prepared for anything.

Fans of the brand will liken this shoe to a trail version of the popular 1080 road shoe, as they both feature a similar midsole and cushioned feel.

The upper is plush yet protective, with a gusseted tongue to keep trail debris at bay. A new Vibram sole features a revised tread pattern and deeper, 6mm lugs that provide excellent traction in both the wet and the dry.

For a plush, cushioning ride on the trails, the Hierro continues to be a great option.

"When I'm running in my Hierro, I feel free to run in the mountains. The Hierro v9 gives me comfort and security for all my races," says Maëlle Beauvir, one of New Balance’s leading trail running athletes.

Read more about the latest trail shoes for Spring and Summer 2025 here