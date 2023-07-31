Double Olympic and world champion Sandra Perkovic explains the intricacies of one of the oldest athletics disciplines

First of all, the rules. Athletes throw a metal disc weighing 2kg for men (22cm in diameter) and 1kg (18cm in diameter) for women, as far as possible while remaining inside a 2.5-metre diameter circle.

In order for the throw to be measured, the discus must land inside a marked sector and the athlete must not leave the circle before it has landed. The athlete must also only leave from the rear half of the circle.

How did you start?

I started doing athletics when I was about eight years old but was also playing basketball and volleyball. What I liked about athletics is that it is an individual sport – it was up to you if you succeeded, it did not depend on how your team-mates played. Five years later I was in a multi-event and it came down to the last event between two of us, throwing a ball.

The other girl threw 42m and I threw 58m. That was the moment I decided I wanted to be a thrower. I tried hammer and shot but, the first time I picked up a discus, I knew that was my event.

How do you throw a discus?

First, clean any dirt off it, step into the circle, focus on your technique. There are different throwing techniques. Everyone takes the one that is best for them and the one they can control. Throwers typically take one-and-a-half spins before releasing the discus. I have built and refined my technique over the years. Each athlete needs to choose the technique that fits their abilities – whether they are fast, technically strong, powerful etc. With experience, as you release the discus from the hand, you know how good the throw is.

How important is the size of a person?

Traditionally discus throwers are tall because being taller often means longer arms which generate more power. But now, with different techniques – reverse or not [reverse means a right-handed thrower would deliver the discus with the left foot forward and the right foot back and vice versa] – size is less important.

I remember Róbert Fazekas, the Hungarian discus thrower, who won gold in the 2002 European Championships and silver in the 2003 world championships. He was short but still threw over 70m. [Men’s world champion] Kristjan Čeh is very tall but also compact. Some tall people look a bit dislocated but Čeh is tall and normal. On the other hand, Cuba has great discus throwers but they are not so tall. Tall is good but it is not the only thing.

How do you generate power?

It is a combination of strength, technique and power but every athlete will have their own speciality. Some are fast, others are slower but stronger – some are technically very good. Some athletes look slow but if you try to copy their technique it is actually very fast! You need speed, technique, strength and add height. You need to combine them to the maximum to get the best individual throw.

How do you produce consistency?

The most important thing is to really enjoy it. It is my job but it feels like a hobby. I sometimes say that I smile when I throw and, when I stop smiling, I will know it is time to stop. You have to work hard and also avoid being injured.

To be number one and stay number one you are walking on the edge. Your whole life needs to be professional – eating right, including vitamins, taking time for recovery. I have also found that visualisations help.

You also need to keep refreshing your training because, if you do the same thing for 12 years, you will get sick of it!

Coaching

It is also important to have a coach who understands you and that you have good and bad days. Some days you want to go to the moon, other days you don’t want to get out of bed! At this stage of my career it is important to have a coach who knows me and understands me and knows how to make me better.

I am always pushing and always wanting more. The coach needs to help me get the balance and to know when to push me and when to stop me. I need to trust his judgment and believe him if he says something is good, even if I don’t think it is. The coach needs to control the athlete and to keep finding ways of helping the athlete achieve what they are trying to achieve.

Keep learning

We have a saying in Croatia: “You think you know everything but you still die stupid!” You might think your technique is very good but every day is an opportunity to improve it. Nothing is perfect so you need to push yourself every day to find improvements. You need to motivate yourself, push yourself and believe in yourself

Success

It is less about beating an opponent than about performing to a level that I am satisfied with. I give maximum effort and I want the maximum to be returned.

The best moment

The best adrenalin rush is when you have one throw left – to win – or qualify for the final. You have one chance and have to find the big throw. Money can buy you many things but not moments like that.

Strategy

All you need to win a discus competition is two throws – one to get into the final and one to win. You need to be able to manage the situation and produce the throw you are capable of when you need it. At a championship, ideally you want to qualify for the final with your first throw and not waste energy.

What causes fouls?

Sometimes fouls happen just because the circle is a bit slippery or because you are rushing your technique. At the Rio Olympics, I won the gold medal but had five fouls and only one legal throw. I was so ready for that competition. The year had gone so well and I was throwing further than I expected to but in Rio I couldn’t control it. That day I was too powerful. I needed my arms to be longer!

Training

I am working on technique every day. Strength work is done mainly in winter and pre-season because you need time for recovery. During the season you are fitting training into travel and competition but you could say that I am doing a little bit of work on all aspects every week of the year.

Are you always giving 100 per cent effort?

My main motivation is to satisfy myself and be proud of myself so I find it hard not to give 100 per cent, even if I am way ahead of second place. The only exception is if the qualifying distance is such that you can achieve it with a safe throw. I have found that, if I over-think it, that is not good. It is better for me just to throw and do my job.

There are times when it is different because of where you are in the season or if you don’t want to take a risk close to the Olympics or World Championships. In the Rio Olympics, I had started with two fouls so, on that third throw I could not risk giving 100 per cent, as I needed a legal throw to make the final.

» This feature first appeared in the June issue of AW magazine, which you can read here