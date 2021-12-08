It is the season of goodwill and so what better way to treat the athlete or coach in you life than with a sporting great themed gift? Here’s a selection of products to suit all tastes and pockets

AFTERSHOKZ – Aeropex – £149.95

http://Aftershokz.co.uk

The most advanced bone conduction headphones to date, these lightweight headphones weight just 26g and with the over-ear design you hardly notice you are wearing them. The sound is amazing and the Titanium wraparound frame is flexible and durable. With 8 hours from a charge and being IP67 waterproof you can take you sound on any adventure.

Saysky – Blaze Hybrid Jacket – £229.99

http://Saysky.co.uk

The ultimate running jacket for the colder winter months, this hybrid style from Saysky combines high levels of warmth in a lightweight package. On those really cold days there’s nothing better at keeping you warm while you run. A built-in hood adds extra protection should you wish and the slimmer fitted cut of the jacket allows for a great range of movement.

Saysky – Merino Base 165 Long sleeve – £92.00

http://Saysky.co.uk

Perfect under the Blaze jacket (see above) this base-layer uses super fine Merino wool which, thanks to its natural thermoregulating properties helps to keep you warm and dry in even the harshest conditions. The slim fit means the shirt almost disappears around you, with its soft touch feel, making it an indispensable item this winter.

Nuasan – Active Body Moisturiser – £24.95

http://Nuasan.com

This luxurious moisturiser is enriched with an exclusive blend of active ingredients to help hydrate and sooth the skin as well as aid recovery. Magnesium and Arnica help recharge sore and tired muscles while macro-Algae help to hydrate and nourish the skin. Part of a range of skin care products there’s gift sets available too.

Artilect – Boulder 125 Crew Long sleeve – £75.00

http://Artilect.studio

Born in Boulder, Colorado this long sleeve shirt aims to provide the ultimate in thermoregulating baselayers. Engineered with a new blend of Merino wool making it 5x faster drying, 50% more durable with 35% more stretch and using 30% raw materials it really is an amazing fabric. The super-soft handle makes this a great go-to piece of kit this winter.

Built for Athletes – Running Chest Rig – £39.99

http://Builtforathleties.com

For those athletes that like to carry a phone, keys and other items as they train, this chest rig proves to be a useful piece of kit. Fully adjustable to fit anyone securely and with no bounce, the hard-wearing fabric is durable and waterproof. The back panel is reflective too, adding a great safety feature to the rig.

Columbia – Zero Rules Long Sleeve Shirt – £40.00

http://Columbiasportswear.co.uk

Using a clever fabric that manages sweat by reacting with it to lower the materials temperature this shirt is a very clever garment. The Omni-Freeze Zero technology works remarkably well, but also proves to be a great base layer on cooler days making it a year-round garment whatever the weather. Available for both men and women in long and short sleeve designs.

Zone3 – Polar Fleece Parka – £99.00

http://Zone3.com

Already popular with swimmers and triathletes this oversize parka is great for keeping warm and changing whilst pool or trackside. Great for the cross-country season the soft, Polar fleece lining keeps you warm whilst being roomy enough to change out of wet gear easily with ease, all while keep the parka on! Large pockets are useful as is the hood, to keep you fully protected from the weather.

Saysky – Merino Base 165 Hat – £37.00

http://Saysky.co.uk

Made from 100% Merino wool this hat is a runners essential in the winter. Lightweight, extremely comfortable and naturally thermoregulating its perfect for the colder winter months.

Lacoste – AG LT21 – £130.00

http://Lacoste.com

We all know the importance of a good running shoe and many will use the same shoe for other activities, but a specific gym or cross-training shoe can make all the difference. This shoe has a broad footprint for stability, an innovative Pebax chassis for energy return (and even more stability) and a padded yet breathable upper. It’s an amazingly comfortable shoe but at the same time lightweight protective regardless of activity. A great choice for all your cross-training activities.

Mobvoi – TicWatch Pro Ultra GPS – £289.99

http://Mobvoi.com

Utilising the Wear operating system by Google this watch is perfect for those that use a Google or Android based phone thanks to its highly integrated apps and operating system. The watch features heart rate monitoring as well as GPS as you’d expect, but it takes things much further adding IHB/Afib detection, 24/7 blood Oxygen saturation monitoring as well as a very wide range other apps that monitor and record your activity around the clock. With many of the features linking to accompanying Apps on your phone the watch is perfect for those that like to explore an almost limitless amount of data.