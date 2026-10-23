Keep listening safely as the clocks go back

Open-ear headphones from Shokz are designed to let runners enjoy podcasts and playlists while still hearing traffic and other people as the darker months arrive.

The clocks go back at 2am on Sunday October 25 and, for many runners and athletes that means more miles in the dark.

Shokz specialises in open-ear headphones, which sit outside the ear canal and are designed to let you listen to podcasts, playlists and audiobooks without shutting out the world around you. The company says that makes them a better fit for the colder, wetter and darker months, when awareness of traffic and other path users matters most.

Here are three of its models, with the prices Shokz has given us.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 (£169)

Billed as the company’s flagship sports headphones, the OpenRun Pro 2 is aimed at runners and fitness fans, from early morning runs to longer training sessions. Shokz says the fit stays secure throughout workouts and that its DualPitch technology, which combines bone and air conduction, delivers clear, powerful sound. Battery life is up to 12 hours.

Shokz OpenFit 2+ (£179)

Designed for everyday listening and active lifestyles, the OpenFit 2+ pairs a lightweight, secure fit with sound powered by Shokz DualBoost and Dolby Audio. It offers up to 11 hours of playback, or 48 hours with the charging case, and its IP55 water resistance should suit outdoor exercise as the weather turns.

Shokz OpenFit Air 2 (£129)

The company’s lightest ear-hook earbuds yet, the OpenFit Air 2 is built for active daily use, from morning walks and gym sessions to the commute. Shokz says its Bassphere driver and OpenBass 2.0 algorithm deliver immersive sound, with up to 36 hours of battery life.

Whichever you choose, keep the volume at a level where you can still hear what’s around you, and check the rules of any event you enter, as some restrict the use of headphones.