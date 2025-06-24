Focus on eyewear, the latest running sunglasses

With summer upon us and the temperature soaring, it’s time to focus on eyewear options for seasonal running

Oakley – Cybr Zero - £158.00

The CYBR ZERO has been created for effortless sport performance. With a futuristic design and functional fit, it delivers flexibility and comfort, building on the brand’s heritage of rimless sport products that are ultra lightweight, fit a variety of head sizes and optimise the field of view.

The Alt Iridium lens detailing adds unique aesthetic appeal while ligature nosepads deliver comfort, with the ventilated design allowing for enhanced airflow.

The CYBR ZERO’s lightweight, O Matter temples have integrated Unobtainium earsocks to provide a no-slip grip. For enhanced colour and contrast everywhere you go, the Prizm lens technology provides the details and is also available in a photochromatic option to react to changing light conditions.

For the ultimate in lightweight performance on race day, these are a great option.

Buy here

Oakley – Masseter - £167.00

This new, stylish high-wrapping frame provides extended coverage. The Masseter takes classic Oakley design inspiration and pairs it with up-to-date technology.

The Prizm lens technology is designed to enhance colour and contrast while blocking peripheral glare. The durable, lightweight O Matter frames and arms provide a secure fit that keeps the glasses in place during training. Look super stylish and be confident of having the highest level of protection with this great-looking style this summer.

Buy here

SunGod – FORTY2s - £120.00

A new, limited-edition style from SunGod, the Forty2s feature a distinctive, neon blue hue, perfect for the summer. Built for runners, the shaped arms and grippy TPU pads ensure a bounce-free fit for every run.

The best in class 8K0 lenses offer exceptional clarity, made from precision-engineered 2mm nylon for optimum clarity and shatterproof performance and protection.

Lightweight, high-performing and with innovative design features, the Forty2s are perfect for summer training and running.

Buy here

Goodr – Kidnapped By a Cyborg -£40.00

A fresh new style from Goodr, the ‘Kidnapped By a Cyborg’ glasses keep up the theme of crazy named eyewear.

These semi-rimless, blue shield frames are made for larger head sizes and feature a polarised gradient lenses that reduce glare from the sun. The dark-to-light tint blocks overhead rays and increases ground visibility.

A great, bounce-free fit is provided, and for those fans of larger frame and lens designs, these are a perfect fit.

Buy here

Goodr – Tentacle Tag Champion - £40.00

These purple shield sunglasses with half-rim frames are a medium size frame (check the brand’s website, they offer styles in several frame size options) and light pink reflective lenses.

The mirrored lenses reduce glare, hide your eyes, and come in a range of vibrant colours to match your style and outfits this summer, while offering optical performance and clarity.

Buy here

Goodr – A Unicorn’s Calamity - £30.00

A simple yet stylish style, these plain black frames suit those who want to keep things classical.

A medium-sized frame in a super-lightweight package, they feature non-reflective lenses to reduce glare and prevent squinting, bounce-proof fit and great looks.

Buy here