Taking extreme adventures should be fun and exciting. However, when you do not have the right tools and materials, some trips are ruined. Therefore, the items you carry must be compact and practical.

ACEBEAM H30 is a compact and high-power headlamp. During running or walking in the dark, you don’t need to worry about what will happen ahead. ACEBEAM H30 will help you navigate because it is the brightest LED headlamp powered by a single 21700 battery on the market.

The brightness of 4000LM is enough for you to deal with the dark night calmly. Under normal circumstances, we do not need an external redundant power supply to reduce the weight of the outdoor assembly, only a 5100mah 21700 is enough.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you may already know the value of having a red light headlamp. The H30 has a red LED that’s perfect for outdoor environments because red light is visually comfortable, does not attract insects, has low reflectivity and low visibility.

A green light is suitable for hunting environments, because some animals are not sensitive to green light. On the contrary, humans are very sensitive to green.

ACEBEAM H30 has the ability of the light source to achieve better lighting effects, high-efficiency constant current circuit design, no waste of electricity. Adjustable headlight clip to meet your lighting needs from different angles.

The headlamp is also USB rechargeable. You can charge it using a USB Type-C charging cable and it charges fully in two hours.

The H30 headlamp uses a 21700 battery and included in your purchase of the light is the ACEBEAM one 21700 battery and one 18650 battery adaptor.

Just like any excellent outdoor headlamp, the ACEBEAM H30 features a battery indicator that’s located on the switch. While the light is off, you can click the switch to check the status of the battery. An LED will glow on the switch to let you know what your battery life is. If you see green your battery is fully charged. This headlamp is also a power bank, blue means during discharging, red means low power.

Looking at all the features we’ve discussed, you can see why the ACEBEAM H30 is the ideal professional headlamp and outdoor headlamp. The light itself is compact and lightweight making it easy to carry around. The body is made of durable aerospace-grade aluminium alloy and the flashlight itself is impact resistant up to one metre.

It’s also IP68 rated which is one of the highest waterproof ratings you can find for headlamps. Not to mention, it also has an electronic lockout so you can lock out the light when you’re not using it to prevent it from accidentally turning on.

The headband that’s included with it is perforated making it comfortable and breathable while it stays in place. It also has reflective stripes which ensure your safety whether you’re running or working.

All in all, this LED headlamp has a compact size and versatile features. It has everything in place whether you’re looking for a running headlamp, a working headlamp, a camping headlamp, or anything in between. It would even be a great headlamp to use for projects around the house. So if you’re ready for a new lightweight rechargeable headlamp, check out the ACEBEAM H30.