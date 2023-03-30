COROS Coaches is a new free coaching support service for all COROS users

Wondering how to measure your fitness? How much should you train? How to taper for an event? What pace to run?

COROS Coaches aims to remove athletes’ barriers when obtaining answers related to their training and performance. A new dedicated coaching service will provide training and racing feedback to all COROS users free of charge to enhance global athletic performance through athlete education.

Unique to COROS, COROS Coaches will respond to user emails and ask athletes to connect with the in-house COROS Training Hub to review their data and supply personalised feedback. Athlete data is collected on COROS watches such as the PACE 2, APEX 2, APEX 2 Pro, or VERTIX 2 and then automatically uploaded to the COROS app and Training Hub account.

The team of coaching experts at COROS Coaches will provide answers based on your own data by looking at your training hub and educating you on the metrics most important to your success.

“Our goal at COROS is to educate athletes and build a global training mindset,” says Derek Dalzell, senior manager of consumer education at COROS.

“There is simply no better service for our users than providing 1-on-1 coaching advice based on their own data. This brings our eco-system full circle in that not only can we provide the tools needed for improvement, but now we are providing that personal education to help all athletes explore perfection.”

COROS Coaches is available to access here and is free of charge to all COROS users.