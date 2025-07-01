HOKA ROCKET X3 – time for take-off

The new Rocket X3 from HOKA delivers improvements for a faster feel with great control

With a new upper, midsole foam configurations and generally better fit, the HOKA Rocket X3 has evolved significantly from the previous version.

With a new dual-density PEBA-based foam midsole, the level of energy return feels significant from the very first step. Combine this was a revised ‘Active Foot Frame’ carbon plate, and the shoe wants to push you down the road with an incredibly energised feel.

Weighing in at just 219g (men’s UK 10), the shoe disappears on the foot, and while it features a 7mm heel-to-toe drop, it does feel a little lower, perhaps due to the soft feel of the midsole foam.

This aside, the shoe feels much more stable than the previous version and even on recovery jogs between intervals, when some race shoes feel unstable to the point of wobbly, the shoe feels very much balanced and in control.

Pick up the pace and the rocker geometry, dual-density midsole, and carbon plate come into their own, with a propulsive and energised feel that is both smile and speed inducing. It’s a lively ride and the best racer to date from the brand.

A new ‘sticky-rubber’ outsole promised traction in varying race day conditions, although on my parkrun test, the conditions were dry. That said, the rubber itself is reasonably thick, so it should provide very good durability, meaning you can get a few more miles from the shoes.

The single-layer knitted upper is very open and breathable but offers more shape and structure than the Rocket X2 and offers a better fit, particularly in the heel area and toe box.

You can buy the HOKA - Rocket X 3 now, and it promises to deliver an all-around improved performance on the previous model as well as a versatile option for road racing, faster tempo runs and interval sessions.